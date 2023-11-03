Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed holding rescheduled city talk

An award-winning Dundee-based landscape and aerial photographer is giving a talk in his home city about his work.

Shahbaz Majeed, who’s become a familiar face to viewers of BBC Landward, is giving a Royal Scottish Geographical Society Inspiring People talk in Dundee at 7.30pm on Tuesday November 7.

It’s taking place almost a year to the day since an original talk was cancelled at the 11th hour after a car crashed into last year’s venue.

Further talks will take place in March in Inverness, Perth and Stirling.

Shahbaz, 42, told The Courier: “After the success of last year’s talks, I’m returning to different cities in order to take the audience on a journey across Scotland and adventures to date.

“Sharing anecdotes and tales behind the images, the talk promises to enlighten, surprise and raise a few smiles to show how a local Dundee lad has gone on to make a name for himself through his mistakes and learn as he goes approach.

“The talk aims to inspire people and encourage those who have yet to find their own feet in the chosen fields.”

Shahbaz Majeed ‘very excited’ to talk to home crowd

Shahbaz said that after the delay to last year’s Dundee talk, he is very excited to talk to his home crowd and ensure they get an evening to remember.

He added: “With Landward this season, I have continued to present segments on various Scottish countryside issues including an old way revisited to help communities and foodbanks reduce food waste.

“I’ve looked at how dead trees felled during recent storms have been given a new lease of life helping wildlife and hopping to reduce the effects of future storms.

“I even visited the Balmoral Estate to see how they have been helping the capercaillie population and continued to pick my selection of images on the fortnightly themes from viewers photos that are sent in.”

What’s it like being on BBC Landward?

Shahbaz said being on BBC Landward is “such a privilege” and he enjoys every moment meeting the people and communities through that.

He added: “I have to pinch myself regularly to make sure I am not dreaming!

“My children still find it amusing when we get stopped in the street when people recognise me and not just in Dundee, meeting people on the NC500 who have gone out of their way to approach me for a photo.”

Where else has Shahbaz Majeed made a name for himself?

Shahbaz’ images have been displayed all over the world, including on the £5 polymer banknote for the Clydesdale Bank and the £20 note for the Bank of Scotland.

From well-known locations to magical spots that have to be sought out, he’ll present a wide selection of images whilst sharing some of the memorable tales behind his work.

He’ll talk about his journey to date and how photography can be a powerful tool to make an emotional connection with people.

How to get RSGS talk tickets

To buy tickets for the November 7 talk at 7.30pm in Lecture Theatre LT3, Dalhousie Building, University of Dundee, Dundee, DD1 5EN, go to RSGS website.