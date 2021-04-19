SPONSORED: Downsize to start your dream retirement in St Andrews

The Walled Gardens in St Andrews offers premium retirement apartments and an idyllic lifestyle – it’s no wonder only four properties are left!

Who doesn’t like the thought of living out their golden years in coastal bliss, surrounded by a vibrant and picturesque historic town?

That’s exactly what’s on offer at The Walled Gardens in St Andrews, which features a range of contemporary and high-spec apartments starting at £166,500.

It’s proven so popular that there are now only four one-bedroom apartments left!

These boast open-plan Alno kitchens and bright living spaces, and come fully carpeted with blinds and curtains – they’re waiting and ready to move into. Those interested are urged to book a viewing (or virtual viewing) via Thornton’s on 01334 474200, to check out what’s on offer.

Start retired life right

Moving homes is a stressful life experience – add on to that the emotional aspect of downsizing and the pressure can mount further.

But The Walled Gardens aims to make the experience a positive, enjoyable and seamless process.

Some apartments qualify for the Assisted Move package, which is designed to help take away some of the worries and stress of moving to your new home. This includes a reduced reservation fee, free market appraisal and expert help to sell your home.

Plus, the apartments themselves offer comfort and the chance to create a new, relaxed lifestyle.

Coleen Clark, Development and Sales Coordinator at Bield, said: “The Walled Gardens have been designed with modern living in mind and make the perfect base for those looking to relocate or downsize to one of Scotland’s most desirable postcodes.

“Each apartment has been built and designed to a detailed specification, keeping in mind that needs may change in the future.”

The development offers those over the age of 60 spacious surroundings, designed to make day-to-day living as safe and hassle-free as possible.

Coleen added: “St Andrews is the perfect retirement location, with internationally renowned golf courses and country parks on their doorstep, as well as a variety of restaurants and shops.

“There is something to suit all interests and hobbies, making The Walled Gardens the perfect spot to live life to its fullest.”

Buyers will also benefit from Bield Response24, Bield’s own emergency response unit. This is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide residents with an extra layer of security and peace of mind.

Make your next move

The Walled Gardens also offers an innovative shared ownership scheme, which gives customers the chance to purchase 75% of the property, with the option to buy the further 25% after one year of residence.

Shared Ownership allows buyers to release equity whilst retaining the security and investment potential of ownership.

With only four apartments left, Coleen says: “We’d urge those looking to secure a home at The Walled Gardens to get in touch and register their interest as soon as possible as we are certain the remaining apartments will be snapped up pretty quickly.”

To arrange a viewing please contact Thornton’s on 01334 474200 or virtual viewings are available, so you can tour the apartments without having to leave your home.

Find out more about The Walled Gardens or book a viewing online here.