Perth volunteer who returned to frontline after nearly dying from Covid gets King’s Coronation invite

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth hero who almost died while volunteering during the Covid crisis has been rewarded with an invitation to the King’s Coronation.

British Red Cross first aider Richard Stibbles travelled to London in 2020 when coronavirus was at its height and NHS ambulance crews struggled to cope with demand.

And despite spending months in hospital after contracting the virus himself, he later returned to continue his work.

Richard was awarded a British Empire Medal in the 2020 New Year’s Honours in recognition of his remarkable efforts.

But he was astonished to receive an email from Buckingham Palace earlier this month with an official invitation to the May 6 Coronation.

And he is now preparing to travel to the capital to rub shoulders with royalty.

He said: “It’s really nice to know I’ve helped in some way or another.

“But I was really taken aback to discover I’m one of very few people who have been invited to this event.

“It’s such an honour.”

Perth ‘angel’ goes from T in the Park ‘axe attack’ to King’s coronation invite

Richard, 42, joined the Red Cross at the age of 10 after volunteers visited his primary school.

And he has since provided first aid at some of the country’s biggest events, including the world’s largest flower show at Hampton Court in London.

He also helped set up a rest centre for residents affected by devastating flooding in Alyth in 2015.

But one of his “hairiest” moments came while on duty at T in the Park at Balado a few years ago.

“I was sent to a multiple casualty incident where one person had a chest wound and another had shoulder and head injuries,” he said.

“We soon realised there was someone running around with what was described to us as an axe and we didn’t know where he was.

“We pretty much had to grab the patients and haul them into the first aid post van.

“I locked the doors and we just had to stay there until the police caught the guy.”

However, while the incident proved dramatic, it was nowhere near as impactful on Richard as the Covid pandemic.

Contracted Covid and had to learn to walk again

He said: “I was watching the news in 2020 and they were talking about how the NHS and ambulance service was on its knees in London.

“They needed something like 15 ambulance crews from the Red Cross.

“I’m in the vulnerable category due to health issues but I put that to one side. I just thought, if others can do it then sure to God, so can I.”

Working in full PPE during a summer heatwave proved challenging.

But that was nothing compared to what came next for Richard.

“Unfortunately, I ended up taking ill with Covid and nearly died myself,” he said.

He spent nine weeks in a London hospital before he was well enough to be transferred to Perth Royal Infirmary.

And he spent several more weeks there, receiving physiotherapy to regain the strength to walk.

Despite this, Richard returned to the front line, this time in Liverpool.

“Everyone thought I was absolutely nuts,” he said.

Emotional impact ‘stays with you forever’

Richard describes his volunteering experiences during Covid as horrendous.

“There were sometimes 200 or 300 jobs sitting in the system waiting to be allocated,” he said.

“Between each patient we had to wash the vehicle down.

“I don’t think I’d like to go through it again.

“It’s not nice to know somebody is going to die and you’re taking them away from their loved ones and it’s the last time they’re going to see them.

“You could see how emotional they were. They were crying and sobbing and that stays with you forever.”

Richard has since learned several people nominated him for his BEM.

And he was also presented with a Red Cross award for exceptional contribution.

Who is invited to the King’s Coronation?

King Charles III’s Coronation guest list includes members of the British royal family as well as royals from across the world.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, First Minister Humza Yousaf, peers of the realm and celebrities, including Joanna Lumley, are also invited.

And 850 volunteers, charity workers and community representatives received invitations to the Westminster Abbey event.

Richard is one of 450 British Empire Medal recipients who will attend the ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Youngsters from charitable organisations, scouts, guides and Prince’s Trust volunteers will also watch the ceremony.

Richard said: “I was just so shocked when the email came through and at first I thought it was a mistake.

“Unfortunately, I’m not allowed a plus one so it’s just me.

“And I’m now thinking about what I’m going to wear – it’s to be either a lounge suit or morning dress with tails.”