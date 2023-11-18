‘One little mistake could result in my death!’: Trailblazing climber Anna Taylor, 25, tells us how overcoming fear is a ‘lifesaver’ ahead of Tayside, Fife talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

‘One little mistake could result in my death!’: Trailblazing climber Anna Taylor, 25, tells us how overcoming fear is a ‘lifesaver’ ahead of Tayside, Fife talks

The young climber and adventurer, who regularly climbs without ropes, is speaking at RSGS events in Dundee and Dunfermline

By Michael Alexander
Anna Taylor soloing in the Lake District. Image: Anna Taylor
Anna Taylor soloing in the Lake District. Image: Anna Taylor

Scaling cliff faces without a rope might sound like madness for many people.

But rather than being scared, 25-year old climber Anna Taylor enjoys “controlling the fear” that could otherwise send her to her death.

The adventurer is no stranger to taking on challenges around the world.

Anna Taylor

She’s bike-packed through the Tasmanian wilderness, became the first woman to successfully ascend the otherworldly Mount Roraima in the Amazon (definitely with ropes!), and became the first person to complete a self-powered Lakeland Classic Rock Round – combining 15 classic rock routes by running in between each climb.

But when she gives talks to the Royal Scottish Geographical Society in Dundee and Dunfermline in early December, she’ll also explore the mental challenges that come with these objectives.

That includes the ability to combat fear, the art of perseverance, and the benefits of throwing herself in at the deep end to “see what happens”.

Has Anna Taylor ever felt in danger during her climbs?

Speaking to The Courier from her home in the Lake District, Anna said she’d “done pretty well” not having any big accidents in her young life.

But she reveals she has found herself in situations where she’s had to stay focussed and calm to get out of them safely.

Anna Taylor soloing Psykovsky’s Sequins at Danby Crag, North Yorkshire. Image: Anna Taylor

“I have been in quite a few positions – mainly where I’ve been soloing without a rope on big mountain crags on my own, either where the weather’s come in or I’ve accidentally strayed off the main route into terrain that was harder than anticipated,” she said.

“In those moments, you start to appreciate the seriousness of the situation that you are in and you know if you make even one little mistake that could, without sounding dramatic, result in your death.

“I’ve definitely felt that.

“But fortunately I’ve never gone so far to have something bad happen.”

How does Anna Taylor ‘control the fear’?

Anna says a lot of people think she must get an adrenalin rush from climbing without ropes.

But for her, it’s more about being able to “control the fear and push that down to a point where it’s not crippling you”.

Climbing on the sea cliffs of Reiff, Scottish Highlands. Image: Anna Taylor

“Rather than being an adrenalin rush, I’ve heard some people say climbing is meditative,” she said.

“It kind of is. When everything is going right it kind of shuts down all the other thoughts that are gong round in your head.

“You know you’ve just got one job to concentrate on which is the rock face in front of you.

“I’ve always loved that. I find it really absorbing. It’s definitely something I enjoy spending a lot of time doing.

“But if I have had an adrenalin rush, it’s been when I’ve got into a situation where I know it could end badly. Those are situations I try to avoid.”

How did Anna Taylor get into climbing?

Based in Windermere, Anna has lived in the Lake District all her life.

Her parents were into “outdoorsy-stuff” and she was brought up in a household where they did lots of kayaking and fell running and being in the mountains.

She was 10 years-old when she first started climbing at her local climbing gym in Kendal.

A young Anna and dad Simon in the mountains. Image: Anna Taylor

But it wasn’t until she was about 18 or 19 that she started climbing outside.

“When I was a kid, climbing was definitely a fun thing,” she said.

“I think I was naturally good at it in that I naturally had quite good balance and coordination.

“I took to it pretty quick.

“But at school they force you into a lot of team sports like football, basketball, that sort of thing, and I never really enjoyed team sports where you had to rely on other people to succeed.

Anna Taylor soloing on the Cheshire sandstone. Image: Anna Taylor

“That’s something I really liked about climbing straight away that if you wanted to get to the top of a climb that was entirely up to you.

“It was quite a single minded activity I suppose.”

Why did Anna Taylor give up climbing for a while as a teenager?

Anna actually gave up the sport for a few years aged 15, and got into music instead.

She started playing bass guitar.

