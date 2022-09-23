Falkland Harvest Fest: Chance to win prize for the best harvest-themed hat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Falkland Harvest Fest: Chance to win prize for the best harvest-themed hat

By Michael Alexander
September 23 2022, 7.05am Updated: September 23 2022, 9.55am
Stewart Hedderman modelling an autumn-themed top hat in Falkland
Stewart Hedderman modelling an autumn-themed top hat in Falkland

Visitors to the Falkland Harvest Fest on Saturday September 24 will have the chance to win a prize for the best harvest-themed hat.

The competition, open to both adults and children, will be judged by children’s entertainer Mrs Mash the Storytelling Cook.

She will be looking for original and colourful headgear that best celebrates the season, using autumn leaves, berries, vegetable trimmings and so on.

It is fine to decorate an existing hat or make one from cardboard or newspaper.

Harvest-themed events

Other fun events on the day include apple games and a harvest-themed treasure collection for children, where they will collect items from the woodland to complete the “treasure set”, den-building, and natural crafts.

Sheep and lambs at the Falkland Estate outside Falkland, Fife

They will also be able to view the Honeycomb Mural created by child “imagineers” who drew up some inspiring ideas for the future of the estate, such as a book-reading swing and a treetop market.

Speakers

There will also be a ‘Big Tent’ featuring speakers including broadcaster Lesley Riddoch, Jenny Andersson of the Really Regenerative Centre, Andrew Whitley of Scotland the Bread, Prof Seaton Baxter OBE a master of natural design and Guy Watt, co-chair of the Scottish Forest Industry Group.

They will reflect on how we can learn to live more sustainably in our local places, in ways that meet people’s real costs of living and value the gifts of nature.

Children can attend for free. Adult tickets are £20 full price and £10 for concession or low-income.

https://www.facebook.com/falklandestate/posts/harvest-fest-september-2022join-us-in-a-celebrationof-our-harvest-2022-and-all-t/1764668563895844/

Falkland Harvest Fest: How can we create flourishing places that nourish people?

