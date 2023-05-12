GIG GUIDE: Summer festival fix on horizon for Courier Country music fans

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Courier Country music fans don’t have to look too far for their festival fix as summer approaches.

First out the blocks is the Radio 1 Big Weekend on May 26-28, with a host of big names including Lewis Capaldi, Wet Leg, The 1975, Arlo Parks and The Snuts heading to Camperdown Park.

Separately, Perth Festival of the Arts will have a city centre outdoor stage on May 27 featuring Lola O’Dorel, The Chosen Lonely and other student hopefuls.

That’s followed by an all-day session from breaking talents Chris Small, Berta Kennedy, Magpie Blue, Connor Fyfe and more at the Fair City’s Ice Factory on June 3.

Legends from the 1980s and 1990s scene

Legends from the 80s figure prominently on this year’s festival scene, with the retro Let’s Rock Scotland boasting an impressive line-up for its big day at Dalkeith Country Park on June 24.

It’s headlined by synth pioneers Human League, with Wet Wet Wet, The Beat, ex-Fine Young Cannibals frontman Roland Gift, a back-from-the-wilderness Betty Boo, Blancmange, Sigue Sigue Sputnik guitarist Neal X, Junior Giscombe and veteran Members noisenik JC Carroll among the others confirmed so far for the scenic venue.

There’s also a spot of 90s Eurodance in the shape of US-Italian hit-makers Livin Joy, with no fewer than five Let’s Rock artists – former Ultravox leader Midge Ure, Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom, Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley, baggy exponents The Farm and psychedelic popsters Dr And The Medics – also at this year’s Rewind Scotland.

The weekend-long extravaganza is being staged once again at Scone Palace from July 21-23, with Erasure’s Andy Bell headlining its big Saturday.

Among those joining him on the big stage will be Rewind Scotland favourites Soul II Soul, ABC, Nick Heyward and Five Star frontwoman Denise Pearson.

There’s also Scone debuts for Boogie Nights funksters Heatwave and Art Of Noise duo JJ Jeczalik and Gary Langan, with Spandau bassist Martin Kemp back on the decks.

Sunday’s headliners are the evergreen Squeeze, with Go West, Hothouse Flowers, Toyah, China Crisis, Brother Beyond, Red Box and The South also on the bill, along with decade-breaching Lighthouse Family singer Tunde Baiyewu, who released his first single in 1995.

Doune the Rabbit Hole

Rewind clashes this year with the Doune The Rabbit Hole bash, which runs over the same days at Port of Menteith in West Perthshire.

Space rockers Spiritualized and Sonic Youth founder Thurston Moore are headlining, with Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder’s other band Black Grape, Fife-raised Steve Mason, Asian Dub Foundation, Love And Money songsmith James Grant and Gina Birch from post-punk icons The Raincoats all playing a part.

Also in Perthshire, the bijou Solas event returns to Errol from June 16-18, when the all-age midsummer gathering will welcome the likes of Fence Collective founder King Creosote, indie-folkster Rachel Sermanni and afrobeat outfit Gnawa Trance Fusion.

What else is on?

Ahead of the festival fun, glam rock tribute Blockbustarz play Beat Generator tomorrow (May 13) with homeboys Spare Snare being joined at North Lindsay Street next Saturday (May 20) by acoustic troubadour Scottish Fault Lines and ex-Fat Goth troubadour Fraser Stewart, aka Concept Car.

Tomorrow night (May 13) also sees a Westfest band battle at Church featuring Arms Against, The Naebodys, Omanoid, Red Vanilla, Around 7, The Modern Kind and Orchid Fox, while Perth Concert Hall hosts a tribute concert for late Southpaw and Red Pine Timber Company renegade Gav Munro, who passed away last July.

Further ahead, the Fair City’s Letham Community Club has brass-wielding skanksters The Skababs on May 27, when the Midlothian seven-piece will perform two sets.

Also including a ska disco, tickets are £10 from the venue and record shops Concorde and Thirteen.

Elsewhere, PJ Molloys in Dunfermline welcomes Edinburgh five-piece The Rah’s and unsigned outfits The Lutras and Cutchy Cash tomorrow (May 13), with country faves Coaltown Daisies at Broughty Ferry Masonic Hall next Friday (May 19).