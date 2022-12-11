Phil Cunningham and troupe spread the Songbook cheer again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Phil Cunningham and troupe spread the Songbook cheer again

By Andrew Welsh
December 11 2022, 10.00am
Fun-loving Phil Cunningham gets a festive lift from his Christmas Songbook friends.
; Fun-loving Phil Cunningham gets a festive lift from his Christmas Songbook friends.

Scottish folkster Phil Cunningham’s all-star festive tour has become a firm favourite with live music audiences in recent years.

His Christmas Songbook show has built its reputation over the past decade or so by offering a classy and spirited celebration of the season’s traditional culture – topped off by a few modern gems – via a mesmerising melodious take that’s intrinsically Scottish.

Back on the road again

Sadly cancelled at the 11th hour last year, the composer’s troupe start out in Glasgow on Tuesday, visiting Stirling, Dumfries, Aberdeen and Edinburgh before finishing up at Perth Concert Hall on December 20.

Fans can look forward to becoming reacquainted with accordionist Phil’s long-time collaborators, who include some of the biggest names on the Scottish music scene.

On vocals are chart-topping ex-Fairground Attraction star Eddi Reader and legendary Capercaillie frontwoman Karen Matheson, with North Lanarkshire-born fiddle master John McCusker among a host of top notch turns in Cunningham’s band.

Members of the Christmas Songbook troupe with Phil Cunningham front and centre.

The line-up also features Orkney-raised Lau frontman Kris Drever, acclaimed Cumbrian guitarist and record producer Ian Carr and double bass player Kevin McGuire, with a guest brass ensemble also taking part.

Looking forward to the tour, three-time Brit winner Eddi reveals the shows are just as enjoyable for the performers as the audience.

“There’s not much that’s demanded of me, except to enjoy the others at their very best,” she says.

Tickets are at perththeatreandconcerthall.com

