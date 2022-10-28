Mum’s the word: ‘Heart-warming and hilarious’ comedy show about motherhood opens at Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mum’s the word: ‘Heart-warming and hilarious’ comedy show about motherhood opens at Arbroath

By Michael Alexander
October 28 2022, 7.00am
Mum's the Word is at Webster Theatre, Arbroath. Image: Webster Theatre
Mum's the Word is at Webster Theatre, Arbroath. Image: Webster Theatre

Eastenders star Gemma Bissix and Housewives on Holiday comic actress Sarah Dearlove star in “hilarious and heart-warming” Mum’s the Word which opens at the Webster Theatre in Arbroath on Saturday October 29.

The rollercoaster comedy, which also introduces Amy Ambrose, features a series of sketches navigating the trials, tribulations and ultimate joys of motherhood.

Three mums share stories too embarrassing and too personal to tell even their closest friends.

Based on experiences all mothers share, it’s billed as “group therapy like never before”!

Mum’s the Word is at Webster Theatre, Arbroath. Image: Webster Theatre

Producer Anna Anikeyeva said: “As a mum-to-be, this show has me both splitting at the sides and overwhelmed with emotion, it is everything I didn’t know me and my friends needed.”

The show, written by Linda A Carson, Jill Daum, Alison Kelly, Robin Nichol, Barbara Pollard and Deborah Williams, is produced by Red Entertainment in association with Towngate Theatre, Basildon.

The UK tour started in Basildon on September 9 and finishes in Crewe on November 13.

Where to get tickets

Tickets for the Saturday October 29 show at Webster Theatre, Arbroath are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/angusalive/t-jzkvrmr\

