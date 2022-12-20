Fife and Angus schools to close during three days of teacher strikes next month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All Fife and Angus schools will close during further days of teacher strike action next month.

Fife Council has confirmed primary schools, associated nursery classes, special schools and primary pupil support centres will close to pupils on Tuesday, January 10 and Wednesday, January 18.

All Fife secondary schools and secondary pupil support centres will close on Wednesday, January 11 and Wednesday, January 18.

In letters to parents, Carrie Lindsay, Fife Council executive director for education and children’s services, wrote: “Pupils will continue to have access to a wide range of online learning resources and educational games.

“More senior pupils will have work and study they can continue with, on their own, at home.”

She said that a decision on whether family nurture centre early years settings and childcare services will close will be made as soon as possible.

All Angus Council primary schools and some nurseries will close on Tuesday January 10.

However, the following nurseries will remain open:

Andover

Inverbrothock

Northmuir

Seaview

Southesk

Warddykes

ELCCs (early learning and childcare centres) at both Carnoustie and Forfar.

All secondary schools in Angus will remain open on that date.

But the following day, Wednesday January 11, all secondary schools in Angus will be closed to young people.

All primary schools and early learning and childcare settings will be open on this second day of action.

Angus will be affected by another day of strike action on January 20, however the council has yet to confirm whether this will lead to further closures.

Industrial action is being led by the EIS, AHDS, SSTA and NASUWT teaching unions.