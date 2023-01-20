Artist Lynne weaves family history into Angus exhibition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar’s Meffan Museum and Art Gallery is kicking of 2023 with a brand new exhibition by artist and handweaver Lynne Hocking.

Ancestral Interconnections explores family connections to weaving in Angus.

After beginning her own weaving journey in 2016, academic scientist Lynne discovered that the last seven generations of her family were handloom weavers, factory weavers, yarn minders and mill wrights in Forfar and Kirriemuir.

“I like to say that weaving is in my DNA,” says Lynne, who learned to weave using a backstrap loom when in northern Thailand.

“I spent nine months travelling around the world with my family, immersing myself in textile craft practices.”

Rachel Jackson, of Meffan Museum, said: “This exhibition will appeal to the community because the weaving trade was such a large source of employment in Angus.

“Lynne’s story is the story of many families.”

The exhibition can be viewed free of charge, Thursday to Saturday, until April 22 2023.