SPONSORED: Programme designed to empower women at mid-life launches

Women at Pause was created in Canada 12 years ago by Brenda Hewlko.

At 51, Brenda had a very successful career and to the outside world it looked like she had the “perfect life” and for the most part that was true… but something was missing.

After extensive research and self-discovery she realised that what was missing for her, was that feeling of passion for life.

The idea to help women at mid-life came in the form of a “thought download” and once she was clear on how to help those women who were also feeling lost in their lives it was like “rocket fuel in her veins”.

Over the past 12 years, countless women at mid-life have gone through Brenda’s programme and have been helped to discover their hidden passions and dreams that may have been buried inside for a long time or they may not have known existed.

Gillian Cockburn has been training 1-1 with Brenda since January 2021.

She says “Brenda has taught me the skills to effectively coach women at this time of transition.

“A Life Coach guides you to find the answers within. To make that discovery, women need to be heard, asked powerful questions, given space to find the answers and encouraged to take action.

This programme is for women who:

• Are asking themselves “What’s next for me”

• Lack passion or purpose in their life

• Seek clarity for the next phase of their lives

• Look for connection with a group of like minded women

•Enjoy deep discussions on topics relevant to them

Women at Pause is a safe environment for women:

• You are given space to explore new ideas, use myself, your coach, as a sounding board and receive positive feedback from the group.

• You will experience the power and fun of the group and become part of a supportive community.

•We meet as a virtual group on Zoom for 12 consecutive weeks, each session will last approx. 90 mins.

What you can expect during the 12 weeks:

• You will experience coaching conversations that produce clarity for your life, discovery and shift in mindset

• You’ll understand why you feel the way you do, and be assured you are not going crazy.

• You’ll get clear on such things as what you truly are passionate about, what you are currently tolerating, how to quit people pleasing

• You’ll grow through the connection of like-minded women.

• You will engage in rich discussions that will leave you inspired, understood and included.

The Women at Pause Programme helps women in so many ways. One of the most wonderful effects of this work is that as your own life improves, there is a ripple effect and all the people around you start to benefit from the changes you are making.

One woman’s husband was quoted as saying, “I don’t know what exactly it is you are doing in that group, but you are not quitting!”

Gillian continues: “I have experienced first-hand the benefits of the Women at Pause Programme.

“Prior to participating in my first group, I had already learned about how my thoughts create my feelings and how my feelings create my results. What I couldn’t understand was why, even if I was reading all the self-help books out there, that nothing was changing.

“In this programme, I found the missing link.

“One of the outcomes from that group was that I applied for Yoga Teacher Training. I remember telling the group the following week that I had been accepted to train as a yoga teacher! There were few people in my life as supportive in my journey than the women in that group.

“During another session, each of us shared a collage we had created and what it meant to us. One of the women had a group of images that represented home to her. Images of a big house, beautiful furnishings, fabrics, detailed plans.

“I remember Brenda telling us your home can be a reflection of who you are. Those words went round and round in my mind. For the rest of the session, it was all I could hear. In the following days, as I looked around my lovely home, filled with possessions and stuff, those words kept coming back to me.

“So, the following week, I shared with the group that my husband and I had decided to quit our jobs, sell our house and all our belongings, move into our motorhome and start travelling.

“I remember taking a photo of our motorhome at the end of our drive on 1 May 2018 and sending it to Brenda with the caption: And we’re off!”

Throughout her training, Gillian has been working with clients 1-1, as well as leading workshops and focus groups online.

She adds: “My first Women at Pause Group is under way and I can already see the women in the group are making changes, experiencing insights into themselves and discovering who they really are. And we are only on week 2!

“When I ask women what they need more of in their lives, their answer is often connection.

“The technology we have today allows us to connect in so many ways but nothing can replace the benefits of one-on-one connection with people.”

If what you read here resonates with you, contact Gillian to schedule a FREE 30 min coaching call so you can “dip-your-toe” into the life-changing experience of the Women at Pause 12 Week Programme.

The next 12 week programme starts on 8 April 2021. Find out more here.