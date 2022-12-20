New adventure hub to be created in Highland Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A campsite in Highland Perthshire will be transformed into a new adventure centre thanks to a £100,000 donation.

The outdoor hub will be launched by the Scottish Canoe Association (SCA), in a bid to get more women and people with disabilities involved in the sport.

It will be based at the SCA’s Grandtully Station campsite, near Pitlochry and will allow host regional and national canoeing events to be held in the area.

Grandtully outdoor adventure hub will improve access to sport

Stuart Smith, SCA chief executive officer, said: “Improving access to sport through the provision of appropriate facilities is a fundamental part of the Scottish Canoe Association’s long-term strategy, Paddlesport For All.

“The new improvements at Grandtully, developed in consultation with Scottish Disability Sport, include fully accessible, gender-neutral facilities, as well as a Changing Places facility.

“All are designed to facilitate access to and enjoyment of outdoor sport and coach education for all.”

It is also hoped the hub will help more Scottish athletes compete in the Olympics.

‘Inspiring’ projects funded by Sportscotland

The money was provided by SportScotland, as part of an £800,000 investment in projects across the country.

This includes a £50,000 for Skilz Academy, in Angus, to upgrade its 3G community football pitch.

Sportscotland has also added 20 people to a youth panel to help influence decision making.

Forbes Dunolp, acting chief executive for Sportscotland, said: “The ambition behind the projects receiving investment in this latest round of sport facilities funding is inspiring.

“Particularly as we are facing exceptionally challenging times with significant financial pressures at all levels.

“Thanks to the continued commitment of our local partners more people will have an opportunity to become physically active and feel part of their local community.”