Phil Cunningham and troupe spread the Songbook cheer again

Scottish folkster Phil Cunningham’s all-star festive tour has become a firm favourite with live music audiences in recent years.

His Christmas Songbook show has built its reputation over the past decade or so by offering a classy and spirited celebration of the season’s traditional culture – topped off by a few modern gems – via a mesmerising melodious take that’s intrinsically Scottish.

Back on the road again

Sadly cancelled at the 11th hour last year, the composer’s troupe start out in Glasgow on Tuesday, visiting Stirling, Dumfries, Aberdeen and Edinburgh before finishing up at Perth Concert Hall on December 20.

Fans can look forward to becoming reacquainted with accordionist Phil’s long-time collaborators, who include some of the biggest names on the Scottish music scene.

On vocals are chart-topping ex-Fairground Attraction star Eddi Reader and legendary Capercaillie frontwoman Karen Matheson, with North Lanarkshire-born fiddle master John McCusker among a host of top notch turns in Cunningham’s band.

The line-up also features Orkney-raised Lau frontman Kris Drever, acclaimed Cumbrian guitarist and record producer Ian Carr and double bass player Kevin McGuire, with a guest brass ensemble also taking part.

Looking forward to the tour, three-time Brit winner Eddi reveals the shows are just as enjoyable for the performers as the audience.

“There’s not much that’s demanded of me, except to enjoy the others at their very best,” she says.

Tickets are at perththeatreandconcerthall.com