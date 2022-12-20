Carnoustie care home resident waited overnight for hospital treatment after carer failed to report fall

A Carnoustie carer has been given a 12-month warning after his failure to report a resident’s fall left them waiting overnight for hospital treatment.

Kenneth Woods was employed at Balhousie Care Group’s Brookfield Care Home when the fall happened last March.

According to a report from the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), Woods failed to report that a service user – referred to in the report as AA – fell after finding him face down on the floor.

The carer’s failure to report the fall resulted in AA waiting all night before being taken to hospital.

He is no longer employed by Balhousie.

Service user ‘suffered pain and discomfort throughout the night’

Woods – who is since said to have shown remorse for his actions – later lied about the fall when speaking to a colleague.

Woods told the colleague AA had approached him to say he was sore and out of breath and also falsely claimed to have seen AA standing up after he said he was sore.

The watchdog said: “The behaviour is serious.

“You failed to report or record the fact AA had an un-witnessed fall.

“As a result, AA was not taken to hospital and did not receive medical treatment until the following morning.

“Your actions resulted in AA suffering additional physical harm in that he suffered pain and discomfort throughout the night.

“You also told your colleague AA had approached you saying he was sore and out of breath and that you had seen him standing up, when this was not true.

“By doing so you were dishonest.

“This behaviour calls into question your character and integrity as a member of the social services profession.”

Carer expressed remorse for failure to report fall

Woods was given a 12-month warning by the SSSC and sacked by Balhousie following an internal investigation.

The incident is the first mark on the carer’s record and according to the watchdog he has “expressed significant regret and remorse” for his actions.

He also cooperated fully with the investigation.

A Balhousie spokesperson said: “Kenneth Woods’ employment with Balhousie Care Group was terminated in April 2021 following a full internal investigation.

“Balhousie Care Group holds its staff to the highest of standards and is committed to the safety, comfort and security of our residents.

“We do not tolerate anything other than transparency and honesty from our staff members.”