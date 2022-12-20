Man taken to hospital following lorry crash in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Man taken to hospital following lorry crash in Dunfermline

By Matteo Bell
December 20 2022, 10.23am Updated: December 20 2022, 4.40pm
The crash happened near the Amazon centre in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.
The crash happened near the Amazon centre in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a lorry and a parked trailer in Dunfermline.

The collision happened on Tuesday morning on Sandpiper Drive, near the Amazon warehouse.

The road was closed for several hours between the depot and Fife Leisure Park but has since reopened.

A lorry crashed into a parked trailer on Sandpiper Drive. Image: Google Maps.

Police say the man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

It is not known if he is an Amazon employee.

The crash happened at around 1.45am.

Dunfermline road remains closed following crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.45am on Tuesday, police were called to the Sandpiper Drive area of Dunfermline, following a report of a crash involving a HGV and a parked trailer.

“One man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

“The road remains closed as recovery takes place.”

Amazon has been contacted for comment.

