Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans

The Great British Menu Champion of Champions thinks his home city is lacking in great spots to eat and drink.

Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
By Maria Gran

Dundee-born chef Adam Handling, who on his third attempt finally made it to the Great British Menu’s banquet, finally won the entire competition just last week.

The 34-year-old represented Scotland in the competitive TV cooking show, with a dessert inspired by his favourite childhood magazine, The Beano.

Following a vote from the banquet guests, his dessert Food Fight featuring brown butter cake, strawberry jelly and meadowsweet cream was declared the evening’s best dish.

But as expected, he’s not stopped since his triumph, as he crossed yet another achievement off of his bucket list earlier this week.

How does it feel to have finally made it to the banquet and be named Champion of Champions?

Winning Champion of Champions I was a little bit shocked at, because I went from third, second, second, first, to then win, which was nuts.

It felt amazing, I didn’t expect it to be fair.

With those placements, how did you stay motivated during finals week?

I have no problem with self-motivation. I always want to do the best I possibly can, so when I don’t quite succeed I come back fighting harder than ever.

I’m a very positive and progressive person.

Was cooking your dish at the banquet different to cooking in a restaurant?

Yeah. Doing a dish for Great British Menu, they’re designed to be very playful and not so much “restaurant-y” to a degree.

Then having to make – I don’t know how many I made, I think I made 70 or something – I don’t remember, but it was a lot of work.

My dishes aren’t one or two components when it comes to this sort of thing, so there were a lot of different elements.

There was a lot of prep work the day before, just concentrating on one dish there’s a lot of things to do.

How did your previous experiences at Great British Menu help you prepare for this time around?

The actual competition itself, the more times you do it, the more times you realise how it works.

Timings are not very long, you learn all of the equipment, so previous experience definitely helped.

As your dishes on the show are more complex, do you stop making them after it?

Oh no, as of Thursday, the trifle went on my London and my Cornwall restaurants’ menu if anyone would like to try it.

We saw that your aunt was at the banquet, did you have anyone else there?

My aunt was there and I had my two best friends there as well. They had a great time.

One of the people who was at the banquet, she tasted a lot of my dishes. I practiced a lot of times with all my dishes and my friends love it.

Adam’s Beano inspired dish Food Fight. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

What was it like to meet the editor of The Beano?

He was a very happy, very cheeky chappy kind of man. You could tell that his personality shines massively through in The Beano.

I read it growing up, when you’re from Dundee I think you have to.

In addition to your trophy and new title, what else has come from your win?

Yesterday I did a collaboration in Mark’ McCabe’s restaurant, The Ethicurean. He was in the Scottish heats as well.

I do collaborations quite a lot, for instance at the banquet, I’ve known Tom Shepherd for 10 years and I’ve known Nick Beardshaw for five years.

When you get to that level in the competition, we all know of or have heard of each other.

Adam Handling and Mark McCabe were the last two Scots fighting for a spot in the Great British Menu finale this year. Image: BBC/Optomen TV/Ashleigh Brown

How does it feel to compete against someone that you’ve known for so long?

Everyone’s very positive in a way where we all want to win, but you’re not really competing against them, because they’re your dishes.

So, the only way that someone is going to beat you is if either their dish was genuinely better than yours or you f**k up yourself.

If someone beats you and you didn’t mess up, we all love it.

What are your favourite food and drink spots to visit when you come back to Dundee?

I’m not actually back that often, I’ll be up in June and that’s it this year. I think Dundee needs a little bit more, I have to admit.

You never know, one day I’ll have a restaurant there.

I do nip across the road and go to The Newport Restaurant all the time. I’ve been to that restaurant lots of times, Jamie Scott is a very good chef.

Adam competed in MasterChef: The Professionals in 2013, the year before Jamie Scott.

Do you have any old favourites you used to go to growing up that you wish were still around?

To be fair, my family couldn’t really afford going out. So for us, restaurants weren’t something that we ever did.

We literally only had food at home, I don’t think we ever went out at all.

What inspired you to become a restaurant chef then?

The only reason I became a chef is because I didn’t need to go to university. I wish it was a romantic story, but it really wasn’t.

Obviously, I got an apprenticeship job at Gleneagles and I didn’t expect people to live that way. It was pretty remarkable and I fell in love with it. I was inspired.

Now you’ve fulfilled your dream of cooking at the banquet, what’s your next goal?

I have no idea. Wednesday was one of my bucket list moments as I presented the GQ Awards in London.

I got to give the Chef of the Year award away and that was pretty special, because I love GQ.

I’ve got more books in the pipeline after releasing three in one go before Christmas, The Frog, Why Waste? and Perfect, Three Cherries.

They’re all about utilising waste and it only became three books because the first became too big.

I’m a stickler for information, so I wanted loads and loads of information inside of the book, so that anyone can understand how to do something or where it came from.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Restaurant review: Creative menu shines a light on Rufflets St Andrews' luxurious offering
Everything you need to know about Taste of Grampian 2023
Chance meeting led to blossoming romance at Auchterarder's expanding family-run Cafe Kisa
Mediterranean pasta recipes to transport you to the Spanish or Greek coast
St Andrews Cocktail Week announces 2024 dates following successful first event
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Review: A first look at scrumptious new brunch and munch menu at popular Perth…
Midweek meal: Have a cheesy Easter with these hot cross scones
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival

Most Read

1
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Stunning £900k Highland Pertshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
4
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
5
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
6
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
7
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
8
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
9
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

Best pictures as kids take part in egg-cellent Dundee Easter hunt
Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash
Perth families hop to Black Watch Castle Museum for Easter fun
Loick Ayina reveals Dundee United father figure as Tannadice loan star embraces learning curve
COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking?
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
Missing Perthshire 15-year-old found safe and well
LESLEY HART: Manifesto for the middle aged
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's a juggling act, it is
The difference between a trick, a joke, and being fooled

Editor's Picks

Most Commented