When she left school, she studied music at college in Kendal for about three years and played in lots of bands.

But it was band members that got her into indoor climbing again.

Then when she started working at her local climbing wall and met Neil Gresham, who is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading voices in performance coaching for climbing, everything changed.

After meeting each other in the bouldering area and becoming friends, he introduced her to outdoor climbing.

“I think the main thing I enjoy about climbing is the problem solving element to it,” she said.

“Every single climb is a completely different set of movements.

“I find that variety really inspiring. Also with the sort of climbing I do now, I do a lot of solo climbing – so climbing without ropes or traditional climbing where the protection on a rock face is sometimes quite limited – it can get a little bit dangerous.

“I quite enjoy the challenge of being able to shut your mind down and block out all the fear and being able to climb as fluidly as you would in a completely safe situation.

“I like the contrast between the physical and mental challenge.”

Anna had to ‘learn’ how to overcome fear

While overcoming fear might come naturally to some people, Anna says it’s something she definitely had to learn.

When she first started climbing without ropes, she found it “absolutely terrifying”.

Anna Taylor soloing at The Roaches. Image: Anna Taylor

She was really scared and now concedes her first routes were maybe a “little too hard” for her at the time.

However, it’s certainly something she’s developed.

The key, she says, is learning how to “shut down your brain and deal with the rational fear and the irrational fears that you have”.

What was Anna Taylor’s first big international climb?

“My first big climb – which was definitely with ropes – was in 2019,” she said.

“I went on a big expedition led by a climber called Leo Houlding to Guyana.

“We went to the Amazon rainforest and we climbed a huge mountain called Mount Roraima (9,094 feet or 2,772 metres) which is right in the middle of the jungle, about 100km from the nearest civilisation.

Anna and Leo Houlding sat on Invisible Ledge on Mount Roraima. Guyana. Image: Anna Taylor

“The rock face that we climbed: it was so big that we spent two weeks living on the face itself, slowly progressing up it after a two week trek just to get to it in the first place.

“We were out there for a month. That was an absolutely crazy experience.

“Just being somewhere so remote and serious in a lot of ways.

“It was absolutely wonderful as well being able to experience the rainforest and all the plants and animals and cool stuff that comes with that.

“Just to see that part of the world.

“Then after that, Covid-19 happened, so I couldn’t really do anything for about a year or so.”

What inspired Anna Taylor when looking for UK climbs?

With international travel still largely banned at that time, Anna decided to look closer to home for some interesting adventures.

She was inspired by a famous climbing guide book called Classic Rock which was written by Ken Wilson in 1978.

It’s a compilation of 83 of what the author decided were the best rock climbs up to a certain grade on the biggest cliffs in Britain.

Anna decided she wanted to do all of them, which she did last year in just 53 days.

But to make it more of a challenge, she decided to cycle between them carrying all her own equipment.

Anna Taylor soloing in the Lake District. Image: Anna Taylor

As well as the Highlands, the challenge took in the Lake District and Snowdonia in Wales.

In all, she climbed more than 12,000m (39,000ft), cycled more than 1,000 miles (1,600km) and ran or walked almost 200 miles (340km).

“Mostly I did the challenge on my own,” she said.

“I climbed about 90% of the routes without a rope.

“That was a really cool experience as well in terms of being able to function for myself.

“The big expedition I’d previously done – it was run by someone else so I didn’t have to make any of those important decisions.

“But on this trip it was me who was having to come up with and try and make all the right calls in terms of my own safety.”

Anna Taylor also went bike-packing with her partner Mat in Tasmania

The third adventure that Anna will talk about in her RSGS talks is a trip she made to Tasmania at the start of this year with her partner and fellow climber Mat Wright, who she initially met through social media.

This was the first large scale trip she’s done didn’t involve climbing at all.

Tasmania is really famous for its national parks with about 15 of them on the mainland.

Their objective was to cycle between them all, carrying all their stuff again, and reach the highest point of each of these national parks.

Anna Taylor and Mat Wright at the end of their Tasmania adventure. Image: Anna Taylor

“Probably in terms of physicality, it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said: “because we were making a film as we progressed, part of which I’m going to show at these events.

“Having to carry all the camera kit, food, water that we needed to get into these remote areas was really hard work.

