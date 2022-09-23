Falkland Harvest Fest: Chance to win prize for the best harvest-themed hat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visitors to the Falkland Harvest Fest on Saturday September 24 will have the chance to win a prize for the best harvest-themed hat.

The competition, open to both adults and children, will be judged by children’s entertainer Mrs Mash the Storytelling Cook.

She will be looking for original and colourful headgear that best celebrates the season, using autumn leaves, berries, vegetable trimmings and so on.

It is fine to decorate an existing hat or make one from cardboard or newspaper.

Harvest-themed events

Other fun events on the day include apple games and a harvest-themed treasure collection for children, where they will collect items from the woodland to complete the “treasure set”, den-building, and natural crafts.

They will also be able to view the Honeycomb Mural created by child “imagineers” who drew up some inspiring ideas for the future of the estate, such as a book-reading swing and a treetop market.

Speakers

There will also be a ‘Big Tent’ featuring speakers including broadcaster Lesley Riddoch, Jenny Andersson of the Really Regenerative Centre, Andrew Whitley of Scotland the Bread, Prof Seaton Baxter OBE a master of natural design and Guy Watt, co-chair of the Scottish Forest Industry Group.

They will reflect on how we can learn to live more sustainably in our local places, in ways that meet people’s real costs of living and value the gifts of nature.

Children can attend for free. Adult tickets are £20 full price and £10 for concession or low-income.

