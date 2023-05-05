Sold out Dundee Rebel City event features songs, blethers and talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Sold out Dundee Rebel City event features songs, blethers and talks

Three hours of illustrated talks have been organised by Dundee Burns Club, in conjunction with Dundee Trades Union Council

By Michael Alexander
Spanish Civil War soldiers from the International Brigades, (Republican). Image: Shutterstock.

An afternoon of songs, blethers and talks takes place on Saturday May 6 in the historic surroundings of Dundee Burns Club.

Dundee Rebel City: Dundee in the Hungry Thirties features three hours of illustrated talks organised by Dundee Burns Club, in conjunction with Dundee Trades Union Council.

What are the featured talks?

Nae Pasaran: Dundee and the Spanish Civil War will see Mike Arnott, secretary of the International Brigade Memorial Trust (IBMT), talk about the Dundonians who fought and died to stop fascism between 1936 and 1939.

Mike, who is secretary of Dundee Trades Union Council, and who wrote a book in 2008 called Dundee and the Spanish Civil War, will explain how the majority of the Scots who supported the Spanish Republic were affiliated with socialist, communist and trade unions, as featured recently in The Courier.

Bob Stewart helped build the RRS Discovery and spied for Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin

Just ae wee woman: The life of Mary Brooksbank will see Councillor Siobhan Tolland talk about the life of the Dundee poet and working class activist.

Breaking the Fetters: The life of Bob Stewart will see Graham Ogilvy tell the remarkable and tragic story of the Dundee councillor who worked on the Discovery and spied for Stalin, also featured recently in The Courier.

Stewart was one of the great heroes of Dundee’s labour movement in the 20th century.

But for 50 years he kept a dark secret.

Event is now sold out

Music, for the now sold out event, will be provided by Frank and Doug Chalmers with tickets including a buffet lunch.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dundee-rebel-city-dundee-in-the-hungry-thirties-tickets-608545936277

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]