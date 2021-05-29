SPONSORED: Enjoy a different pace of life at new lodge resort in Glendevon

Are you considering investing in a residential lodge? Aria Resorts’ Glendevon development has lots to offer.

Wake up every day to the best of Scottish scenery at Aria Resorts’ most northerly resort, Glendevon.

Nestled in the leafy countryside of perfect Perthshire and within an hour of both Glasgow and Edinburgh, Glendevon is a stunning residential and leisure development of stylish yet homely lodges, with spectacular views across the glen and heather covered mountains.

A new development at Glendevon has opened up 17 residential lodge plots (which can also be used for leisure purposes), making Glendevon the ideal spot to retreat or to retire for a simpler and slower pace of life.

The benefits of resort living

Year-round living on UK resorts is proving increasingly popular, not least for the multiple financial and lifestyle benefits.

Resorts like Glendevon allow many people to downsize to a smaller and more manageable home on a well-maintained and serviced site, often with a surprisingly low cost of living. Newly built with brand new energy efficient appliances and excellent insulation, the residential lodges are generally cheaper to run than conventional homes.

There are also strong social and wellbeing benefits with a robust community feel at the heart of Glendevon.

Neighbours and site staff form a tight knit community, embellishing the lifestyle of resort living where homeowners can settle and thrive year-round without having to worry about closed seasons.

With a starting price of just £190,000, the modern residential park homes and luxury holiday lodges at Glendevon are beautifully designed to give the finest style of living and a truly cosy, homely feel, offering significant value for this calibre of property and hot-spot location.

The range of lodges available include the Prestige Sonata and newly arrived Willerby Rowan.

Prestige Sonata

Amongst the Sonata’s defining features is the delightful Dorma above the entrance.

The lounge and dining area boasts a feature fireplace for snuggly winter nights and the separate kitchen will let you cook up a storm, before shutting the door on the dishes!

With a bathroom and ensuite shower room, you can choose between a long, hot soak or a speedy shower before selecting your outfit for the day from a spacious walk-in wardrobe.

Willerby Rowan

Meanwhile, the Willerby Rowan gives you the feel of a super sleek city apartment but in a stunning countryside setting.

A retro designed wallpaper and sophisticated illuminated shelving creates a relaxed and social atmosphere which you can enjoy with friends as you chat at the breakfast bar, share a meal at the extendable dinner table or gather around the feature fireplace with a hot toddy in hand.

It’s equally suited to the daytime with embedded ceiling windows and double French doors to let plenty of natural light inside.

Something for everyone

With excellent quality finishes, fixtures and flairs, all of the lodges are fully furnished and ready to move into immediately, making relocating simple and stress free.

All homes come with a 10-year structural warranty, are built to British Standard 3632 and boast outdoor spaces within their immediate vicinity, in addition to the vast open space surrounding the resort.

The tranquil, predominantly residential resort has something for all types of people, whether activity seeker or laid-back wanderer.

It is based in close proximity to woodland trails, rippling lochs surrounded by ancient rustling forests, imposing mountains and the most majestic castles.

Add to this an impressive choice of 30 golf courses within a 30-mile radius, world class fishing in the Devon River, trout fishing in nearby reservoirs and an array of options for dining out close by and it is easy to see why Glendevon provides the good life.

Just six miles from the site, nestled in the Ochil Hills on the northern bank of the River Devon, is the quaint town of Dollar, an ideal base for exploring Clackmannanshire and the city of Stirling.

For further information on Aria Resorts’ properties across all of its resorts, visit their website or contact them on 01259207865.