SPONSORED: Think outside the box with these experience gift ideas

Think outside the box with gifts that keep on giving, from local and Scottish businesses.

To really spread some festive cheer this year, you can’t go wrong with giving a gift that your loved one can enjoy long after they have opened it.

That’s why these gift ideas are all about giving someone special a new or unique experience. From spa days to look forward to and pre-Christmas festive events to get spirits high, to trying out new drinks and food from some great Scottish suppliers, there’s something for everyone.

So what are you waiting for? Get inspired and check out these experience gift ideas.

Give the gift of relaxation thanks to Stobo Castle

When it comes to choosing the ultimate present, a voucher for a spa experience will be received with joy.

Indulge your loved one this Christmas with the gift of relaxation – a Stobo Castle gift voucher.

Leave the choice to them with monetary vouchers from £50 or give a specific experience, like a Spa Day voucher from £99 (including a Relaxing Water Massage and lunch) or a residential voucher from £159pppn (including all meals and use of the world-class spa facilities).

Whichever you choose, your voucher will be sent or emailed to a postal address of your choice.

Treat someone who deserves to be pampered; give them a Stobo Castle gift voucher.

Ordering is quick and easy – call 01721 725300 or order online here.

Bake your favourite treats and shop eco-friendly gifts with Love Your Planet

Love Your Planet, a zero waste retail shop in the heart of Broughty Ferry, Dundee, strives to reduce the impact that ‘throw away culture’ is having on our planet.

In store, you’ll find over 60 large dispensers and 16 large scoop bins filled with everyday products such as pasta, rice, flour, cereals, snacks, pulses, beans and baking.

It also offers a large selection of baking bags which are filled with all the dry ingredients – weighed out exactly – required to make cakes. The most popular bags include chocolate brownie, date and walnut loaf, custard creams and caramel shortbread.

Very popular with gift shoppers, the shop is also selling Christmas cake baking bags in the run up to the festive season.

Also stocking vegan and traditional Scottish sweeties, as well as locally made chutneys, jams and soaps and eco-friendly gifts, why not pop in and fill a jar or box – either for yourself or for someone special this Christmas!

Find out more about the range of products available at Love Your Planet.

Explore the latest offerings from local brewery MòR Beers

MòR Beers uses innovative brewing techniques, modern recipes and the finest ingredients to create the best handcrafted Real Ales and Scottish craft beers.

MòR is Scottish Gaelic for great, so naturally its beers are great too.

All beers are brewed in Kellas, in the brand’s microbrewery, with free local delivery from the website on mini-casks, bottles and cans.

Options include:

MòR Calm & Wise, 3.8% Tropical Gold

MòR Tea, Vicar? 3.8% Scottish Best

MòR Scode! 4.0% Dundee Pale Ale

MòR Ish! 4.2% Caledonian IPA

MòR Ticia, 5.0% Ruby Stout

Bothy Blether, 7.0% Wee Heavy

Treat someone to a few beers – or treat yourself – by placing a MòR Beers order online.

Discover Scottish potato vodka from Ogilvy Spirits

Ogilvy Vodka produce a range of Scottish potato vodka, cocktails and Crème de Cassis liqueur at the family farm at Glamis.

They have a ground to glass production, where they grow, distil and bottle their products on farm.

A fully sustainable process, the vodka was born from an idea to use the wonky shaped potatoes and has since gone to win multiple awards, including the IWSC Vodka Trophy.

In a similar vein, they use surplus blackcurrants from a local farm to macerate in their vodka creating a rich and delicious Crème de Cassis liqueur – the perfect drink in some fizz this Christmas. £1 from the sale of every bottle of cassis will be donated to charity RSABI.

Gift some local spirit this Christmas, whether it’s vodka, cocktails or cassis – Ogilvy have a range of Christmas gift boxes suited to all budgets that can be posted anywhere in the UK.

Shop the Ogilvy Spirits range of gifts and drinks online.

Enjoy Perth Theatre’s panto from home

Oh Yes We Are! Live online broadcast

Friday 11 – Thursday 24 December

Experience the joy of panto with Perth Theatre’s totally unique LIVE interactive online broadcast via video platform Zoom.

You can still be a part of the action. You can boo the baddie, cheer the hero, banter with the dame and have the same singalong, laugh along panto fun you love with your families – but from the comfort of your sofa!

Get tickets for Oh Yes We Are! through the Perth Theatre website.

Share your love of whisky with gifts from The Glasgow Distillery

Personalise your own bottle of Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky and gift it to the whisky lover in your life!

Perfect for Christmas, birthdays, retirements or anniversary’s, this is your opportunity to personalise a bottle of whisky with a thoughtful message.

Choose between two award-winning single malts: Glasgow 1770 The Original, a fresh and fruity signature single malt, or Glasgow 1770 Peated, a rich and smoky single malt.

Or why not get into the festive spirit with these fantastically festive Glasgow 1770 Single Malt crackers?

Each cracker contains a 5cl miniature bottle from the award-winning Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky Signature Range. Choose from one of three expressions – The Original, Peated or Triple Distilled.

Fancy a miniature of each whisky? Opt for their premium whisky gift set which includes 5cl bottles of each of the three award-winning single malts from The Glasgow Distillery.

Shop all The Glasgow Distillery festive offerings here.