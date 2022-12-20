Have I Got News For You regular Mark Steel to bring comedy show to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Have I Got News For You regular Mark Steel to bring comedy show to Dundee

By Rebecca Baird
December 20 2022, 10.00am Updated: December 20 2022, 1.21pm
Mark Steel is bringing his new show to the Gardyne Theatre.
Mark Steel is bringing his new show to the Gardyne Theatre.

Award-winning comedian and columnist Mark Steel is bringing his new show to Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre.

The Have I Got News For You regular, who also appears on QI and BBC Radio 4’s News Quiz, will treat Dundee audiences to his signature ranting stand-up in An Evening And A Little Bit Of The Morning With Mark Steel on March 28.

“There is so much to yell about,” he says ahead of the show announcement.

“There’s the modern world in which you spend so long trying to work out iTunes, that it’s easier to form a band and learn the songs.”

But as well as yelling, he promises some “modern” piano and singing, as well as the usual on-the-day banter with the audience.

“This is stand-up, so whatever has happened in the room, in the town or in the world that day will almost certainly be in the show.

“So, I’ll try to keep it to a decent length, but it could so easily end up as an evening and part of the next day.”

Mark Steel is coming to Dundee. Image: Matt Crockett.

Perhaps best known for his BBC4 Radio Show Mark Steel’s In Town, he has also written two books – Reasons To Be Cheerful and What’s Going On – and continues to write a weekly column for The Independent.

“We’re absolutely delighted to add Mark Steel to our programme of top drawer comedy coming to Gardyne Theatre next year,” says Montrose-based promoter Doug Taylor.

“It’s sure to be a fantastic night in the company of one of the very best and we look forward to welcoming Dundee’s comedy fans to another stand out comedy show.”

Other comedians hitting the Gardyne stage in 2023 include Janey Godley on her Not Dead Yet tour and Gary Meikle.

Tickets for Mark Steel’s Dundee show on Tuesday March 28 2023 are on sale from the Gardyne Theatre’s website now.