“It took us just over two months to complete in the end, so we were out there on our own for a long time.”

How conscious is Anna Taylor about the environment during her travels?

Anna says there are “quite a few things left for sure” on her bucket list of places to visit.

She’s delighted her sponsor Berghaus are “pretty helpful in terms of making things happen”.

As an environmentally conscious young woman, however, she’s also like to “dial back the travelling a little bit” this coming year for environmental reasons.

“I’ve been doing a lot of big adventures over the last few years and I’d quite like to spend more time just focussing on just purely climbing again and seeing how far I can take that,” she said.

Anna Taylor soloing in the Lake District. Image: Anna Taylor

“Because when I’m away doing these big objectives, there’s no way I can physically train for rock climbing.

“I’m keen to just spend a bit of time getting stronger and seeing how hard I can physically push myself on the rock.”

Anna says there’s some “pretty good climbing” close to where she lives in the Lake District – although the weather can be “notoriously bad”.

Overall, she says the UK climbing scene is “incredible”.

“There’s places up in Scotland that are just amazing,” she added.

“There’s Northumberland, North Wales, down on the south coast.

“I think it’s pretty under-rated.

Anna Taylor soloing at Hodge Close Quarry. Image: Anna Taylor

“In the global sense, people don’t talk about the UK a lot for rock climbing.

“But we’ve really got a lot I think.

“I’ve always enjoyed exploring it personally.”

Is Anna Taylor inspired by other female climbers?

Inevitably, recent headlines have often focussed on Anna as someone who is “blazing a trail for women climbers”.

When she started climbing 15 years ago, there was “definitely a lack of women at indoor climbing walls”, she says.

Now though she thinks it’s about “50:50” in most places – although for the types of climbing she specialises in she says it’s still mainly male dominated.

Anna Taylor soloing in the Lake District. Image: Anna Taylor

“I think maybe women in general are maybe less willing to take big risks, which is understandable,” she said.

However, she’s delighted to be doing her own thing and looks up to French climber and mountaineer Catherine Destivelle who was “doing lots of cool stuff with her crazy bravery and motivation” in the ‘80s and ‘90s’ and is considered one of the greatest and most important female climbers in the history of the sport.

How to get tickets for Anna Taylor’s talks in Dundee and Dunfermline

*Anna Taylor is giving an RSGS talk at Dundee University at 7.30pm on December 5 and at Dunfermline High School at 7pm on December 6.

For tickets go to www.rsgs.org

More from What's On

Steve McDonald, right, performs with McDonald's Farm at the Cavern in Liverpool. Image: Steve McDonald
Dundee band leader at The Cavern Club in Liverpool says 'The Beatles saved my…
(left to right) Creative Dundee's Aeilish Victoria, creative spaces producer; Freya Barcroft, digital producer; Gillian Easson, director; Claire Dufour, creative climate producer; Jen Collins, programmes producer.
Creative Dundee celebrates 15 years of 'amplifying and connecting' the city
James Bluemel is speaking in Perth. Image: RSGS
'Powerful, moving and intelligently told': BAFTA winning director James Bluemel to speak to RSGS…
To go with story by David Dalziel. A Christmas Carol at Dundee Rep for Courier Picture shows; Ewan Donald. A Christmas Carol at Dundee Rep. Supplied by Tommy Ga-Ken Wan please credit Date; Unknown
Dundee Rep's Scrooge is back from Christmas past for 2023 show
Dundee musician Robbie Ward at Letham Nights. Image: Sam Ingram-Sills
Fife's Letham Nights nominated for Scots Trad Music Award 2023
An effigy of Guy Fawkes being burnt on a bonfire during a 5th of November bonfire night. Image: Shutterstock
Guy Fawkes: Is it time to 'forget, forget the fifth of November' in Tayside…
Sohei Nishino meets Oor Wullie in Dundee. Image: Troy Nelson
Sohei Nishino's intricate diorama photography will put Dundee on the world map
Fife singer Kin Creosote.
King Creosote on his new album, life in his 50s and not owning a…
Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed.
Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed holding rescheduled city talk
Halloween 2023: Jump scare character in Castle Horror Creep scare maze at Forbes of Kingennie. Image: Michael Alexander
REVIEW: Dundee's Halloween 2023 'Creep' scare maze is welcome escapism

Conversation