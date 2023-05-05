Sold out Dundee Rebel City event features songs, blethers and talks

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An afternoon of songs, blethers and talks takes place on Saturday May 6 in the historic surroundings of Dundee Burns Club.

Dundee Rebel City: Dundee in the Hungry Thirties features three hours of illustrated talks organised by Dundee Burns Club, in conjunction with Dundee Trades Union Council.

What are the featured talks?

Nae Pasaran: Dundee and the Spanish Civil War will see Mike Arnott, secretary of the International Brigade Memorial Trust (IBMT), talk about the Dundonians who fought and died to stop fascism between 1936 and 1939.

Mike, who is secretary of Dundee Trades Union Council, and who wrote a book in 2008 called Dundee and the Spanish Civil War, will explain how the majority of the Scots who supported the Spanish Republic were affiliated with socialist, communist and trade unions, as featured recently in The Courier.

Just ae wee woman: The life of Mary Brooksbank will see Councillor Siobhan Tolland talk about the life of the Dundee poet and working class activist.

Breaking the Fetters: The life of Bob Stewart will see Graham Ogilvy tell the remarkable and tragic story of the Dundee councillor who worked on the Discovery and spied for Stalin, also featured recently in The Courier.

Stewart was one of the great heroes of Dundee’s labour movement in the 20th century.

But for 50 years he kept a dark secret.

Event is now sold out

Music, for the now sold out event, will be provided by Frank and Doug Chalmers with tickets including a buffet lunch.

