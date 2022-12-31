Les Gets: The perfect ski trip, even for people who can’t ski

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Careering towards a small child at what felt like lightning speed, I thought to myself “maybe I’m not cut out for skiing”.

In reality I was moving no faster than a brisk walk, on a tiny slope on Les Portes du Soleil, and my ski instructor was on hand to right me before I injured myself or anyone else.

Nestled in the French-Swiss Alps, Les Gets is best-loved for winter sports.

But visiting with a fresh pair of eyes – and feet which had never touched skis – I saw immediately there is so much more to the resort than its snow-covered slopes.

Just over an hour’s drive from Geneva Airport, Les Gets and neighbouring Morzine are among the most easily accessible destinations in the Alps.

When I visited in mid-December, it looked like the inspiration for countless Christmas cards.

The newer buildings have been carefully designed to blend in with their historic surroundings and with everything from ice skating, bowling and a wide choice of bars and restaurants, you don’t have to be a skier to find entertainment in Les Gets.

In fact, staying at the stunning Chalet Valambrun you could fill a weekend without even crossing the front door.

Accommodating 15 people across five en-suite bedrooms, the chalet has the ‘wow’ factor even pulling into the driveway.

The bedrooms and living area are beautiful, but it is the special extras that really make Valambrun luxurious.

Underfloor heating greets you as soon as you enter and if you head down to the basement you’ll find a yoga studio – where I enjoyed a massage by the talented Martha Perry – and cinema room.

Back on the ground floor is my favourite room – the spa – featuring a swimming pool, steam hammam and outdoor hot tub.

Upstairs the living area is centred around a roaring log fire, but I preferred to watch chef Sami at work in the open plan kitchen as he prepared breakfast, afternoon tea, canapes and dinner.

I enjoyed smoked salmon for breakfast, beef bourguignon for dinner and the pre-dinner canapes finally gave me the opportunity to try snails, which I loved, much to my surprise.

Everything was delicious and I would have taken Sami home in my suitcase if I could.

Managed by Jack and Jill Holidays, the catered lodge also comes with a concierge and chauffeur service.

Everyone involved, including company owners Mary and Jamie, made sure we wanted for nothing during our stay and made the experience really special.

Chalet Valambrun offers luxury in Les Gets

Touches such as teddies for the little ones, really show where Jack and Jill goes the extra mile.

A catered stay at Chalet Valambrun offers the following services:

Continental breakfast with a hot option

Afternoon tea with homemade cakes

Evening dinner with pre-dinner canapes

Complimentary bar

Chauffeur and concierge services

Facilities at the chalet include:

Private swimming pool, steam hammam and outdoor hot tub

Yoga studio

14-seat surround sound cinema room with 120 inch screen

Free wi-fi

Boot and glove dryers

Open fire

Decking and barbecue area

Washing machine and dryer

Off-street parking

Children’s essentials including travel cot, high chair and stairgate

Although I could have happily stayed in the chalet all weekend, I do enjoy exploring and was determined to try skiing if it killed me – which didn’t seem too unrealistic.

The experience was made much less daunting by the help of LGS ski school where we hired skis and boots and most importantly my ski instructor Tim, who has the patience of a saint and taught me more than I could have imagined in one morning.

After a fun morning on the slopes, what better way to warm up than with fondue at the Après bar, found close to the Chavannes ski lift.

I spent the afternoon watching the proper skiers with a glass of wine and Swiss cheese – bliss!

Back to the chalet for another beautiful meal before wrapping up and heading out to magical light trail Alta Lumina.

For Scottish readers, it reminded me of Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest.

It’s open all year round and well worth a visit, especially with children.

As mentioned, I’m new to skiing but as Les Gets is best known for winter sports, I did some research from the ones in the know.

Everyone I asked said they love how accessible the resort is from the airport and while it’s not as high as other areas, its position in the massive Portes du Soleil allows for easy movement between resorts from the slopes.

It’s also great for kids, with plenty of ski lessons, sledging and activities off the slopes.

By Sunday morning my trip was almost over and I didn’t want to leave.

After squeezing in some last-minute Christmas shopping at the quaint boutiques and delis, just a 10-minute walk from the chalet, I was collected for my short journey back to the airport.

A two-hour flight back to Edinburgh meant I was home in what felt like the blink of an eye, even if I did miss the World Cup final!

What to know before you go:

Direct flights are available between Edinburgh and Geneva

Ski lessons and hire fill up fast, book in advance

Jack and Jill Holidays offer chalets both catered and self-catering in Les Gets and Morzine

Chalet Valambrun sleeps 10, with room for an additional five children in two bunk rooms

There is lots to see and do in Les Gets, make sure to leave time to explore off the slopes