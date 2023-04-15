Dundee photographer returns as co-presenter of BBC TV show Landward

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Award-winning Dundee-based landscape and aerial photographer Shahbaz Majeed is back on the road in the new series of Scotland’s longest running countryside show, Landward.

Shahbaz has been presenting segments including a visit to Nostie Bridge dam/power station in Lochalsh and visiting Plockton, which was one of the first communities to get electricity from such hydro schemes coming online.

Picking his favourites

Alongside that, he has started a segment inviting viewers to submit their images on chosen themes every few weeks.

He then picks his favourites and showcases them on the show the following week so that the images can get a national platform and hopefully visibility for viewers’ images – professional or not.

“I got involved because they featured me on the show as a contributor because of my photography,” said Shahbaz.

“They interviewed me about my photographs and family/background and from there they offered me slots where I became a presenter and showcased my favourite photography locations.

“Now I am just a regular presenter alongside the others when I have time from the day job.”

Getting into photography

Born and bred in Dundee, Shahbaz went to Wallacetown nursery, Glebelands Primary and on to Morgan Academy where he got into computing.

Known as a “computer geek” at school, he recalls how teachers with an IT problem would say “go and find Shahbaz!”

Drawn to the “amazing reputation” of Dundee University’s computer courses, he had a fantastic time as a student.

He enjoyed the course, enjoyed the community feel of the campus and despite still living at home managed to make lots of friends.

It was at university, however, that he also got into photography.

Initially this was through web design.

He bought a cheap camera from Jessops in Reform Street.

Photography course

As a “typical bloke who never reads the manuals”, he thought it would be useful to enrol in a photography course at Dundee College.

It was around this time that he also found out about Dundee Photographic Society and, after being amazed by the quality of photography amongst members, decided to cancel his college course and concentrate on the club.

His images have been displayed all over the world, including on the £5 polymer banknote for the Clydesdale Bank and the £20 note for the Bank of Scotland.

The Courier has told previously how Shahbaz’s images of the Forth Bridge featured on the bank notes.

His notes are currently on display at the McManus in Dundee as ‘Object of the Month’ for April.

Drone work

Shahbaz has also built up a reputation for his drone work, with his aerial images of Dundee and wider Scotland in great demand.

“Outside of these, I still spend a lot of time capturing aerial images of Dundee/Scotland and working on lots of high profile commissions across the country so I am kept very busy whilst also finding time to spend with my wife and young daughters – Aena (11) and Aiza (8),” he added.

The Courier told previously how he’s also enjoyed “giving back to the community” through his work.

Having spent a lot of time in hospitals when one of his daughters was younger with health issues, he was delighted to donate pictures to the refurbished Ward 32 Oncology unit at Ninewells Hospital a few years ago “to improve the area”.

The feedback from people has been very positive.

Shahbaz’s books on Scotland are also still very popular.

He loves hearing about where they end up around the world and also about how people are using the books as tick list/guide for when they visit Scotland.

For more information

The new series of Landward, which started on April 6 and is also available on iPlayer, also features presenters, Dougie Vipond, Arlene Stuart, Anne McAlpine, Cammy Wilson and Rosie Morton.

To find out more about the work of Shahbaz Majeed, go to https://www.framefocuscapture.co.uk/