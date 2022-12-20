Have I Got News For You regular Mark Steel to bring comedy show to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Award-winning comedian and columnist Mark Steel is bringing his new show to Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre.

The Have I Got News For You regular, who also appears on QI and BBC Radio 4’s News Quiz, will treat Dundee audiences to his signature ranting stand-up in An Evening And A Little Bit Of The Morning With Mark Steel on March 28.

“There is so much to yell about,” he says ahead of the show announcement.

“There’s the modern world in which you spend so long trying to work out iTunes, that it’s easier to form a band and learn the songs.”

But as well as yelling, he promises some “modern” piano and singing, as well as the usual on-the-day banter with the audience.

“This is stand-up, so whatever has happened in the room, in the town or in the world that day will almost certainly be in the show.

“So, I’ll try to keep it to a decent length, but it could so easily end up as an evening and part of the next day.”

Perhaps best known for his BBC4 Radio Show Mark Steel’s In Town, he has also written two books – Reasons To Be Cheerful and What’s Going On – and continues to write a weekly column for The Independent.

“We’re absolutely delighted to add Mark Steel to our programme of top drawer comedy coming to Gardyne Theatre next year,” says Montrose-based promoter Doug Taylor.

“It’s sure to be a fantastic night in the company of one of the very best and we look forward to welcoming Dundee’s comedy fans to another stand out comedy show.”

Other comedians hitting the Gardyne stage in 2023 include Janey Godley on her Not Dead Yet tour and Gary Meikle.

Tickets for Mark Steel’s Dundee show on Tuesday March 28 2023 are on sale from the Gardyne Theatre’s website now.