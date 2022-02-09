Winner of the Tele family holiday will treat her grandchildren after ‘awful’ 18 months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee gran Jemima Mackay will treat two of her grandchildren after winning the Tele’s amazing family holiday competition.

She was stunned to be told she had won a luxury trip for four to the Algarve and will take husband William and grandchildren Willow and Louie with her.

The all-inclusive plus seven-night stay at a four-star resort in the Algarve – provided by Hays Travel, Dundee City Square and Jet2holidays – will be extra special for the family.

As well as coinciding with her and William’s 50th wedding anniversary – in July – it will follow what she described as an “awful” 18 months.

Jemima, 68, suffered a collapsed lung, kidney failure and pneumonia in 2020 and developed sepsis.

It means the world to us to win this competition and it will be great to spend this time with the grandchildren.” Holiday competition winner Jemima Mackay

She spent around six days in hospital but it took her several months to fully recover – set back by contracting Covid-19 not once but twice.

Retired care worker Jemima said: “It means the world to us to win this competition and it will be great to spend this time with the grandchildren.

“The last year and a half has been awful. I couldn’t get my head lifted at all.

“I’m on the mend now, though, and this has certainly cheered us up.”

Willow and cousin Louie are among 12 grandchildren of Jemima and William, 70, and the couple also have a great grandson.

Aged seven and five, they are the ideal age to enjoy the family facilities at the Eden Resort, in Albufiera, where they are headed in October.

We are delighted to see a local family win this fantastic holiday now that travel is go.” John Stewart, Hays Travel Dundee City Square

And Dundee United fan Louie is hoping he will spot Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo!

Jemima was selected as the lucky winner of our January competition, also scooping £500-worth of spending money.

As well as their stay at the award-winning Eden Resort, Jemima’s prize includes return

transfers between Dundee and Edinburgh Airport and three day access to the Zoomarine theme park.

Hays Travel City Square manager John Stewart said: “We are delighted to see a local family win this fantastic holiday now that travel is go.

“For the kids it’s going to be a great treat.”