Mum’s the word: ‘Heart-warming and hilarious’ comedy show about motherhood opens at Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eastenders star Gemma Bissix and Housewives on Holiday comic actress Sarah Dearlove star in “hilarious and heart-warming” Mum’s the Word which opens at the Webster Theatre in Arbroath on Saturday October 29.

The rollercoaster comedy, which also introduces Amy Ambrose, features a series of sketches navigating the trials, tribulations and ultimate joys of motherhood.

Three mums share stories too embarrassing and too personal to tell even their closest friends.

Based on experiences all mothers share, it’s billed as “group therapy like never before”!

Producer Anna Anikeyeva said: “As a mum-to-be, this show has me both splitting at the sides and overwhelmed with emotion, it is everything I didn’t know me and my friends needed.”

The show, written by Linda A Carson, Jill Daum, Alison Kelly, Robin Nichol, Barbara Pollard and Deborah Williams, is produced by Red Entertainment in association with Towngate Theatre, Basildon.

The UK tour started in Basildon on September 9 and finishes in Crewe on November 13.

Where to get tickets

Tickets for the Saturday October 29 show at Webster Theatre, Arbroath are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/angusalive/t-jzkvrmr\