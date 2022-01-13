Win a family holiday in the Algarve with the Tele in our competition next week

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Tele will next week be giving away an amazing family holiday.

The giveaway comes as travel agents say locals are making the most of eased travel restrictions to book holidays in the sun.

One lucky family will win a week in the Algarve – one of the resorts which Hays Travel says is a top choice for this summer.

We’re giving away the luxury break – and £500 to spend – with Hays Travel and Jet2holidays in a competition starting in Monday’s Evening Telegraph.

Now that travel restrictions have eased and confidence is returning, John Stewart, manager of Hays Travel’s Dundee branch says his team is working seven days a week to keep up with demand.

Luxury breaks in demand

Trade at the travel agency in City Square is close to pre-pandemic levels, and many customers are treating themselves to luxury – like that on offer at the four-star Eden Resort where our winners will go – after almost two years of lockdowns and restrictions.

John said: “With the easing of the travel restrictions last week, there’s been an almost return to normality in terms of demand.

“All of the holiday companies and cruise lines are seeing a big spike.”

Changes to travel restrictions mean fully-vaccinated adults and under-18s arriving in the UK no longer need to have taken a pre-departure lateral flow test and will be able to take a lateral flow test rather than a PCR test post-arrival, saving a family of four around £300.

John said: “This has opened up the world again for vaccinated travellers.”

And he said firms like Jet2holidays are offering discounts and more free child places than normal to make the most of people’s desire to get away.

“Now that people are comfortable and want to travel again the promotions are in place to drive demand.

“For families it’s a particularly good time because of the free child places and the discount codes we have, which significantly reduce the cost of a holiday.

Where are families going?

Those looking to get away soon are opting for the sunshine of places like Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Benidorm and even Thailand.

As well as the Algarve, Turkey, the Spanish islands and Disneyland Paris are top choices for summer sun.

For next winter, New York is proving an extremely popular destination.

And people are splashing out, many having missed out on annual summer holidays abroad for two years.

John said: “People are going for four and five-star hotels in the Canaries rather than two-star self-catering. Families are looking to spend a little bit more to get a better quality holiday.

“They’ve not been able to spend their money for a couple of years and are thinking ‘let’s treat ourselves’.

John said having a family holiday to look forward to is ideal to lift the spirits, after the tumult that Covid-19 has caused to people’s lives.

After the couple of years everybody has experienced, it’s extremely important that families get away from the daily grind on a family holiday and spend quality time together.”

Our competition for a seven-night family holiday in Albufiera, Portugal, begins in the Evening Telegraph on Monday.

Each day a different letter will be printed in the paper and entrants must collect each letter Monday to Saturday to spell a winning word.

The winner get an all-inclusive plus stay in the four-star Eden Resort in October and £500 to spend.

See Monday’s Evening Telegraph for full details and the first letter.