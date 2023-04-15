Fife man’s mission to raise £21k to fund a ‘dementia dog’ in memory of late wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife man’s mission to raise £21k to fund a ‘dementia dog’ in memory of late wife

Motorbike enthusiast Dave Ramsay is to ride 11,000 miles across Europe in honour of Marcia, who died in 2021.

By Sheanne Mulholland
Dave Ramsay alongside Fiona Corner of Alzheimer Scotland.
Dave Ramsay is fundraising for a dementia assistance dog. Dave with Fiona Corner, from Alzheimer Scotland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A Fife motorbike enthusiast is to ride 11,000 miles across Europe in a bid to fund a dementia dog in memory of his late wife.

Dave Ramsay, 57, hopes to raise £21,000 to fund a dementia dog in honour of Marcia, who died in August 2021 after a short illness.

Marcia had worked as operations director of Alzheimer Scotland and was an advocate for people with dementia.

She was particularly passionate about the benefit of assistance dogs.

Dave, who lives in Cupar, says there would be “no more fitting tribute” to his late wife than a dementia dog in her honour, given her dedication to the cause.

Dundee’s assistance dog branch has agreed to name the dog Marcia after Dave’s wife – who was a well-loved colleague within the charity.

Dave Ramsay is fundraising for a dementia dog in memory of his late wife Marcia.
Dave Ramsay is fundraising for a dementia dog in memory of his late wife Marcia. Image: Dave Ramsay

Dave said: “To have the dog named after Marcia – it’s her lasting legacy, she’d be chuffed to bits.

“I’d far rather have my wife but it’s the next best thing.”

Fundraising for Dundee dementia dog

To raise the £21,000 needed to train one dog, Dave will ride his motorbike along the Trans Euro Trail, which starts in Spain and finishes in Georgia, then back home again.

He will set off on Thursday and expects the trip to take around two months to complete.

Donations will be added to the £14,000 he raised last year through a mountain biking challenge, the Trans-Savoie Fifty Fifty – a 22,500 meter downhill descend in the French Alps.

He said: “A lot of people do marathons when they’re fundraising, which is great, but I wanted to do something different to try to get people’s attention.

“I didn’t expect to raise so much so quickly, it’s all down to Marcia’s friends.”

Dave Ramsay as he prepares to set off on his fundraiser for a dementia dog.
Dave Ramsay as he prepares to set off on his fundraiser for a dementia dog. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Dave plans to keep his donors up to date with his progress via a YouTube channel, which is yet to go live.

What is a dementia assistance dog?

Assistance dogs can help people suffering with dementia – an umbrella term for conditions which result in loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other mental abilities.

They will be assigned to a family for the duration of the dog’s life and will live in the family home.

These dogs are trained to the highest standard by Dogs For Good, on behalf of Alzheimer Scotland, as part of a unique collaboration project only in Scotland.

The dogs can respond to alarms to get patients to rehydrate, take medication, get out of bed in the morning and much more.

An assistance dog in Dundee.
An assistance dog in Dundee.

Dave says Marcia was enamoured by dementia assistance dogs from the moment she found out about them, and actively championed them and their cause.

He said: “The dogs really are amazing.

“They let people continue to live independently, within their community and they keep them connected.”

Fiona Corner, head of development at Alzheimer Scotland, said the level of fundraising Dave is carrying out on behalf of the charity will be “transformative”.

We’ll be looking at placing a dog in autumn.”

Fiona Corner, Alzheimer Scotland.

She added: “It will specifically allow us to train up and place a new dog in Scotland, which is amazing.

“If the target is reached with this next event, we’ll be looking at placing a dog in autumn.”

To donate to Dave’s fundraising efforts, visit his JustGiving page.

