Be Charlotte to play intimate hometown gig at Dundee tapas bar for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

Be Charlotte to play intimate hometown gig at Dundee tapas bar for charity

By Rebecca Baird
December 9 2022, 9.00am
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.

In her first – and only – live show of 2022, Dundee singer-songwriter Be Charlotte is going back to her roots.

Be Charlotte (real name Charlotte Brimner) is set to play a stripped-back set for an intimate solo gig at Gallery 48 on December 15 at 8pm.

It will be her first hometown show since walking away from a major signing and launching her own record label, Enough Records, in September.

This year she released two new singles, Will Anybody Be Out There? and It’s Only Love, neither of which have been played in front of a live audience yet.

And to get in the swing of things, the singer is posting an acoustic cover of a song released in 2022 each day of Advent on her Instagram profile.

Announcing the show last month, Charlotte said she was “buzzing” to get back to playing live again after a bumper year.

The announcement came just hours after her song We Are Burning was featured on Sky Sports, and the show itself comes hot on the heels of this year’s Spotify Wrapped trend.

The streaming app revealed that Be Charlotte’s music was streamed over 400,000 times in 2022.

Tickets for the Gallery 48 gig are available from Be Charlotte’s website, and all proceeds from the show will go to local charity and community support group, Just Bee Productions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from What's On

Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
Edith Bowman on spending Hogmanay at her grandad's in Fife and an 'emotional' BBC…
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
Tickets still available for The Vintage Girls’ pre-Christmas spectacular in Dundee on December 22
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
Have I Got News For You regular Mark Steel to bring comedy show to…
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
Fife-born wildlife cameraman Doug Allan talks about David Attenborough, climate change and four decades…
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
Dundee trio The Vintage Girls 'blown away' as Christmas record crowned BBC Radio Scotland…
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
Phil Cunningham and troupe spread the Songbook cheer again
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
Lindisfarne founder Rod Clements on 'huge loss' of Fife's Rab Noakes, 50+ years in…
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder: Is Scotland the Time Lord's spiritual home?
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
St Andrews gallery hosts work of Scottish impressionistic painter Mark Holden in exhibition
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
Retired DC Thomson photographer Dougie Nicolson gives presentation to Cupar Camera Club on 40-year…

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Be Charlotte will play an intimate show at Gallery 48 on December 15 2022. Image: Chloe Sidey.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented