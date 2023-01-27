‘Infinity Room’ shows recycling is the gift that keeps on giving in new Dundee Science Centre exhibit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A free immersive exhibit about recycling has launched at Dundee Science Centre.

The ‘Infinity Room’ installation, created by recycling not-for-profit Every Can Counts, aims to teach children and the wider public about the importance of recycling drink cans.

Visitors can step inside the giant drink and find themselves in a mirrored room filled with 1,500 recycled cans, creating the illusion of being surrounded by an infinite number of suspended aluminium cans.

At the same time, a narrator will take them on an educational journey through aluminium can recycling and its environmental benefits.

Scottish people consume an average of four drinks from aluminium cans each week, with drink cans being amongst the nation’s most recycled type of packaging.

And according to a recent survey completed by Every Can Counts, more than half (55%) of people who live in Scotland say they’re becoming more conscious of environmental concerns and their own carbon footprint.

Dundee Science Centre’s head of business development, Lorraine Lemon, said, “As well as providing an enjoyable visitor experience, we are passionate about motivating change and inspiring positive behaviour for the long-term benefit of our community, and the wider world.

“The best way to do that is to make an impact and really make people think.”

Chris Latham-Warde from Every Can Counts added: “We’re thrilled to be bringing our one-of-a-kind Infinity Room installation to another city in the UK after its recent success in Glasgow.

“The aim of the exhibit is to raise awareness of the infinite recyclability of drink cans in a visual and interactive way and we hope that visitors to Dundee Science Centre are left feeling inspired by it.

“Each and every one of us can play a vital role in keeping this cycle going and enabling aluminium to be recycled again and again, forever.”

The free exhibit will run daily from 9am-4pm at Dundee Science Centre until the end of April.