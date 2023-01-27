‘Infinity Room’ shows recycling is the gift that keeps on giving in new Dundee Science Centre exhibit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

‘Infinity Room’ shows recycling is the gift that keeps on giving in new Dundee Science Centre exhibit

By Rebecca Baird
January 27 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 27 2023, 2.25pm
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.

A free immersive exhibit about recycling has launched at Dundee Science Centre.

The ‘Infinity Room’ installation, created by recycling not-for-profit Every Can Counts, aims to teach children and the wider public about the importance of recycling drink cans.

Visitors can step inside the giant drink and find themselves in a mirrored room filled with 1,500 recycled cans, creating the illusion of being surrounded by an infinite number of suspended aluminium cans.

At the same time, a narrator will take them on an educational journey through aluminium can recycling and its environmental benefits.

Every Can Counts exhibition Dundee Science Centre. Image: Citypress.

Scottish people consume an average of four drinks from aluminium cans each week, with drink cans being amongst the nation’s most recycled type of packaging.

And according to a recent survey completed by Every Can Counts, more than half (55%) of people who live in Scotland say they’re becoming more conscious of environmental concerns and their own carbon footprint.

Dundee Science Centre’s head of business development, Lorraine Lemon, said, “As well as providing an enjoyable visitor experience, we are passionate about motivating change and inspiring positive behaviour for the long-term benefit of our community, and the wider world.

The exhibit has been installed at Dundee Science Centre and will run until April. Image: Citypress.

“The best way to do that is to make an impact and really make people think.”

Chris Latham-Warde from Every Can Counts added: “We’re thrilled to be bringing our one-of-a-kind Infinity Room installation to another city in the UK after its recent success in Glasgow.

“The aim of the exhibit is to raise awareness of the infinite recyclability of drink cans in a visual and interactive way and we hope that visitors to Dundee Science Centre are left feeling inspired by it.

“Each and every one of us can play a vital role in keeping this cycle going and enabling aluminium to be recycled again and again, forever.”

The free exhibit will run daily from 9am-4pm at Dundee Science Centre until the end of April.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from What's On

The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Fergus McCreadie, a jazz star returns to shine in Scotland's orbit
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
GIG GUIDE: Long-time stars and new talent set the sounds
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
'Mini big band' Down For The Count are bringing swing to Dundee theatre
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Perth Concert Hall's Classical Stars programme to launch with pianist Paul Lewis
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Frank Turner, musician with a good heart, bound for Fat Sam's
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
Jack Dee and Fred MacAulay feature in stage tour of 'I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue' in Dundee
‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue’ tour set to tickle Dundonians’ funny bones
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
How Dundee professor Calum Colvin failed 'O' grade art and became one of Scotland's…
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston's atmospheric new paintings in Dundee exhibition
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Work by 10 graduates on show at Tatha

Most Read

1
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
2

More from The Courier

The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Food trends hold key to unlocking farming opportunities
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Paul Whitelaw: Helena Bonham Carter excels in Nolly
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Wednesday, WitchTok and 'shiny thing syndrome' - how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business
The Infinity Room shows the magic of recycling. Image: Citypress.
Don Paterson, the poet from Kirkton looks back

Editor's Picks

Most Commented