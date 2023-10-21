Dundee-trained Frank To elected co-vice-president of Society of Scottish Artists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee-trained Frank To elected co-vice-president of Society of Scottish Artists

The Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design graduate is “honoured and humbled” to take on the role

By Michael Alexander
Frank To
Frank To

Award winning Dundee-trained artist Frank To has been elected as co-vice-president of the 132 year old Society of Scottish Artists.

Falkirk-born To, who studied for a Masters of Fine Art from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, is “honoured and humbled” to take on the role within one of Scotland’s leading artist-led organisations.

It comes as his iconic internationally recognised gunpowder work goes on display at a prominent exhibition with the Royal Ulster Academy at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

How does Frank To feel to have been given the appointment?

Frank said: “It’s very fair to say that I am extremely lucky to still be operating in such difficult times.

“Although there is a cost-of-living crisis, it is so important for me to keep going.

Black Bird by Frank To

“It would be easier to just buckle down and hope for the storm to pass.

“But you will never know how much you can achieve if you don’t take risks.

“Furthermore, pushing myself and competing continuously enables to keep myself informed and ‘sharp’ with my art skills.

“My constant need to challenge and better myself in my craft is recognised by the Royal Ulster Academy hence been selected for their exhibition at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

“I am very honoured and humbled to be officially elected as the co-vice president of the Society of Scottish Artists.

Frank To. Image: Frank To

“I’ve been a professional member of the society for several years and always set myself to promote and represent Scottish contemporary art.

“I’m hoping with my recent appointment I can actually help contribute to the society and be part of its journey to further enhance its stance on the international contemporary art platform.”

Who is Frank To?

Born in Falkirk in 1982, Frank To graduated from Huddersfield University with a BA (Hons) Fine Art before going on to gain a Masters of Fine Art from Duncan of Jordanstone Art College where his tutor was Calum Colvin.

In recent years he has exhibited alongside some of the greats of the international art scene, including Banksy, Jimmy Choo and Antony Gormley.

Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To

His work has featured in several national art fairs and shows in Bath, Harrogate, London, Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow and in the collection of Dundee University.

Amongst To’s most famous collectors are Sir Patrick Stewart, the celebrated actor, and Deloitte.

Well known for previously using gunpowder in his work, the art lecturer was the first artist in history to create new colour and artwork from humanium metal with his unique gunpowder technique garnering him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist amongst art critics and high profile collectors alike.

What is the Scottish Society of Artists?

The Society of Scottish Artists is an artist-led dynamic and inclusive organisation with a growing community of more than 1500 members based all over the world.

The SSA provides inspiring and valuable opportunities for all members, from students and recent graduates to established artists.

As the oldest and biggest artist-led organisation in Scotland, The SSA are committed to building on the strong foundation of their rich history, while always seeking to experiment, innovate and challenge tradition.

They champion, support, and empower their members, and foster connections, partnerships and collaborations, both in Scotland and internationally.

The SSA provides a well-established platform for artists working across all disciplines and artforms.

What is the Royal Ulster Academy?

Founded in 1879, the Royal Ulster Academy is the largest and longest established body of practicing visual artists in Northern Ireland.

One of the founding principles of the Academy was to hold an annual exhibition of work by both members and non–members of merit.

Now in its 142nd year, this event remains one of the highlights of the Northern Ireland arts calendar.

Where and when to see Frank To’s Ulster exhibition

Frank To’s ignited gunpowder art work goes on show in the Royal Ulster Academy Annual Exhibition at the Ulster Museum, Botanic Gardens, Belfast, from October 13 until January 1 2024.

