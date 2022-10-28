Dundee’s HMS Unicorn shortlisted for prestigious museum award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s HMS Unicorn shortlisted for prestigious museum award

By Michael Alexander
October 28 2022, 7.00am Updated: October 28 2022, 10.55am
HMS Unicorn
HMS Unicorn

The Unicorn Preservation Society in Dundee is making waves having been shortlisted in the Best Small Museum project category for the Museums Change Lives awards.

The awards celebrate the achievements of museums that are making a difference to the lives of their audiences and communities across the UK.

After a competitive shortlisting process, HMS Unicorn’s volunteering programme, “WaveMakers”, has made it to the final three, alongside other examples of best practise from across the UK.

HMS Unicorn. Image: DCT

What is the Wavemakers programme?

The WaveMakers volunteering programme is based on three principles to maximise the benefit to Unicorn’s volunteers:

*Partnerships allow them to do better work with more people.
*Put interpersonal relationships first: volunteers work with people not with heritage.
*Volunteers are not ‘ours’: If they move on to better things, they’ve done their job.
The Unicorn Preservation Society spoke to its charitable partners to identify which communities in Dundee had the greatest need for volunteer opportunities.

The society focussed on younger people, people with disabilities, and people out of work, many of whom face barriers to work, education or engagement.

HMS Unicorn in the 1950s.

At the end of last year, 44% of HMS Unicorn’s volunteers were aged 16-25, 69% identified as having a disability, 40% went on to further employment, and 23% on to further education.

What do volunteers think?

One volunteer said of the programme: “To me, volunteering at the Unicorn was the best decision I’ve ever made.

“It’s improved my confidence massively, my mental health has been so much better.

“It really gives me a reason to leave the house and I always look forward to coming on board.

“I am super grateful to everyone on board for making me feel like I can achieve what I want to do and inspiring me to have the confidence to want to apply to uni at last!”

Matthew Moran, director at HMS Unicorn, Dundee. Image: Matthew Moran

Unicorn’s Director Matthew Bellhouse Moran said: “Just to be nominated for this award is a leap forward for Unicorn and represents the huge changes undergone over the last year.

“I am proud of the team on board delivering world-class experiences on Scotland’s oldest ship”.

When do the awards take place?

This year’s awards will take place in Edinburgh on Thursday November 3 as part of the Museums Association’s annual conference.

Nearly 200 years old, HMS Unicorn is one of the world’s most remarkable historic ships, preserved as a museum and visitor attraction in Dundee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

To go with story by Matteo Bell. West End residents are asking for parking fees to be dropped Picture shows; Roseangle car park. Roseangle, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 20/12/2021
West End parking permits back on the table for seven Dundee car parks
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Evening telegraph/ Courier GOLD STAR AWARDS news CR0038598 G Jennings pics ,Seaview Primary pupils Eden Burns (11) , Airlie Burns (9), Iona Jamieson (8) & Alana Jamieson (11) have been awarded a Gold Star for making & selling jewellery with the money being sent to the Ukraine, wednesday 28th September. Monifieth Picture shows; Seaview Primary pupils Eden Burns (11) , Airlie Burns (9), Iona Jamieson (8) & Alana Jamieson (11). Monifieth. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 29/09/2022
Four Monifieth girls awarded Gold Stars after raising money for Ukrainians
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 28102022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT GRAPHIC Date; 27/10/2022
LISTEN: The deepening crisis at Glenrothes care service Glamis House
Jack Reilly (black blazer), Jim Shearer (blue jumper), Cameron Shearer (checked shirt) talking to Dundee City Council Archivist Martin Allan (grey shirt) about the Caledon Shipyard and the " Glenearn" ship
Caledon dreaming: 'Astonishing' Dundee ship building archive presented to city archives
29 Oct 1977 'Arbroath Road siege, Dundee'. 24/1/78, L/Ed.
Claypotts Siege: How double murderer on the run sparked night of terror in Dundee…
Peter Fyfe's out-of-control dog later killed Adam Watts (right) at his Auchterhouse kennels.
Dog that killed Angus kennel owner mauled woman in Dundee street attack
Commonwealth Games gold medallist was back in Dundee after her medal-winning summer. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Eilish McColgan interview: 'I'm running for Dundee as well as my family'
The incident happened on Old Glamis Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Disabled man reveals moment masked raiders threatened him with axe in Dundee home
Police at the scene after a vehicle fire on Arbroath Road, Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Busy Dundee road reopens following vehicle blaze
Nisa Local, on Meadowside, is one of the shops to be rejected.
Dundee shops refused alcohol sales licence on 'overprovision concerns'
2

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott with her dog Millie-Moo
Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman
2
Peter Fyfe's out-of-control dog later killed Adam Watts (right) at his Auchterhouse kennels.
Dog that killed Angus kennel owner mauled woman in Dundee street attack
3
green fireworks light up the tayside sky
13 cracking fireworks displays taking place across Tayside and Fife
4
Mark Dillon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth
5
Huge plumes of smoke billowing over Myreside Farm, Inverkeilor. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Firefighters battle through the night to tackle farm building blaze in Angus
6
Bartosz with his sons Alexander (3) and Michal (10). Image Bartosz Maroszek
Perth dad reveals what it’s like to live with a brain tumour – and…
7
Erol Yazgam, owner of Ayasofya Turkish Grill. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Blow for ‘angry’ customers as Perth takeaway’s 3.30am licence refused
8
The incident happened on Old Glamis Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Disabled man reveals moment masked raiders threatened him with axe in Dundee home
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds
10
29 Oct 1977 'Arbroath Road siege, Dundee'. 24/1/78, L/Ed.
Claypotts Siege: How double murderer on the run sparked night of terror in Dundee…

More from The Courier

Photo shows Peter Thomson standing in front of a polytunnel.
COURIER OPINION: Politicians cannot stand by while Perthshire farmers are forced to abandon food
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The A9 has been restricted between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath following a crash. Picture shows; The A9 between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath.. Cowdenbeath, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 28/10/2022
Driver reported following A92 crash at Hill of Beath
The B945 road in Fife has been blocked because of the vehicle fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Tractor fire blocking road near Tayport
The Barrelman is open for a night out in Dundee.
Meet the Dundee bar that offers sustainable food and drink choices – and a…
Fairytale of New York performers on stage
Enjoy your favourite festive tunes at one-night-only Christmas show in Dundee
Absentee Mulgrew. Pic: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew sidelined until after World Cup as Dundee United kids are urged to…
The stars of Scottish comedy favourite Still Game will be sharing their memories in Dundee next weekend.
Still Game cast head for Dundee, for a bit of gossip and a lot…
The Vintage Girls' Orchestral Spectacular starts the weekend with their close harmony vocals.
Big names, big sounds for Dundee Jazz Festival
Dundee's Jordan McGhee (Image: SNS).
Dundee's Jordan McGhee on 'big expectations', Queen's Park dangers and commuting with Paul McGowan
Gizz Butt leads Janus Stark to Punktoberfest at Dundee's Beat Generator this weekend.
GIG GUIDE: Punk fests to get the bones rattling at Halloween

Editor's Picks

Most Commented