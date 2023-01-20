Artist Lynne weaves family history into Angus exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

Artist Lynne weaves family history into Angus exhibition

By Rebecca Baird
January 20 2023, 2.00pm
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.

Forfar’s Meffan Museum and Art Gallery is kicking of 2023 with a brand new exhibition by artist and handweaver Lynne Hocking.

Ancestral Interconnections explores family connections to weaving in Angus.

After beginning her own weaving journey in 2016, academic scientist Lynne discovered that the last seven generations of her family were handloom weavers, factory weavers, yarn minders and mill wrights in Forfar and Kirriemuir.

“I like to say that weaving is in my DNA,” says Lynne, who learned to weave using a backstrap loom when in northern Thailand.

“I spent nine months travelling around the world with my family, immersing myself in textile craft practices.”

Rachel Jackson, of Meffan Museum, said: “This exhibition will appeal to the community because the weaving trade was such a large source of employment in Angus.

“Lynne’s story is the story of many families.”

The exhibition can be viewed free of charge, Thursday to Saturday, until April 22 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from What's On

Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
How Dundee professor Calum Colvin failed 'O' grade art and became one of Scotland's…
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston's atmospheric new paintings in Dundee exhibition
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Work by 10 graduates on show at Tatha
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
GIG GUIDE: Bug Club heading for the Beat
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Mairi Campbell a perfect Burns Night show for Perth
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Isle of Lewis singer-songwriter Rosie H Sullivan bringing headline tour to Perth Road pub
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Dundee comedy outfit Icebreaker to host riverside 'Meltdown' for mental health
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Brave volunteers to walk through fire to raise cash for Maggie's Dundee
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Celtic Connections fields a host of local talent
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
TweetPitch 2023 tips: Scottish children's author Corrina Campbell on how one Tweet changed her…

Most Read

1
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
‘Long term decline’ in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were 'bored as f**k'
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Dundee start-up aims to build global vaccine business
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Lynne Hocking installing Ancestral Connections at Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Image: Jeni Reid.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented