National musical treasure Dougie MacLean set for Crieff show

By Andrew Welsh
January 13 2023, 1.00pm
Veteran songsmith Dougie MacLean is playing Crieff's Strathearn Arts venue tomorrow.
Veteran songsmith Dougie MacLean is playing Crieff's Strathearn Arts venue tomorrow.

Half a century into his musical career, national treasure Dougie MacLean has lost none of his power to stir emotions through song.

The Perthshire-born troubadour first rose to prominence during a short spell with trad legends the Tannahill Weavers in the mid-70s.

Then he cemented his place in Scottish cultural history for evermore when he released his debut solo album Caledonia in 1978 with the late Alan Roberts.

Dougie MacLean has been writing and recording in rural Perthshire for decades.

Unofficial national anthem

That record’s title track, of course, has enjoyed a life all of its own over recent decades as Scotland’s unofficial national anthem, but it’s just one of hundreds of songs recorded down the years by the prolific Dunkeld-based folkster.

Known throughout his career as a tender and insightful lyricist, multi-instrumentalist MacLean, 68, has broken from type since recording his New Tomorrow opus in 2017.

His most recent offerings A Robert Burns Selection and last year’s Flo – an instrumental work recorded with his son Jamie – have made for a late-career departure.

Burns show on live stream

Dougie continues to play live shows regularly in person, alongside streamed gigs from his Old Schoolhouse base at Butterstone.

Tomorrow he’ll be taking work from the various chapters of his story to Strathearn Arts, where he last performed in August 2019.

Further ahead, he’s staging an online Burns-themed concert via  dougiemacleanlive.com on January 21.

  •  Strathearn Arts, Crieff, January 14.

 

