Home Entertainment What's On

‘Ghost’ of First World War soldier inspires giant sculpture heading for Black Watch Museum in Perth

The installation is made from scrap metal and stands 6.5 metres tall

By Michael Alexander
The Hauntings will go on display at the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth. Image: Black Watch Castle and Museum
The Hauntings will go on display at the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth. Image: Black Watch Castle and Museum

A scrap metal sculpture of a war-weary soldier will soon be on display at the five-star award-winning Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth.

The ghostly sculpture, which stands at 6.5 metres high, was commissioned for the World War One centenary in 2014 by Somerset couple, Jo Oliver and Paul Richards, to commemorate those who served in the war.

But what inspired the sculpture, and why is it coming north from July 1 to November 12 with Perth being the only Scottish venue to host the sculpture to date?

Sightings of ‘ghostly soldier’…

In an interview with The Courier from her farm in Somerset, Jo explained that the inspiration behind the sculpture was the reported sightings of a ghostly soldier seen wandering around the Somerset hills close to where she grew up, seemingly trying to find his way home…

The Hauntings will go on display at the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth. Image: Black Watch Castle and Museum

“I moved down here to Somerset when I was about 15,” said Jo, taking a break from looking after her 11 miniature donkeys, and other animals.

“The villages are very rural and all carry their own stories and folk tales.

“As I got to know the locals, so the story of the ghostly soldier on the hill above where my parents lived came out.

“People would say ‘don’t go near there, the hair on your dog will rise and he won’t move’ or ‘ be careful, he’s friendly – you might not see him, you might just feel him’.

“But at that age, being a very inquisitive person, the stories gelled in my mind and I was determined to find out more about it.”

Feeling his ‘presence’

One day as a teenager, Jo decided to go walking in the hills to see if she could see him.

She didn’t. But she is adamant that she “felt” the ghostly soldier’s presence.

“He was very very sad,” she said.

“I felt this sadness. I used to walk there regularly, and sometimes I would feel a trench coat brush past.

“Other times it was just sighing I heard. It was at this point that I personally named him ‘The Hauntings’.”

The Hauntings will go on display at the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth. Image: Black Watch Castle and Museum

Leaving home to make her way in the world, Jo carried those experiences with her.

After college, she became a teacher, then eventually embarked on VSO which took her to Africa where she survived a couple of coups.

When she managed to move back to the area where she grew up, the soldier story was resurrected in her mind.

Seeking inspiration for all

Pursuing her love of storytelling and animals, the key moment in the re-emergence of ‘The Hauntings’ was the final acquisition of the land over which she first encountered his ‘presence’.

She knew she could turn all those memories into something of value and inspiration for all.

“One day, the search for a tractor for Paul caused us to pass The Dorset Forge and Fabrication,” she said.

“The brakes went on as we spotted some of their work which Paul loved and met the artistic style and images within my own thinking.

“We met Chris Hannam – welder and structural engineer – and Martin Galbav.

“There was an instant rapport!

“Martin is Slavic. You can’t talk to him much.

“But I drew lots of pictures of what I wanted.

“He tried to make him a little more aggressive as a soldier with a gun.

The Hauntings will go on display at the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth. Image: Black Watch Castle and Museum

“But I realised Martin had been a soldier and had a lot of empathy with what I was trying to do.”

Poignant displays

The result was a sculpture made from over 1,000 pieces of locally sourced scrap metal including horseshoes, brake discs, and car jacks, and its intricate design allows the light to filter through his body giving a ghostly aura.

The idea was to display it on the hillside.

Then Jo then kept getting asked if the striking sculpture could be borrowed.

The sculpture, which can currently be seen at Antrobus House in Amesbury, has previously been on display at the Great Dorset Steam Fair and St Stephen’s Green Park in Dublin.

“St Stephen’s Green was especially moving,” she said, “because of course being Dublin it was quite contentious because all the soldiers that came back from war there were treated badly.

“They fought with the British and people at the time didn’t like them.

“It was a bit awesome when we went there.

“We were outside Fusiliers’ Arch and you could see bullet holes from the Easter Rising.”

