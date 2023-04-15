Josh Mulligan hopes it’s 3rd time lucky for promotion party as Dundee star plays key Championship role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Mulligan hopes it’s 3rd time lucky for promotion party as Dundee star plays key Championship role

Mulligan has starred 38 tmes for Dark Blues this term after a cameo role in Dundee's 2021 promotion party and in Cove Rangers' Covid-curtailed League Two 2020 title.

By Neil Robertson
Josh Mulligan hopes to win a title with Dundee. Image: SNS.
Josh Mulligan hopes to win a title with Dundee. Image: SNS.

Josh Mulligan hopes it will be third time lucky and he can finally enjoy the full promotion party package with Dundee.

The 20-year-old was loaned out by Dundee in 2020 to Cove Rangers and was part of a squad that went up to League One after the season was curtailed by Covid.

Mulligan was awarded a medal but he and the rest of his team-mates were denied a party because of lockdown.

A year later, he was able to celebrate as the Dark Blues clinched promotion to the Premiership through the play-offs.

However, the midfielder had been unable to play his part on the pitch that season after undergoing ankle surgery.

Now though, Mulligan is a key player in Dundee’s current Premiership promotion push.

And if they can make it over the line, he is determined to savour the celebrations even more.

Covid

Mulligan said: “When I was on loan at Cove, the season was cut short because of Covid.

“But we won the league and I got a medal for that. I have it sitting pride of place in my bedroom.

“We couldn’t celebrate because of lockdown so we just had to text each other with congratulations.

Josh Mulligan in action for Cove in 2020.
Josh Mulligan starred for Cove Rangers. Image: Scott Baxter / DCT Media

“The Covid times were very difficult but I really enjoyed my spell at Cove.

“I could have played 18s or for the reserves but wanted to play first-team football.

“Then when Dundee won promotion two years ago, I tore ligaments in my ankle playing against Cove in pre-season.

“I had to get an operation on that and was out for a while.

“That was a struggle, to be fair, but I came back much stronger from that.

Dundee players celebrate promotion in 2021.
Dundee players celebrate promotion in 2021. Image: SNS

“It was great that the lads won promotion and I was able to celebrate with them but it was tough being injured.

“Hopefully it will be third time lucky this season – I will have played my part and we can celebrate.”

Josh Mulligan is laser-focused on next game

Dundee are top of the Championship table with just four matches remaining but Mulligan is taking nothing for granted.

Instead, he will continue to follow boss Gary Bowyer’s instructions to simply focus on the next game.

That starts with Saturday’s visit of Morton and the Scotland Under-21 star admitted: “That’s the message he gives us.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer
Josh Mulligan is impressed by Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

“People go on about this or that game being massive but he tries to get the point across that it is just another match and another three points.”

Dundee’s win over Raith Rovers at Dens on Tuesday night extended their unbeaten run to six games.

Mulligan believes the Dark Blues are reaping the rewards of defensive solidity and two strikers in Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak who are bang on form.

Mulligan said: “The last five or six games we have been solid defensively and we have found that spark going forward.”

