SPONSORED: How organisers of Fringe by the Sea are making festival Covid-safe

The safety of everyone attending, taking part in and working at Fringe By The Sea is paramount.

The organisers of the arts festival, which will be taking place in North Berwick from tomorrow (Friday), are taking all necessary precautions to mitigate the transmission of Covid-19 and to minimise the risk to everyone involved.

General manager Jackie Shuttleworth explained that Fringe by the Sea (or FBTS) is working closely with East Lothian Council to implement appropriate measures and that the team has revised plans in response to evolving public health guidance and measures.

Jackie, who is helping director Rory Steel organise FBTS, said: “All ticket holders will be sent a pre-event email with the most up to date advisory and important information about what to do before coming to FBTS and what to expect on arrival. This will be sent to the lead ticket holder. If you are the lead ticket holder, please check the latest communications on your email/on our website before you come along to the event, and share the information with other ticket holders in your group.”

Attending Fringe by the Sea events

Organisers ask that you play your part by following these guidelines, below:

Not attending and self-isolating as per Scottish Government and NHS Scotland guidelines, should you be displaying any symptoms.

Wearing face coverings – as per current Scottish Government guidance.

Cleaning hands – hand sanitisation points will be available across festival venues and zones.

Physical distancing – in accordance with current Scottish Government guidance.

FBTS venues and capacities

The majority of FBTS events are taking place in outdoor (covered) venues around North Berwick. The exception is a small number of events which are being staged indoors at the Marine North Berwick.

Capacities for each venue fall within the limits for small events as outlined by the Scottish Government at Covid-19 Level O.

Streetfood zone & bars

Streetfood traders and bars will comply with the current Scottish Government COVID Guidance for the Tourism and Hospitality Sector.

Toilet facilities

A Covid clean of facilities will be undertaken adhering to the Scottish Government Guidance relating to public and customer toilets Health Protection Scotland Covid-19 information and guidance for non-health and care settings.

If you have questions in relation to this, please email: info@fringebythesea.com. We All ticket holders will be contacted by email with details of the most up to date advisory ahead of events taking place.

Please play your part towards a safe and fun event by adhering to the organisers’ 10 Commandments for a Great Gig below:

COVID CHECK: Before arriving at FBTS, ALL ticket holders must complete this Covid declaration form. Do not attend if you or anyone in your household is displaying symptoms. GATHER IN YOUR GROUP: Arrange to meet any other ticket holders you want to attend the event with BEFORE you queue to access the event (a maximum of 15 people permitted in a group). You will be shown into the venue in the group you are in at the point of initial access to the venue, and you will be allocated seating with this group. SPACE: Seating has been arranged to exceed physical distancing requirements. You must not move seats during the event and please follow the physical distancing rules. You may be asked to leave the event if you do not. You can exit the venue following the one-way signage. If you visit the toilet using the one way system, you must return to your allocated seat. BAR SERVICE – IMPORTANT: Please download the NoQ mobile ordering app prior to arrival. Drinks must be ordered through the app and consumed while seated. You will not be able to order drinks other than through the app. You will be notified when your order is ready to collect and at which collection point. You must follow guidance when collecting your order (wearing of face coverings, maintaining 2m social distance if queuing, sanitising hands before collection) and you must return to your seat BEFORE commencing drinking. DRINKING WHILE STANDING IS STRICTLY FORBIDDEN. FACE COVERINGS: Please bring a face covering with you and wear it as per Scottish Government guidelines, and as directed by FBTS staff and signage, unless you are exempt. HANDS: Hand sanitisation stations will be located around our venues. Our toilets have handwashing facilities. PREPARE FOR THE OUTDOORS: Our venues are outdoors. There is cover for the event under the Belhaven Big Top. The adjacent bar area is uncovered. Please come dressed appropriately for the weather and in suitable footwear for walking across grassed areas and uneven surfaces. ASK FOR HELP: FBTS staff will be on hand to advise and assist you during your visit and to ensure Covid-19 safety protocols are being met. BE RESPECTFUL: please leave in a considerate manner after the event, following the signage in place and the direction of FBTS staff. ENJOY live events once more!

To find out more about Fringe by the Sea in North Berwick, and the amazing acts, events, artists and performers that will attend, visit the website. The festival launches on Friday (Aug 6) and runs for 10 days until August 15.