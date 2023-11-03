Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed holding rescheduled city talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed holding rescheduled city talk

The award-winning photographer, who now presents on BBC Landward, is giving a Royal Scottish Geographical Society Inspiring People talk in his home city.

By Michael Alexander
Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed.
Shahbaz Majeed

An award-winning Dundee-based landscape and aerial photographer is giving a talk in his home city about his work.

Shahbaz Majeed, who’s become a familiar face to viewers of BBC Landward, is giving a Royal Scottish Geographical Society Inspiring People talk in Dundee at 7.30pm on Tuesday November 7.

It’s taking place almost a year to the day since an original talk was cancelled at the 11th hour after a car crashed into last year’s venue.

Further talks will take place in March in Inverness, Perth and Stirling.

Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed.
Shahbaz Majeed. Image: Shahbaz Majeed

Shahbaz, 42, told The Courier: “After the success of last year’s talks, I’m returning to different cities in order to take the audience on a journey across Scotland and adventures to date.

“Sharing anecdotes and tales behind the images, the talk promises to enlighten, surprise and raise a few smiles to show how a local Dundee lad has gone on to make a name for himself through his mistakes and learn as he goes approach.

“The talk aims to inspire people and encourage those who have yet to find their own feet in the chosen fields.”

Shahbaz Majeed ‘very excited’ to talk to home crowd

Shahbaz said that after the delay to last year’s Dundee talk, he is very excited to talk to his home crowd and ensure they get an evening to remember.

He added: “With Landward this season, I have continued to present segments on various Scottish countryside issues including an old way revisited to help communities and foodbanks reduce food waste.

In the Highlands.
Shahbaz Majeed in the Highlands. Image: Shahbaz Majeed

“I’ve looked at how dead trees felled during recent storms have been given a new lease of life helping wildlife and hopping to reduce the effects of future storms.

“I even visited the Balmoral Estate to see how they have been helping the capercaillie population and continued to pick my selection of images on the fortnightly themes from viewers photos that are sent in.”

What’s it like being on BBC Landward?

Shahbaz said being on BBC Landward is “such a privilege” and he enjoys every moment meeting the people and communities through that.

He added: “I have to pinch myself regularly to make sure I am not dreaming!

Shahbaz Majeed (right) with his fellow BBC Landward presenters Cammy Wilson, Rosie Morton, Dougie Vipond, Arlene Stuart and Anne McAlpine.
Shahbaz Majeed (right) with his fellow BBC Landward presenters Cammy Wilson, Rosie Morton, Dougie Vipond, Arlene Stuart and Anne McAlpine. Image: Shahbaz Majeed

“My children still find it amusing when we get stopped in the street when people recognise me and not just in Dundee, meeting people on the NC500 who have gone out of their way to approach me for a photo.”

Where else has Shahbaz Majeed made a name for himself?

Shahbaz’ images have been displayed all over the world, including on the £5 polymer banknote for the Clydesdale Bank and the £20 note for the Bank of Scotland.

Bank notes featuring Shahbaz Majeed images.
Bank notes featuring Shahbaz Majeed images.

From well-known locations to magical spots that have to be sought out, he’ll present a wide selection of images whilst sharing some of the memorable tales behind his work.

He’ll talk about his journey to date and how photography can be a powerful tool to make an emotional connection with people.

How to get RSGS talk tickets

To buy tickets for the November 7 talk at 7.30pm in Lecture Theatre LT3, Dalhousie Building, University of Dundee, Dundee, DD1 5EN, go to RSGS website.

