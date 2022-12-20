Man taken to hospital following lorry crash in Dunfermline By Matteo Bell December 20 2022, 10.23am Updated: December 20 2022, 4.40pm 0 The crash happened near the Amazon centre in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a lorry and a parked trailer in Dunfermline. The collision happened on Tuesday morning on Sandpiper Drive, near the Amazon warehouse. The road was closed for several hours between the depot and Fife Leisure Park but has since reopened. A lorry crashed into a parked trailer on Sandpiper Drive. Image: Google Maps. Police say the man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening. It is not known if he is an Amazon employee. The crash happened at around 1.45am. Dunfermline road remains closed following crash A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.45am on Tuesday, police were called to the Sandpiper Drive area of Dunfermline, following a report of a crash involving a HGV and a parked trailer. "One man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. "The road remains closed as recovery takes place." Amazon has been contacted for comment. 