Dundee’s HMS Unicorn shortlisted for prestigious museum award

The Unicorn Preservation Society in Dundee is making waves having been shortlisted in the Best Small Museum project category for the Museums Change Lives awards.

The awards celebrate the achievements of museums that are making a difference to the lives of their audiences and communities across the UK.

After a competitive shortlisting process, HMS Unicorn’s volunteering programme, “WaveMakers”, has made it to the final three, alongside other examples of best practise from across the UK.

What is the Wavemakers programme?

The WaveMakers volunteering programme is based on three principles to maximise the benefit to Unicorn’s volunteers:

*Partnerships allow them to do better work with more people.

*Put interpersonal relationships first: volunteers work with people not with heritage.

*Volunteers are not ‘ours’: If they move on to better things, they’ve done their job.

The Unicorn Preservation Society spoke to its charitable partners to identify which communities in Dundee had the greatest need for volunteer opportunities.

The society focussed on younger people, people with disabilities, and people out of work, many of whom face barriers to work, education or engagement.

At the end of last year, 44% of HMS Unicorn’s volunteers were aged 16-25, 69% identified as having a disability, 40% went on to further employment, and 23% on to further education.

What do volunteers think?

One volunteer said of the programme: “To me, volunteering at the Unicorn was the best decision I’ve ever made.

“It’s improved my confidence massively, my mental health has been so much better.

“It really gives me a reason to leave the house and I always look forward to coming on board.

“I am super grateful to everyone on board for making me feel like I can achieve what I want to do and inspiring me to have the confidence to want to apply to uni at last!”

Unicorn’s Director Matthew Bellhouse Moran said: “Just to be nominated for this award is a leap forward for Unicorn and represents the huge changes undergone over the last year.

“I am proud of the team on board delivering world-class experiences on Scotland’s oldest ship”.

When do the awards take place?

This year’s awards will take place in Edinburgh on Thursday November 3 as part of the Museums Association’s annual conference.

Nearly 200 years old, HMS Unicorn is one of the world’s most remarkable historic ships, preserved as a museum and visitor attraction in Dundee.