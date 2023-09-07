Beta Band guitarist excited to come back to ‘magical’ Fife as Outwith Festival takes over Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Beta Band guitarist excited to come back to ‘magical’ Fife as Outwith Festival takes over Dunfermline

Steve Mason grew up knowing 'every single little town' in north-east Fife.

Steve Mason
Steve Mason is excited to come back to his homeland for Dunfermline's Outwith Festival. Image: Michell McWilliams.
By David Pollock

Now based on the south coast of England, Steve Mason is excited to return to Fife for the first time in a while to headline the Music All-Dayer at Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival this weekend.

The sometime Beta Band member, now a prolific solo artist on the same label as Arctic Monkeys and Franz Ferdinand, grew up in north-east Fife.

It was between there and Edinburgh that the Beta Band were formed, and Mason admits he misses it.

“My mum moved out of Fife about six or seven years ago and my dad moved back to his hometown of Leeds a few months ago,” he says.

“I’ve been away for about ten years, so other than to see my mates, I don’t have much reason to go back. I really miss it a lot, I’m constantly looking at property to see if I could move back – as if I could persuade my wife to move!”

Mason currently lives not far from Brighton, where his daughter is settled at school, so he doesn’t think any move is imminent.

Steve Mason
Steve says his home in England isn’t unlike where he grew up in Fife. Image courtesy of Michelle McWilliams.

In fact, he says England’s south coast is much like the coastal part of Fife he’s used to.

“It’s a good mix, it’s a little bit like where I grew up in Fife, in that you have the sea, and you also have really nice countryside, with the South Downs. Still, there’s something really amazing about Fife, I was very lucky to grow up there.

“It’s got so much amazing coastline, then the countryside on the interior is really pretty. I guess it’s a lot to do with familiarity too, because I know every single road and every single little town in north-east Fife.

“There’s something really nice about appreciating something you took for granted when you were a kid, then you go away, and when you come back you think, this is a really magical place. That’s got a lot to do with it.”

First ever Dunfermline gig for Fifer Steve Mason

For such a well-travelled musician, Mason has surprisingly never played a gig in Dunfermline before.

He’s excited about that too, to perform in “a city dripping with history”, and at a diverse festival whose bill also features director Andrew Cumming’s Highlands-shot Palaeolithic horror film The Origin and an appearance by former PM Gordon Brown.

“It’s funny,” he says. “I used to see Gordon Brown on the train in Fife quite a lot, before he was in government.”

Former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown.
Gordon Brown appeared at Outwith on Thursday. Image: PA.

Mason is appearing at the Music All-Dayer alongside Welsh-American indie dream-pop outfit the Joy Formidable, breakthrough Fife singer-songwriter Cammy Barnes, Bristolian rockers Phoxjaw and Kirsten Adamson, daughter of the late Stuart Adamson, who has developed a powerful and distinctive voice of her own as a celebrated singer-songwriter.

He will perform songs from this year’s Brothers & Sisters, his seventh solo album and fifth under his own name.

“During Covid people were asking me, are you writing your lockdown album?” says Mason.

“In all honesty, who the hell wants to hear an album about my experiences of Covid? Everybody just wants to bury that and forget all about it, so I never had any intentions of doing that.

BBC Glow Up Make Up winner Yong-Chin is on the bill for the 2023 Outwith Festival.
BBC Glow Up Make Up winner Yong-Chin is on the bill for the 2023 Outwith Festival. Image courtesy of Michelle McWilliams.

“What I wanted to do instead was create something like an oasis in the middle of all that fear and uncertainty, so I went back to spiritual feelings – not necessarily feelings connected with organised religion, but that essence of what it means to be a human being.

“Those spiritual things which bind us all together, whether we realise it or not, and the fact we’re all going through a very similar experience, to lesser and more extreme degrees,” he continues.

“I found myself listening to a lot of American gospel music from the 1940s and ‘50s and ‘60s, and what I like about that stuff is, you don’t have to subscribe to any religion to get something from it. It cuts into something very spiritual which lies within us. It doesn’t require you to subscribe, it just requires you to listen and feel and be moved by it.

