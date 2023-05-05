Breabach’s latest tour arrives at Strathearn Arts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A feast of fine folk music is the prospect on offer in Crieff on Saturday May 6 with the arrival of Breabach.

Recognised as one of the leading lights among the plethora of bands on the ever-burgeoning Scottish traditional music scene, the Highland five-piece released their eighth album Fàs last October to glowing reviews.

Inspired by Scotland’s natural environment, the 10-track set built on the success of such previous offerings as 2013’s Ùrlar, Astar (2016) and Frenzy Of The Meeting (2018).

Who are Breabach?

Formed in 2005, Breabach are led by acclaimed piper Calum MacCrimmon – previously interviewed by The Courier – and his fellow founding member, the guitarist Ewan Robertson.

They’re joined in the line-up by long-serving double bass player James Lindsay, from Inverurie, and a second piper in Conal McDonagh.

The jewel in Breabach’s crown is Megan Henderson, the fiddler and singer who joined the band in time for their 2012 third album Bann, following the departure of the highly regarded Patsy Reid.

Hailing from Fort William, classically trained frontwoman Megan was awarded the prestigious musician-of-the-year accolade at last year’s Scots Trad Music Awards.

Much in demand as a session player, Megan has also worked with such folk scene stalwarts as Salsa Celtica, The Grit Orchestra, Le Vent Du Nord, Kim Carnie, Kris Drever and Duncan Chisholm.

How to get tickets

* Tickets for Breabach at Strathearn Arts are at eventbrite.co.uk