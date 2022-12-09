Be Charlotte to play intimate hometown gig at Dundee tapas bar for charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In her first – and only – live show of 2022, Dundee singer-songwriter Be Charlotte is going back to her roots.

Be Charlotte (real name Charlotte Brimner) is set to play a stripped-back set for an intimate solo gig at Gallery 48 on December 15 at 8pm.

It will be her first hometown show since walking away from a major signing and launching her own record label, Enough Records, in September.

This year she released two new singles, Will Anybody Be Out There? and It’s Only Love, neither of which have been played in front of a live audience yet.

And to get in the swing of things, the singer is posting an acoustic cover of a song released in 2022 each day of Advent on her Instagram profile.

Announcing the show last month, Charlotte said she was “buzzing” to get back to playing live again after a bumper year.

The announcement came just hours after her song We Are Burning was featured on Sky Sports, and the show itself comes hot on the heels of this year’s Spotify Wrapped trend.

The streaming app revealed that Be Charlotte’s music was streamed over 400,000 times in 2022.

Tickets for the Gallery 48 gig are available from Be Charlotte’s website, and all proceeds from the show will go to local charity and community support group, Just Bee Productions.