Dundee-trained Frank To elected co-vice-president of Society of Scottish Artists

Award winning Dundee-trained artist Frank To has been elected as co-vice-president of the 132 year old Society of Scottish Artists.

Falkirk-born To, who studied for a Masters of Fine Art from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, is “honoured and humbled” to take on the role within one of Scotland’s leading artist-led organisations.

It comes as his iconic internationally recognised gunpowder work goes on display at a prominent exhibition with the Royal Ulster Academy at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

How does Frank To feel to have been given the appointment?

Frank said: “It’s very fair to say that I am extremely lucky to still be operating in such difficult times.

“Although there is a cost-of-living crisis, it is so important for me to keep going.

“It would be easier to just buckle down and hope for the storm to pass.

“But you will never know how much you can achieve if you don’t take risks.

“Furthermore, pushing myself and competing continuously enables to keep myself informed and ‘sharp’ with my art skills.

“My constant need to challenge and better myself in my craft is recognised by the Royal Ulster Academy hence been selected for their exhibition at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

“I am very honoured and humbled to be officially elected as the co-vice president of the Society of Scottish Artists.

“I’ve been a professional member of the society for several years and always set myself to promote and represent Scottish contemporary art.

“I’m hoping with my recent appointment I can actually help contribute to the society and be part of its journey to further enhance its stance on the international contemporary art platform.”

Who is Frank To?

Born in Falkirk in 1982, Frank To graduated from Huddersfield University with a BA (Hons) Fine Art before going on to gain a Masters of Fine Art from Duncan of Jordanstone Art College where his tutor was Calum Colvin.

In recent years he has exhibited alongside some of the greats of the international art scene, including Banksy, Jimmy Choo and Antony Gormley.

His work has featured in several national art fairs and shows in Bath, Harrogate, London, Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow and in the collection of Dundee University.

Amongst To’s most famous collectors are Sir Patrick Stewart, the celebrated actor, and Deloitte.

Well known for previously using gunpowder in his work, the art lecturer was the first artist in history to create new colour and artwork from humanium metal with his unique gunpowder technique garnering him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist amongst art critics and high profile collectors alike.

What is the Scottish Society of Artists?

The Society of Scottish Artists is an artist-led dynamic and inclusive organisation with a growing community of more than 1500 members based all over the world.

The SSA provides inspiring and valuable opportunities for all members, from students and recent graduates to established artists.

As the oldest and biggest artist-led organisation in Scotland, The SSA are committed to building on the strong foundation of their rich history, while always seeking to experiment, innovate and challenge tradition.

They champion, support, and empower their members, and foster connections, partnerships and collaborations, both in Scotland and internationally.

The SSA provides a well-established platform for artists working across all disciplines and artforms.

What is the Royal Ulster Academy?

Founded in 1879, the Royal Ulster Academy is the largest and longest established body of practicing visual artists in Northern Ireland.

One of the founding principles of the Academy was to hold an annual exhibition of work by both members and non–members of merit.

Now in its 142nd year, this event remains one of the highlights of the Northern Ireland arts calendar.

Where and when to see Frank To’s Ulster exhibition

Frank To’s ignited gunpowder art work goes on show in the Royal Ulster Academy Annual Exhibition at the Ulster Museum, Botanic Gardens, Belfast, from October 13 until January 1 2024.