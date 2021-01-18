SPONSORED: Five different ways to enjoy your Scott Brothers Haggis this Burns night

The celebratory night of Burns is fast approaching and, while the traditional accompaniment of ‘neeps n tatties’ is delicious, it barely scrapes the surface of culinary possibility when it comes to the chieftain of the pudding race – the mighty haggis.

With a little help from Scott Brothers Butchers, your upcoming Burns Night supper has some serious potential. Their haggis is made from an old family recipe, with a range of options to suit whatever your Burns Night needs. And with some small additions of other high quality Scott Brothers’ produce, you’re in for a hearty meal on January 25 which will not disappoint.

The Scott Brothers’ Haggis Ball is wrapped in natural skin and is available in a range of weights, while their Haggis Stick contains the same beautifully tasty haggis, but is wrapped in a plastic tube which can be removed when the time comes to reheat your pudding.

These five delicious recipes aim to celebrate Scott Brothers’ haggis in new and exciting ways, whether as appetisers, mains, or even a take on Scottish Tapas.

Have a read, have a go and have a Burns Night to savour!

Haggis and Cheese Twists

– 454g Scott Brothers Haggis Ball

– 200g Scottish Cheddar Cheese, grated

– 2 x 320g sheets of Ready Rolled Puff Pastry

Preheat your oven to 200°C before removing your haggis from its skin before chopping or crumbling into small pieces.

Unroll one sheet of the puff pastry and sprinkle over both the haggis and grated cheese – right to the edges. Place the second sheet of unrolled pastry on top.

Push down on the layers gently with your hands before using a rolling pin to seal the edges.

Use a pizza wheel or knife to cut the pastry in half – horizontally – and then cut vertical strips 2-3cm wide.

Take each straw and twist them twice before placing, spaced out, on a greased baking tray.

Bake for approximately 20 minutes, until golden brown and bubbling.

Lamb and Haggis Samosas

– 200g Scott Brothers lamb mince

– 300g Scott Brothers Haggis

– 250g potatoes, cooked and mashed

– 250g turnip, cooked and mashed

– 20g unsalted butter

– 6 spring onions chopped finely

– 1 tsp of coriander powder

– ¼ tsp white pepper

– ¼ tsp nutmeg

– 2 tbsp Glayva whisky (or whisky and a little honey)

– Salt and pepper

– 650gr filo pastry cut into strips of 10x25cm

Preheat your oven to 200°C before adding the butter and onions to a pan to sweat for ten minutes. Crumble in your lamb mince and haggis and combine, stirring until cooked.

Deglaze the pan with the Glayva (or whisky and honey) and cook until evaporated, then add the potatoes, turnip, spices and seasoning to taste.

Once your filling mixture has cooled completely, you can build your samosa parcels.

Take your filo strips and place a spoonful of filling at the bottom left corner. Lift the left hand corner, with the filling, in a diagonal motion over to meet the right edge of your pastry strip to make a triangle shape. Repeat on the opposite side by taking the point at the right side diagonally over to the left edge of your pastry. Repeat until you reach the end of your strip of filo.

Once you have used all of your filling, place each samosa on a greased baking tray and brush with a beaten egg.

Cook for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown.

Haggis Bonbons

– 454g Scott Brothers Haggis

– 50g plain flour

– 1 egg, beaten

– 100g panko bread crumbs

Preheat your oven to 180°C.

Chop, crumble or mashing the haggis while still raw, before shaping into around 20 bonbon shapes – about the size of a ping-pong ball.

Pannet your bonbons by coating them in flour, rolling them in beaten egg and covering them in a layer of breadcrumbs.

Place your bonbons on a greased oven tray and cook for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown.

Lamb and Haggis Meatballs

– 250g Scott Brothers lamb mince

– 250g Scott Brothers Haggis

– 1 free range egg

– 1 tbsp vegetable oil

Place lamb mince in a medium-sized bowl, crumble in the haggis with your fingers and add the beaten egg. Combine everything with your hands until everything is well incorporated, then form your into balls, roughly the size of a ping-pong ball and set aside.

Heat the vegetable oil in a non-stick pan and fry the meatballs, in batches, for 10-15 minutes, or until well browned and cooked through.

Set your cooked meatballs on a paper towel to remove excess fat before serving with the side and sauce of your choice.

Pork and Haggis Sausage Rolls

– 454g Scott Brothers Haggis

– 1 pack Scott Brothers Pork Sausages

– 320g ready rolled puff pastry

– 1 free range egg

– Salt and pepper

Preheat your oven to 180°C.

Remove the sausage meat from the casings and place in a bowl, along with the haggis – crumbled or chopped in to small pieces – and free range egg. Combine the ingredients by hand and season your mixture with a little salt and plenty of black pepper.

Roll your pastry to a square shape, approximately 30x30cm, then cut in half with a sharp knife.

Split your meat filling into equal parts and form two long sausage shapes, placing them along the edge of each of your pastry strips.

Brush along the opposite edge of the pastry sheet with the beaten egg and fold the pastry over the mixture, pressing down the edge to seal. Place both rolls in the fridge for ten minutes to firm up while greasing a large baking tray.

Once the rolls are chilled, remove them from the fridge and cut into 3cm sections. Score the top of each roll and brush with the remaining beaten egg.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown.

Visit the Scott Brothers website for home delivery details.