Representing ‘common man’

Jo was determined to recognise those soldiers as ordinary people doing what they thought was right on the battlefield.

She regards the sculpture as representing the “common man” – either fighting on the battlefield of war, or indeed fighting on the battlefield of life in general.

The Hauntings will go on display at the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth. Image: Black Watch Castle and Museum

Jo is certain that the sculpture – and indeed the ghostly Somerset soldier – is fulfilling his destiny.

Revealing that when the sculpture goes on tour they fly the flag on the farm belonging to the local area where it’s on loan to, Jo added: “We are all on life’s battlefield.

“But it’s not just fighting, is it? It’s standing up for what you think is right.

“It’s showing the integrity of the common man. He is quite special and he’s fulfilling his destiny.

“To agree to him being within The Black Watch Castle and Museum is an honour and I know that his presence will be inspirational to all who gaze upon him,” she said, adding that his ‘presence’ and being will be featured in an illustrated children’s story she’s writing.

Black Watch Museum ‘extremely grateful’

Anne Kinnes, CEO of The Black Watch Castle and Museum, told The Courier they are “extremely grateful” to Jo and Paul for lending The Hauntings to the museum later this year.

Anne Kinnes, CEO of The Black Watch Castle and Museum. Perth. Image: The Black Watch Castle and Museum

It will allow locals and visitors to stand beside the emotive sculpture and immerse themselves in all he represents, providing the space and time to reflect on all the physical and mental sacrifices that were made then, allowing people to live as they do today.

When Anne first arrived at the museum eight years ago, one of the first thing she did was secure the poignant Weeping Window poppies to coincide with the centenary of the First World War.

It made her think about what else the museum could do to be “all inclusive” and welcome people who perhaps don’t have a direct connection with the Black Watch.

Discovering The Hauntings online while searching “outdoor sculptures”, she realised it too had the potential to bring visitors in from across the community, which was good for the museum but also good for the wider tourism industry.

The Black Watch Castle and Museum

She asked if they could borrow it and was delighted when Jo and Paul said yes!

Now, the team at The Black Watch Castle and Museum are planning the logistics of transporting the larger-than-life sculpture to Perth.

A few issues to overcome

They are creating a series of events and activities to engage visitors of all ages in the stories and themes that The Hauntings represents.

“The practicalities of getting him here are giving me a bit of a headache and sleepless nights –  I won’t pretend!” said Anne.

“He comes in three pieces. Torso upwards, his bottom half and his rifle all come apart.

“He will come on a low loader and he will be driven up and delivered and then installed.

The Hauntings will go on display at the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth. Image: Black Watch Castle and Museum

“But there’s lots of logistical challenges we need to overcome.

“We are working out the best way for him to come, to get on the back of a truck and to be driven up which will be quite a sight I’m sure if you pass him on route!

“We then have very practical things from our point of view.

“We’ve had to work very closely with the council in terms of did we need planning permission, will the road need to be closed, how are we going to fit him through the gates?

“We believe – and as I say this I have everything crossed – we have about two inches to spare for him to come through those gates”

The Black Watch Castle and Museum gates

“Don’t worry though. We do have a plan B that he can be craned over the hedge if needs be!

“We need to have concrete base put down in courtyard. We reached out to some local businesses to ask could they help with support for materials or labour. We are so pleased to be getting that local support.

“It feels really special that we are getting him!”

Caroline Warburton, destination development director (Central and North East) at Visit Scotland, said: “This is an exciting announcement from The Black Watch Castle and Museum and for Perth.

VisitScotland regional leadership director (East) Caroline Warburton.

“It provides another reason to visit the city this summer, further enhancing the city’s appeal as a destination for arts and culture.

“Securing the only Scottish appearance of this remarkable sculpture will attract visitors from across the country, not only providing a boost to the city’s economy and tourism businesses, but also the opportunity to showcase Perth and Perthshire.”

When to see The Hauntings

The Hauntings will be at The Black Watch Castle and Museum from July 1 until November 12: https://theblackwatch.co.uk/

