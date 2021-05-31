Why you should book a spot at Kilgraston School’s Summer Camp 2021

During the early days of lockdown, one exasperated mum’s Instagram post did the rounds, undoubtedly striking it a chord with many.

It read: “Instead of calling it working from home, it should be branded as living as work.”

Indeed, a learned group of scientists announced in 2018 that, “youngsters have greater energy levels than professional endurance athletes,” and anyone who has had to deal with home schooling, home entertaining, or simply home coping over the last year will almost certainly agree with these findings.

Bearing this in mind, along with social distancing constantly being reviewed and travelling abroad still looking unlikely, long summer holidays at home are looming large on everyone’s horizon. Subsequently, the popularity of staycations is proving unparalleled this year, as well as summer camps.

“Bookings have only been open for three weeks, but already they are far exceeding those of the pre-Covid summer of 2019 and there are still several weeks to go,” says Donna Douglas, Kilgraston’s Summer School Course Director.

Based just south of Perth, half a mile from Junction 9 of the M90 motorway, Kilgraston is an independent school nestled in over 50 acres of beautiful Perthshire parkland. Surrounded by an abundance of nature and fresh air, it is the perfect setting for children – and staff – to stretch their legs and exercise their minds.

Six weeks of summer camp allows the enjoyment of term time to continue with a programme packed full of fun-filled, energising activity. And demand is high.

“We had 510 visitor days booked over Easter and summer confirmations are already well over those of 2019 levels,” explains Donna.

Accommodating youngsters from ages five to 17, Kilgraston’s Summer School 2021 has introduced several new entertainment possibilities, ensuring there really is something for everyone.

Donna adds: “Our multi-arts camps are a perfect choice for creative students and include a variety of visual and performance activities, such as drawing, painting, crafting, music, drama, cooking, creative writing, jewellery making and much more.”

And for kids who have been missing the thrill of a sleepover, the School’s boarding houses will, for the first time, be opening their doors for tired little people to rest their heads on-site. With flexible arrangements, mum and dads can have a well-earned night – or nights – off, content in the knowledge that their youngsters are cooking marshmallows on a camp fire or snuggled-up under a duvet watching films with their friends.

Also premiering this summer are the Kilgraston inaugural Dance Camps, including lessons and coaching in ballet, jazz, hip-hop, performing and choreography. Pupils will learn and hone skills and techniques, from beginner to expert, culminating in an end-of-week showcase to which – restrictions allowing – all are invited.

Continuing are the popular equestrian camps, where owning your own pony is possible, and multi-sports activities, including daily games in Kilgraston’s on-site 25 metre swimming pool.

“My two boys had a great time,” one parent emailed after this year’s Easter camps. “Even with the challenging weather they still had so much fun and were excited to go back every day.

“Happy boys make happy parents.”

Kilgraston School couldn’t agree more.

