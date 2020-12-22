SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Anthony Nolan

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Anthony Nolan

Anthony Nolan saves the lives of people with blood cancer and blood disorders.

For someone with blood cancer, a stem cell transplant could be their last chance of survival. Your support could help it give that person, their family and their friends a second chance of life.

Anthony Nolan is the charity that makes lifesaving connections between people with blood cancer and incredible strangers ready to donate their stem cells. It is saving lives right now. Three lives a day, in fact.

By growing the stem cell register, carrying out ground-breaking research and providing the best post-transplant care, it is giving families a future. But it can’t do it without you. Without you, there is no cure.

Anthony Nolan’s vision: To save and improve the lives of everyone who needs a stem cell transplant.

This is a fundamental vision and, if you’ve known the charity a while, you’ll notice it hasn’t changed. That’s because its cause is as relevant now as it was 45 years ago when Shirley Nolan first started the charity to find a matching stem cell donor for her son, Anthony.

Its aims:

1. Together, we can provide outstanding services to patients and the clinical community

2. Together, we can drive lifesaving research and turn it into action for patients

3. Together, we can harness the collective power of our supporters to champion and enable our lifesaving work

4. Together, we can be a stronger voice for patients to ensure they receive the best possible care

5. Together, we can

Anthony Nolan’s 2019-2022 Organisational Strategy

In April 2019, it launched our new strategy, ‘Together, we can save lives’. This strategy sets out what it wants to achieve in these three years and beyond, as it leads the way into a future of new treatments and new ways of working. For more information or to donate, click here.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Aberhill Metals Ltd.

William Wallace has been self-employed for 54 years, starting with Braefoot Garage in Methil, with his junior John Stewart, who he is still in contact with today.

Aberhill Metals was created in 1986 and has grown, with his sons Derek and William Jnr joining him, from leaving school. He has always had the loyal and supportive help of his wife Margo, of 58 years, who has endured the pressures of running a business, and his extended family of 5, grandchildren of 16 and great grandchildren of 5

The company is well known throughout North East Fife for Skip Hire.

During the last year with the Covid lockdown, it kept working supplying skips. Even after a major fire at its premises, Aberhill didn’t stop. Still up and running with the support of all staff.