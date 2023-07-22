Why did a Broughty Ferry artist paint the Cairngorms on a mountain bike?

Broughty Ferry-based mountain bike artist Douglas Roulston is in his element as he careers down a slope amid the rugged and expansive beauty of the Scottish Highlands.

Fascinated by the Romanticism movement, and having taken up mountain biking after a ski injury, when he relocated to Dundee to study fine art at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, he sought to create his own paintings that conveyed the dominance of nature over human presence.

But the now 39-year-old Forfar Academy art and design teacher says it felt like “fate” when he became involved in an award-winning project to paint the Cairngorms onto the frame of an actual mountain bike.

How did the project happen?

As an artist who already used his bike as a tool to help create his art, Douglas wanted to delve deeper into this connection between the two worlds by potentially working with a Scottish mountain bike company to create something special.

He wondered if he could get a bike sponsor on board so that he could use their bike as an artist’s tool rather than for racing.

The result was the creation of the one-off Artist Edition Claymore mountain bike with Scottish firm Deviate.

The bike was recently declared unanimous winner of a national competition in London.

Explaining how the project came to be, Douglas said that through an agent, the plan was to reach out to Deviate Cycles – who already had connections with filmmaker Mike Boyd – to see if they were interested in working together.

When contact was made with Ben Jones, the co-owner of Deviate, it emerged that Ben’s brother had bought a piece of Douglas’ artwork just two weeks prior, having no knowledge that Douglas was going to reach out.

Ben, having already seen his brother’s newly purchased artwork, was fascinated and was keen to make something happen between the two of them.

It was here where the idea of painting a bike came to mind, to depict a story of humble beginnings, more specifically, a story of how Deviate came to be.

To do this, the two of them arranged a ride within the Cairngorms – the place where Deviate was conceived – so that Douglas could get a true feel of the landscape.

This led to numerous sketches being produced out on the trail by Douglas, which he would then go on to combine into one when painting the bike frame.

What was the final result?

The final result showcases some stand-out features, such as the green loch of Aviemore cascading along the downtube next to a stream which represents the stream that runs down Ben Macdui.

The pine and birch trees carefully placed on the seat-tube represent those seen in the Cairngorms Caledonian forests.

The long flowing vibrant heathers also seen throughout the piece, pay homage to Scotland’s famous heather.

What artistic methods were used?

In order to achieve this, Douglas used non-conventional methods to paint the frame such as utilising paint brushes rather than airbrushes, as he felt this represented his established style more closely.

Some spray paint was used initially to create layers onto the piece, which was then topped by paint brushes and rigger brushes to achieve the intricate detail.

Finally, once this had been done, the frame was sent to JMJ Designs to apply gold leaf to the coil and the decals.

In total, from conception to completion this project took around one year to complete.

So far, the bike art has been displayed at numerous events across the UK.

It even won first place in the Jaw Droppers Competition at the London Cycle Show.

Since July 1, Douglas has been exhibiting the Artist Edition Claymore along with his other pieces of art at Fotheringham Gallery in Bridge of Alan, Stirling.

How did Douglas get into art and bikes?

Originally from the southside of Glasgow, Douglas gained a BA (Hons) followed by a Master of Fine Art at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

His works currently concentrate on the use of vivid colours to represent the vibrant diversity of the Scottish landscape while focusing on the changing weather of Scotland, creating turbulent skies and wild waters.

He is inspired by Scottish highland myths and legends and portrays them using oils, acrylics and charcoal, capturing the intensity and majesty of the landscape and frequently uses imaginary techniques.

This is achieved by highlighting, over exaggerating rock faces and creating piercing light rays through breaking clouds, reflection and focusing on the tranquillity of distant springs and lochs.

Mankind or human creations rarely feature in his work as it is the awe of nature, and the spirit of the sublime that he loves to explore.

Douglas has been painting since he was a child.

He’d go out painting with his dad.

But the medium really “took hold” of him after his skiing injury and he decided to relocate to Dundee to do the fine art course.

He went on to study for a PGDE in art and design in 2013.

“In particular I’ve always been drawn to 19th century Romanticism in Scotland,” said Douglas, whose story was told in a film called The Mountain and the Beach two years ago.

“That’s what I studied for my degree and my masters degree in art.

“That drew me on to painting these really quite dramatic art scenes with light rays coming through the clouds.

“I was always wanting to show landscapes without many human features.

“Almost to create a loneliness in the painting for the viewer to relax I suppose.

“I always liked that feeling of being alone on the hill with your thoughts and wanted to show that in the paintings by not showing many human features.”

Becoming an ‘east coaster’

Despite his skiing injury, Douglas retained an interest in extreme sports.

He saw an opening in the market for what he describes as a “mountain biking landscape artist”.

He also loves teaching art design part-time at Forfar Academy.

He loves the job and gets inspired by the talents of the pupils, as much as he tries to inspire them.

It’s quite a lonely experience being an artist, so he thrives off being part of the school and wider community.

Originally a west coaster, however, being based in Broughty Ferry has “slightly converted” him to the landscapes of the east.

He enjoys field scenes, the colours of the plants, the red cliffs of Arbroath.

He really enjoyed studying at Duncan of Jordanstone because they were in touch with traditional painting as well as contemporary art.

He was particularly inspired by tutor Philip Graeme – only appreciating later how significant he was in the art world.

Getting out and about

It was “quite an honour” to have his work recently on display at Gallery Q in Dundee.

In the studio he will paint large oil paintings.

If he paints outside he’ll use his sketchbook, using watercolours or acrylics.

However, having painted one of the penguins in the Dundee penguin trail a few years ago as well as the Oor Wullie Bucket trail, he’s also amazed how the ongoing regeneration of Dundee offers so many opportunities for young artists, gamers and designers.

It’s the ability to incorporate travels to remote areas on the mountain bike that continues being his greatest inspiration.

Where is his favourite destination?

“My favourite place to go is Harris,” he said.

“I get there maybe every two years or so.

“I like Harris because it’s so remote and it has absolutely everything.

“Lovely hills and mountains and glorious beaches.

“It’s not just the mountains I paint but the beaches.

“Then there is a famous mountain biking route called the Postman’s Walk.

“I love going there because it’s so remote.

“That transpires into my paintings quite a lot.

“Then not forgetting areas like Glencoe and Skye.

“Skye especially because the light and the weather just changes so dramatically.

“I always love featuring the light rays coming through and when it bounces off the mountain edges I have colours, quite contemporary colours shining through to make it quite fun.

“It’s quite spiritual as well in a way.

“I also have to mention the Cairngorms as well because the bike is completely all to do with the Cairngorms.

“The Cairngorms is also pretty amazing because it’s got the Caledonian Forest.”

Where and when to see the bike and paintings

Douglas Roulston’s paintings, and the mountain bike, can be viewed at Fotheringham Gallery, Beechgrove House, 49 Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan, until August 5.