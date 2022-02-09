Winner of the Tele family holiday will treat her grandchildren after ‘awful’ 18 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Winner of the Tele family holiday will treat her grandchildren after ‘awful’ 18 months

By Cheryl Peebles
February 9 2022, 10.00am
Winners of the Tele holiday competition with Hays Travel. Jemima and William Mackay with their grandchildren Willow, 7, and Louie, 5 receive their tickets and money from Chloe Dailly and Sandra Jamieson from Hays Travel Dundee.
Winners of the Tele holiday competition with Hays Travel. Jemima and William Mackay with their grandchildren Willow, 7, and Louie, 5 receive their tickets and money from Chloe Dailly and Sandra Jamieson from Hays Travel Dundee.

Dundee gran Jemima Mackay will treat two of her grandchildren after winning the Tele’s amazing family holiday competition.

She was stunned to be told she had won a luxury trip for four to the Algarve and will take husband William and grandchildren Willow and Louie with her.

The all-inclusive plus seven-night stay at a four-star resort in the Algarve – provided by Hays Travel, Dundee City Square and Jet2holidays – will be extra special for the family.

As well as coinciding with her and William’s 50th wedding anniversary – in July – it will follow what she described as an “awful” 18 months.

Jemima, 68, suffered a collapsed lung, kidney failure and pneumonia in 2020 and developed sepsis.

It means the world to us to win this competition and it will be great to spend this time with the grandchildren.”

Holiday competition winner Jemima Mackay

She spent around six days in hospital but it took her several months to fully recover – set back by contracting Covid-19 not once but twice.

Retired care worker Jemima said: “It means the world to us to win this competition and it will be great to spend this time with the grandchildren.

“The last year and a half has been awful. I couldn’t get my head lifted at all.

“I’m on the mend now, though, and this has certainly cheered us up.”

Willow and cousin Louie are among 12 grandchildren of Jemima and William, 70, and the couple also have a great grandson.

Aged seven and five, they are the ideal age to enjoy the family facilities at the Eden Resort, in Albufiera, where they are headed in October.

We are delighted to see a local family win this fantastic holiday now that travel is go.”

John Stewart, Hays Travel Dundee City Square

And Dundee United fan Louie is hoping he will spot Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo!

Jemima was selected as the lucky winner of our January competition, also scooping £500-worth of spending money.

As well as their stay at the award-winning Eden Resort, Jemima’s prize includes return
transfers between Dundee and Edinburgh Airport and three day access to the Zoomarine theme park.

Hays Travel City Square manager John Stewart said: “We are delighted to see a local family win this fantastic holiday now that travel is go.

“For the kids it’s going to be a great treat.”

‘A week’s worth of business in a day’: Dundee travel agent sees upturn in bookings after amber list change by Nicola Sturgeon

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]