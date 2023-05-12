GIG GUIDE: Summer festival fix on horizon for Courier Country music fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

GIG GUIDE: Summer festival fix on horizon for Courier Country music fans

From Radio 1 Big Weekend to Rewind, there's something for everyone!

By Andrew Welsh
Ultravox legend Midge Ure is on the bill for both Let's Rock Scotland and Rewind this year. Image: DCT
Ultravox legend Midge Ure is on the bill for both Let's Rock Scotland and Rewind this year. Image: DCT

Courier Country music fans don’t have to look too far for their festival fix as summer approaches.

First out the blocks is the Radio 1 Big Weekend on May 26-28, with a host of big names including Lewis Capaldi, Wet Leg, The 1975, Arlo Parks and The Snuts heading to Camperdown Park.

Separately, Perth Festival of the Arts will have a city centre outdoor stage on May 27 featuring Lola O’Dorel, The Chosen Lonely and other student hopefuls.

Teenage Glasgow songsmith Conor Fyfe is set to play Perth Festival of the Arts. Image: Andrew Welsh

That’s followed by an all-day session from breaking talents Chris Small, Berta Kennedy, Magpie Blue, Connor Fyfe and more at the Fair City’s Ice Factory on June 3.

Legends from the 1980s and 1990s scene

Legends from the 80s figure prominently on this year’s festival scene, with the retro Let’s Rock Scotland boasting an impressive line-up for its big day at Dalkeith Country Park on June 24.

It’s headlined by synth pioneers Human League, with Wet Wet Wet, The Beat, ex-Fine Young Cannibals frontman Roland Gift, a back-from-the-wilderness Betty Boo, Blancmange, Sigue Sigue Sputnik guitarist Neal X, Junior Giscombe and veteran Members noisenik JC Carroll among the others confirmed so far for the scenic venue.

There’s also a spot of 90s Eurodance in the shape of US-Italian hit-makers Livin Joy, with no fewer than five Let’s Rock artists – former Ultravox leader Midge Ure, Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom, Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley, baggy exponents The Farm and psychedelic popsters Dr And The Medics – also at this year’s Rewind Scotland.

The weekend-long extravaganza is being staged once again at Scone Palace from July 21-23, with Erasure’s Andy Bell headlining its big Saturday.

Among those joining him on the big stage will be Rewind Scotland favourites Soul II Soul, ABC, Nick Heyward and Five Star frontwoman Denise Pearson.

There’s also Scone debuts for Boogie Nights funksters Heatwave and Art Of Noise duo JJ Jeczalik and Gary Langan, with Spandau bassist Martin Kemp back on the decks.

Sunday’s headliners are the evergreen Squeeze, with Go West, Hothouse Flowers, Toyah, China Crisis, Brother Beyond, Red Box and The South also on the bill, along with decade-breaching Lighthouse Family singer Tunde Baiyewu, who released his first single in 1995.

Doune the Rabbit Hole

Rewind clashes this year with the Doune The Rabbit Hole bash, which runs over the same days at Port of Menteith in West Perthshire.

Space rockers Spiritualized and Sonic Youth founder Thurston Moore are headlining, with Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder’s other band Black Grape, Fife-raised Steve Mason, Asian Dub Foundation, Love And Money songsmith James Grant and Gina Birch from post-punk icons The Raincoats all playing a part.

Also in Perthshire, the bijou Solas event returns to Errol from June 16-18, when the all-age midsummer gathering will welcome the likes of Fence Collective founder King Creosote, indie-folkster Rachel Sermanni and afrobeat outfit Gnawa Trance Fusion.

What else is on?

Ahead of the festival fun, glam rock tribute Blockbustarz play Beat Generator tomorrow (May 13) with homeboys Spare Snare being joined at North Lindsay Street next Saturday (May 20) by acoustic troubadour Scottish Fault Lines and ex-Fat Goth troubadour Fraser Stewart, aka Concept Car.

Tomorrow night (May 13) also sees a Westfest band battle at Church featuring Arms Against, The Naebodys, Omanoid, Red Vanilla, Around 7, The Modern Kind and Orchid Fox, while Perth Concert Hall hosts a tribute concert for late Southpaw and Red Pine Timber Company renegade Gav Munro, who passed away last July.

Haircut 100’s Nick Heyward, seen here playing in Scotland last year, hits Scone Palace this summer. Image: DCT

Further ahead, the Fair City’s Letham Community Club has brass-wielding skanksters The Skababs on May 27, when the Midlothian seven-piece will perform two sets.

Also including a ska disco, tickets are £10 from the venue and record shops Concorde and Thirteen.

Elsewhere, PJ Molloys in Dunfermline welcomes Edinburgh five-piece The Rah’s and unsigned outfits The Lutras and Cutchy Cash tomorrow (May 13), with country faves Coaltown Daisies at Broughty Ferry Masonic Hall next Friday (May 19).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
3
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
4
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
5
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet
6
Dr Babar Akbar, lost half ownership of his house in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife doctor lost £100k in house sale swindle after fraudster forged ex-wife’s signature
7
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
8
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
3
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
4
10
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]