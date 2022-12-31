Les Gets: The perfect ski trip, even for people who can’t ski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Les Gets: The perfect ski trip, even for people who can’t ski

By Emma Crichton
December 31 2022, 10.00am
Chalet Valambrun is a slice of heaven in Les Gets. Image: Emma Crichton/DC Thomson
Chalet Valambrun is a slice of heaven in Les Gets. Image: Emma Crichton/DC Thomson

Careering towards a small child at what felt like lightning speed, I thought to myself “maybe I’m not cut out for skiing”.

In reality I was moving no faster than a brisk walk, on a tiny slope on Les Portes du Soleil, and my ski instructor was on hand to right me before I injured myself or anyone else.

Nestled in the French-Swiss Alps, Les Gets is best-loved for winter sports.

But visiting with a fresh pair of eyes – and feet which had never touched skis – I saw immediately there is so much more to the resort than its snow-covered slopes.

Just over an hour’s drive from Geneva Airport, Les Gets and neighbouring Morzine are among the most easily accessible destinations in the Alps.

When I visited in mid-December, it looked like the inspiration for countless Christmas cards.

Views from Les Gets village. Image: Emma Crichton/DC Thomson

The newer buildings have been carefully designed to blend in with their historic surroundings and with everything from ice skating, bowling and a wide choice of bars and restaurants, you don’t have to be a skier to find entertainment in Les Gets.

In fact, staying at the stunning Chalet Valambrun you could fill a weekend without even crossing the front door.

Accommodating 15 people across five en-suite bedrooms, the chalet has the ‘wow’ factor even pulling into the driveway.

The bedrooms and living area are beautiful, but it is the special extras that really make Valambrun luxurious.

Underfloor heating greets you as soon as you enter and if you head down to the basement you’ll find a yoga studio – where I enjoyed a massage by the talented Martha Perry – and cinema room.

The cinema room. Image: Jack and Jill Holidays

Back on the ground floor is my favourite room – the spa – featuring a swimming pool, steam hammam and outdoor hot tub.

The spa is a great place to relax after a day skiing. Image: Jack and Jill Holidays

Upstairs the living area is centred around a roaring log fire, but I preferred to watch chef Sami at work in the open plan kitchen as he prepared breakfast, afternoon tea, canapes and dinner.

I enjoyed smoked salmon for breakfast, beef bourguignon for dinner and the pre-dinner canapes finally gave me the opportunity to try snails, which I loved, much to my surprise.

Everything was delicious and I would have taken Sami home in my suitcase if I could.

Unfortunately Sami didn’t fit in my suitcase. Image: Emma Crichton/DC Thomson

Managed by Jack and Jill Holidays, the catered lodge also comes with a concierge and chauffeur service.

Everyone involved, including company owners Mary and Jamie, made sure we wanted for nothing during our stay and made the experience really special.

Chalet Valambrun offers luxury in Les Gets

Touches such as teddies for the little ones, really show where Jack and Jill goes the extra mile.

A catered stay at Chalet Valambrun offers the following services:

  • Continental breakfast with a hot option
  • Afternoon tea with homemade cakes
  • Evening dinner with pre-dinner canapes
  • Complimentary bar
  • Chauffeur and concierge services

Facilities at the chalet include:

  • Private swimming pool, steam hammam and outdoor hot tub
  • Yoga studio
  • 14-seat surround sound cinema room with 120 inch screen
  • Free wi-fi
  • Boot and glove dryers
  • Open fire
  • Decking and barbecue area
  • Washing machine and dryer
  • Off-street parking
  • Children’s essentials including travel cot, high chair and stairgate

Although I could have happily stayed in the chalet all weekend, I do enjoy exploring and was determined to try skiing if it killed me – which didn’t seem too unrealistic.

The experience was made much less daunting by the help of LGS ski school where we hired skis and boots and most importantly my ski instructor Tim, who has the patience of a saint and taught me more than I could have imagined in one morning.

Tim gave me my first ski lesson. Image: LGS Ski School

After a fun morning on the slopes, what better way to warm up than with fondue at the Après bar, found close to the Chavannes ski lift.

I spent the afternoon watching the proper skiers with a glass of wine and Swiss cheese – bliss!

Fondue to warm up after a morning skiing. Image: Emma Crichton/ DC Thomson

Back to the chalet for another beautiful meal before wrapping up and heading out to magical light trail Alta Lumina.

For Scottish readers, it reminded me of Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest.

It’s open all year round and well worth a visit, especially with children.

Alta Lumina is a beautiful experience for children and adults alike. Image: Emma Crichton/DC Thomson

As mentioned, I’m new to skiing but as Les Gets is best known for winter sports, I did some research from the ones in the know.

Everyone I asked said they love how accessible the resort is from the airport and while it’s not as high as other areas, its position in the massive Portes du Soleil allows for easy movement between resorts from the slopes.

A beautiful day on the slopes. Image: Emma Crichton/DC Thomson

It’s also great for kids, with plenty of ski lessons, sledging and activities off the slopes.

By Sunday morning my trip was almost over and I didn’t want to leave.

After squeezing in some last-minute Christmas shopping at the quaint boutiques and delis, just a 10-minute walk from the chalet, I was collected for my short journey back to the airport.

A two-hour flight back to Edinburgh meant I was home in what felt like the blink of an eye, even if I did miss the World Cup final!

What to know before you go:

  • Direct flights are available between Edinburgh and Geneva
  • Ski lessons and hire fill up fast, book in advance
  • Jack and Jill Holidays offer chalets both catered and self-catering in Les Gets and Morzine
  • Chalet Valambrun sleeps 10, with room for an additional five children in two bunk rooms
  • There is lots to see and do in Les Gets, make sure to leave time to explore off the slopes

