7 reasons you should run for charity this December

As the winter months roll in and the temperature drops, it’s easy to stay snuggled up on the couch. But if you are looking for a fun and purposeful way to get or stay active in December, then read on for runner and RNLI volunteer Becci Jewell’s advice on taking part in a charity run.

The RNLI Reindeer Run is a fun, festive way to get active. Why not team up with family and friends for the RNLI’s virtual Reindeer Run. You can dress up and run around your neighbourhood or hit the treadmill in front of the TV watching your favourite Christmas movie?

We all know that getting out and running is a way to stay fit and healthy, but running to raise money for charity has a whole other set of benefits.

Becci Jewell, a runner and volunteer crew member of the RNLI at Anstruther explained some of her top reasons to run for charity.

Top reasons to run for charity

1. Charity focuses your running

The virtual Reindeer Run has no distance requirements so you can pick the distance you want to achieve and plan your training and routes. Raising money for the RNLI through running is also a great way to ensure you stick with the plan and see it through.

Becci said: “It really encourages you because you have something to work towards and train for.”

2. Charity runs can be great fun

At a charity run you’ll see people of all ages and abilities joining together to achieve a goal together. And even though the past 18 months have forced a lot of races to go virtual, it doesn’t mean you lose that spirit.

Becci explained: “Charity runs are fun events and there’s always a good atmosphere. I was running for charity virtually and we still had social media groups where people would share their experiences and give advice and help to each other.

“There’s a real community spirit around the run and everyone has a good time.”

You might also see some great costumes while you are running!

3. Your running gets support and offers support to others

Running is a solo activity, but when people know you are fundraising for a good cause they can become your cheerleaders.

Your efforts also encourage the people you are raising the money for.

Speaking of her volunteering with RNLI, Becci said: “With any fundraising effort it’s nice to know we’ve got the support of the community so we can keep doing what we are trained to do.

“It feels like the people fundraising have our back.”

4. Running can be a great mental reset

If you are new to running, it can seem daunting. But in actual fact, running can be a great way to clear your head.

Becci said: “I like being outside in the fresh air and it does reset me, I feel better after a run.”

5. Running times and records don’t matter

All that matters in a charity run is raising money for a good cause – not how fast you do it or if you achieve a PB in the process. (Yes it’s great if that’s what motivates you, but it’s not essential.)

Becci says that for her it’s “never about times or records” when she runs for charity.

6. Do a virtual charity run when suits you

Because this year the Reindeer Run is virtual, you can pick a time any day in December that suits you (and the people you are running with) best to complete it.

7. Running for charity can help save and change lives

The RNLI saves lives every day of the year – but they can’t do that without you. Because you’ll be raising the vital funds that power their people.

People like Becci and the Anstruther crew, who are currently fundraising to get a new lifeboat station.

Find out more and sign up for the Reindeer Run at the RNLI website.