Soutar Festival of Words returns to Perth with impressive literary line-up

Big names such as Sally Magnusson and Makar Hannah Lavery will appear next weekend.

By Rebecca Baird
Sally Magnusson will appear at this year's Soutar Festival. Image: BBC Scotland.
Sally Magnusson will appear at this year's Soutar Festival. Image: BBC Scotland.

The Soutar Festival of Words is returning to Perth next weekend for its 2023 incarnation.

The literary festival, named in honour of Perth poet William Soutar, began in 2019 and has hosted Scottish stars of the book world such as Douglas Stuart (Shuggie Bain) and former Makar Kathleen Jamie.

And this year, the exciting line-up includes broadcaster and prize-winning journalist Sally Magnusson, as she discusses her new historical fiction work, Music In The Dark.

Other highlights will include the keynote Soutar Lecture, which will this year be delivered by Angus-based author and Walter Scott Prize-winner James Robertson, and current Makar Hannah Lavery’s unveiling of this year’s original Soutar Poem.

The festival will have activities for all ages, with young people and families encouraged to attend.

Plaid Song, a band that will perform at the Soutar Festival 2023.
Plaid Song will perform at the Soutar Festival 2023.

For wee ones, James Robertson will also be performing a Scots reading of Julia Donaldson’s The Gruffalo.

And a panel of young LGBTQIA+ people will be interviewing Renfrewshire writer Ely Percy about their novel Duck feet, which is written entirely in Scots dialect and was named Scottish Book of the Year 2021.

As well as talks from a wealth of literary talent, the festival will offer interactive writing workshops, and live music from the likes of Perthshire duo Plaid Song and Glasgow-based guitarist Alasdair Roberts.

The Soutar Festival of Words will run across various venues in Perth from April 29-30. For more information and to book tickets, see the festival’s website.

