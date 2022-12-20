Fife and Angus schools to close during three days of teacher strikes next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Fife and Angus schools to close during three days of teacher strikes next month

By Debbie Clarke and Sheanne Mulholland
December 20 2022, 10.27am Updated: December 20 2022, 4.29pm
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.

All Fife and Angus schools will close during further days of teacher strike action next month.

Fife Council has confirmed primary schools, associated nursery classes, special schools and primary pupil support centres will close to pupils on Tuesday, January 10 and Wednesday, January 18.

All Fife secondary schools and secondary pupil support centres will close on Wednesday, January 11 and Wednesday, January 18.

Fife primary schools will close to pupils for two days next month due to strike action by teachers. Pictured is Pathhead Primary in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

In letters to parents, Carrie Lindsay, Fife Council executive director for education and children’s services, wrote: “Pupils will continue to have access to a wide range of online learning resources and educational games.

“More senior pupils will have work and study they can continue with, on their own, at home.”

She said that a decision on whether family nurture centre early years settings and childcare services will close will be made as soon as possible.

All Angus Council primary schools and some nurseries will close on Tuesday January 10.

However, the following nurseries will remain open:

  • Andover
  • Inverbrothock
  • Northmuir
  • Seaview
  • Southesk
  • Warddykes
  • ELCCs (early learning and childcare centres) at both Carnoustie and Forfar.

All secondary schools in Angus will remain open on that date.

But the following day, Wednesday January 11, all secondary schools in Angus will be closed to young people.

All primary schools and early learning and childcare settings will be open on this second day of action.

Angus will be affected by another day of strike action on January 20, however the council has yet to confirm whether this will lead to further closures.

Industrial action is being led by the EIS, AHDS, SSTA and NASUWT teaching unions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Education

All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Kinross High School pupil Amy Payne
Falkland Islands prize trip a return to childhood home for Kinross teen Amy Payne
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
How learning to make clothes helped young Dundee women improve mental health and career…
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
Our Christmas elf competition winner is Perth mum Stacey Campbell - and here are…
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
Perthshire author aims to show children the power of positive thinking with new book
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
Your pictures of babies' first Christmas - 16 adorable festive tots in Tayside and…
Louise Tyrrell from Carnoustie with her new first aid activity book for children, "Super Savers".
How a former Angus childminder is teaching children basic first aid skills with new…
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
Forfar woman Jessie Simpson celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day?
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? And what are the day's traditions?
shool blackboard covered in symbols suggesting sex education.
REBECCA BAIRD: Anti-abortion school talks are abhorrent - but they do have a place

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
All schools in Angus will be affected by two more days of teacher strikes next month.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented