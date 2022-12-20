Carnoustie care home resident waited overnight for hospital treatment after carer failed to report fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carnoustie care home resident waited overnight for hospital treatment after carer failed to report fall

By Matteo Bell
December 20 2022, 11.09am
Brookfield Care Home. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
A Carnoustie carer has been given a 12-month warning after his failure to report a resident’s fall left them waiting overnight for hospital treatment.

Kenneth Woods was employed at Balhousie Care Group’s Brookfield Care Home when the fall happened last March.

According to a report from the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), Woods failed to report that a service user – referred to in the report as AA – fell after finding him face down on the floor.

The carer’s failure to report the fall resulted in AA waiting all night before being taken to hospital.

He is no longer employed by Balhousie.

Service user ‘suffered pain and discomfort throughout the night’

Woods – who is since said to have shown remorse for his actions – later lied about the fall when speaking to a colleague.

Woods told the colleague AA had approached him to say he was sore and out of breath and also falsely claimed to have seen AA standing up after he said he was sore.

The watchdog said: “The behaviour is serious.

“You failed to report or record the fact AA had an un-witnessed fall.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) HQ at Compass House in Dundee.

“As a result, AA was not taken to hospital and did not receive medical treatment until the following morning.

“Your actions resulted in AA suffering additional physical harm in that he suffered pain and discomfort throughout the night.

“You also told your colleague AA had approached you saying he was sore and out of breath and that you had seen him standing up, when this was not true.

“By doing so you were dishonest.

“This behaviour calls into question your character and integrity as a member of the social services profession.”

Carer expressed remorse for failure to report fall

Woods was given a 12-month warning by the SSSC and sacked by Balhousie following an internal investigation.

The incident is the first mark on the carer’s record and according to the watchdog he has “expressed significant regret and remorse” for his actions.

He also cooperated fully with the investigation.

A Balhousie spokesperson said: “Kenneth Woods’ employment with Balhousie Care Group was terminated in April 2021 following a full internal investigation.

Balhousie Care Group holds its staff to the highest of standards and is committed to the safety, comfort and security of our residents.

“We do not tolerate anything other than transparency and honesty from our staff members.”

