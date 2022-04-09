NORMAN WATSON: A magic carpet ride with a story to tell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

NORMAN WATSON: A magic carpet ride with a story to tell

By Norman Watson
April 9 2022, 12.38pm Updated: April 9 2022, 1.45pm
The flying carpet sofa, Tajan, Paris.
The flying carpet sofa, Tajan, Paris.

The Paris auction house Tajan on March 17 sold the most gorgeous sofa – and flashback to the 1970s – by the designer Ettore Sottsass (1917-2007).

A ‘Tapis volant’ (flying carpet) two-side sofa, created in 1974, its base was covered with a tufted carpet in red wool with rolling curves above.

Its seat and back comprised foam covered by a red and green zipped jersey, with – and I love this – just one armrest in stained beech.

Dynamic shapes and bold colours

Sottsass was an Italian architect noted not only for designing buildings, but for jewellery, glass, lighting and domestic and office furniture, in dynamic shapes and bold colours.

Born in Austria, he grew up in Turin, where his father was a modernist architect. He eventually opened his own architecture and design firm in Milan.

In 1956, Sottsass was hired by Adriano Olivetti to design electronic devices and develop the first Italian mainframe computer, the Elea 9003, for which he won major awards.

Radical, funny, outrageous

The following year he joined the furniture manufacturer Poltronova. The projects he worked on there influenced the design he would create later with Memphis Milano, the group with which he is most associated nowadays.

Sottsass founded the Memphis Group in 1980, after the Bob Dylan song ‘Stuck inside of Mobile with the Memphis blues again’ played during its inaugural meeting in Milan.

He centred its thinking around ‘radical, funny, and outrageous’ – essentially rejecting what was considered ‘good taste’ at that time.

Their ideas were controversial, but have now become widely recognised and appreciated.

The ‘flying carpet’ sofa has featured in several published histories of design and is rare.

It found a new home for a double-estimate €12,500, about £10,500.