“So I wanted to try my take on how that might sound, coupled with my own musical sensibilities. I guess it’s about looking inside yourself for answers, and realising you have more strength within yourself than perhaps you realise.”

Phoxjaw will play at Outwith Festival.
Phoxjaw will play at Outwith Festival. Image courtesy of Michelle McWilliams.
Jupiter Strange are also on the festival bill.
Jupiter Strange are also on the festival bill. Image courtesy of Michelle McWilliams.

Mason has performed this album with a five-piece gospel choir, but for this show it will be a stripped-down entourage of just him and a keyboard player.

“It’s still a powerful thing,” he explains. “I don’t know what it is, maybe the feeling behind these songs or the positivity, but there’s something incredibly enjoyable for me about singing them live, I’m able to lose myself in the performance in a way I’ve never really done before. They haven’t failed to move a crowd yet.”

Outwith Festival 2023 is a triple threat

Following its closure due to Covid, this will be Outwith’s second annual festival back following a team of dedicated volunteers’ efforts to revive it last year.

It clearly went well, because – as festival organiser Michelle McWilliams explains – this year’s programme is three times bigger than in 2022.

Kieran Hodgson will bring his new stand up act, Big In Scotland, to the Dunfermline Festival
Kieran Hodgson will bring his new stand up act, Big In Scotland, to the Dunfermline Festival. Image courtesy of Michelle McWilliams.

As well as arts gigs like Kieran Hodgson’s new stand-up show Big in Scotland, Tommy Smith playing jazz in Dunfermline Abbey and poetry with Scots Makar Kathleen Jamie and Peter Mackay, it involves food and foraging events in Dunfermline Glen and a range of creator-led masterclasses, including Victoria Mackenzie on historical fiction, Glow Up’s Yong-Chin on makeup and Cora Bissett on acting.

“Outwith is a small, friendly wee festival that people can fit in with their lives,” says McWilliams.

“It’s culture that’s really accessible because it’s in a city centre, people can come by bus or train and do other things while they’re in town. We want it to be for as many people as possible.”

The Outwith Festival is at various venues in Dunfermline until Sunday September 10. The Music All-Dayer takes place on Saturday September 9.

More from What's On

Steve Mason is excited to come back to his homeland for Dunfermline's Outwith Festival. Image: Michell McWilliams.
LA screenwriter to turn Perth Theatre into Storyland with new storytelling show
Steve Mason is excited to come back to his homeland for Dunfermline's Outwith Festival. Image: Michell McWilliams.
Outlander actor Frank Gilhooley to bring industry expertise to Dundee with bespoke V&A workshop
Steve Mason is excited to come back to his homeland for Dunfermline's Outwith Festival. Image: Michell McWilliams.
Steven Osborne will not boycott Russian composers at BBC Proms concert in Perth
Some of the Scotties by the Sea artists together with project manager Jane Kennedy (far right top row) and artist coordinator Rio Moore (far right bottom row).
Scotties by the Sea: What inspired the artists on the St Andrews coastal trail?
Steve Mason is excited to come back to his homeland for Dunfermline's Outwith Festival. Image: Michell McWilliams.
Mount Everest 70th anniversary: What are the links to the RSGS in Perth?
Steve Mason is excited to come back to his homeland for Dunfermline's Outwith Festival. Image: Michell McWilliams.
Party, sexual, family: Politics of all sorts collide in Pitlochry Festival Theatre premiere of…
Steve Mason is excited to come back to his homeland for Dunfermline's Outwith Festival. Image: Michell McWilliams.
Terribly Beautiful hitmaker Luke La Volpe to showcase local talent at Dundee gig
Artist Catriona MacKenzie with her Scottie, 'The Flea Circus.'
Scotties by the Sea trail launches in St Andrews and along north-east Fife coast
Steve Mason is excited to come back to his homeland for Dunfermline's Outwith Festival. Image: Michell McWilliams.
Jenny Eclair finds the silver lining of laughs in her 60s for Dundee show
Steve Mason is excited to come back to his homeland for Dunfermline's Outwith Festival. Image: Michell McWilliams.
St Andrews exhibition will see Scottish craft artists explore their dual identity