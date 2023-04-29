Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Black Ops, Clive Myrie in Italy and an insight into the life of Margaret Atwood this week.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Black Ops, Clive Myrie in Italy and an insight into the life of Margaret Atwood this week.

Our TV critic brings us his highlights of the small screen for the next seven days.

By Paul Whitelaw
Black Ops. Image: BBC/Ricky Darko.
Black Ops. Image: BBC/Ricky Darko.

Black Ops – Friday, BBC One, 9:30pm

A sharp, funny, likeable comedy thriller, Black Ops revolves around two Police Community Support Officers, Dom and Kay, who are tasked with infiltrating an East London drug gang. Why them? The chief investigating officer is desperate, as top brass keep sending him entirely unsuitable white undercover operatives. It’s almost as if they want his investigation to fail. Dom and Kay are an endearingly hapless double-act; actors Gbemisola Ikumelo and Hammed Animashaun share a natural chemistry that’s quite delightful to behold. Black Ops is a comedy of substance, it challenges casual everyday racism and negative stereotypes. It’s also an unabashedly daft farce, albeit one with a tangible sense of peril bubbling under the surface. An ideal blend.

Clive Myrie’s Italian Road Trip – Monday to Friday, BBC Two, 6:30pm

Clive Myrie at Matera in Basilicata. Image: Alleycats TV Production.

Myrie’s specialist subject is Italy, it’s his favourite holiday destination. “The friendliest, most inspiring and most beautiful place on Earth,” enthuses the journalist, newsreader and Mastermind host as he embarks upon a textbook celebrity travelogue. It’s jolly, undemanding and fairly educational. You know the well-oiled drill by now. Myrie’s scenic journey begins in the Sassi di Matera, one of Italy’s oldest human settlements. A winding network of streets and caves, it used to be a ghost town. These days it’s a busy world heritage site. Meanwhile, in Puglia, he meets an affable Scotsman who runs an olive farm, and digs some upbeat local folk music. Myrie is a pleasant, thoughtful tour guide, he’s good company.

Canal Boat Diaries – Monday to Thursday, BBC Four, 7:30pm

Robbie Cumming on his narrowboat. Image: Robbie Cumming/BBC.

The latest series of this tranquil and rather melancholy distraction reunites us with softly-spoken wanderer Robbie Cumming, a bespectacled and flat-capped youngish man of no fixed abode apart from his beloved narrowboat, The Naughty Lass. We follow him during a picturesque 300 mile autumn/winter canal journey around the north of England and the Midlands. Cumming appears to be living the dream, but his personal life hasn’t been great of late. Puttering down rivers and canals is a means of escape. “You’ve just got to keep moving forward, haven’t you?” he ponders rhetorically. Every episode of Canal Boat Diaries is basically the same, but there’s no need to tinker with such a winning formula.

Andrew: The Problem Prince – Monday, Channel 4, 9pm

Sam McAlister: the Newsnight booker behind the infamous interview.

This absorbing two-part documentary presents the inside story of Prince Andrew’s notorious 2019 interview with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis, during which he made a jaw-dropping spectacle of himself while trying to dodge allegations about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prior to 2019, Andrew was chiefly known in the public sphere as ‘Randy Andy’, the globe-trotting playboy monarch. But no one really paid much attention to him at all. Then along came the Epstein scandal. In their infinite wisdom, Andrew’s office felt that a BBC interview would allow the Prince to explain himself. We all know what happened next. Maitlis and Newsnight booker Sam McAlister provide some insight into how that PR disaster came about.

Margaret Atwood: This Cultural Life – Monday, BBC Four, 10pm

The great Margaret Atwood, author of The Handmaid’s Tale and numerous other bestselling novels, sits down with skilled interviewer John Wilson for a revealing half-hour chat. She is, as you would expect, utterly delightful, witty and eloquent. Atwood opens up about her formative creative influences, which include George Orwell’s 1984 (“I’ve always been interested in dictatorships,” she says) and a remote rural childhood overseen by supportive if rather unconventional parents. She also reflects upon the experience of writing The Handmaid’s Tale while living in West Berlin in – yes – 1984. It was inspired, not only by her immediate surroundings, but by the rise of the evangelical Christian right in America. Its grave warnings resonate to this day.

First Dates – Monday, Channel 4, 10pm

Diners in the restaurant of love this week include a young nutrition student who doesn’t quite know how to deal with flirtatious compliments, and a male nurse whose date tells all about his failed marriage. They bond over a shared love of dogs. We also meet a 60-year-old farmer who wows/startles his date with some beetroot, and a woman who’s besotted with the Liverpool accent. Well, wouldn’t you know it, her blind date is a born-and-bred Scouser. The benignly scheming artisans behind First Dates know exactly what they’re doing, and that’s why it works. It speaks to the hopeless romantic in all of us. Even a withered old solitary cynic like me can’t resist its charms.

Inside No. 9 – Thursday, BBC Two, 10pm

Inside No. 9 tackles Paraskevidekatriaphobia. Image: BBC Studios/James Stack.

Did you know that Paraskevidekatriaphobia is the term ascribed to people with a chronic fear of Friday 13th? Well you do now. It’s also the title of this splendid episode, in which Reece Shearsmith plays a man hoping to spend his most dreaded day of the year at home alone. He is, of course, rudely interrupted. Here we find Inside No. 9 in full-on frantic farce mode. Shearsmith provides further proof that no one in the modern-day annals of comedy is better at portraying pedantic little men with barely suppressed anger issues. He simmers, seethes and suffers for our eternal amusement. A great comic actor. Also, the final shot is perfect, it made me laugh out loud.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

David Dimbleby (Richard Lewisohn/BBC)
David Dimbleby on Sharp row: PM’s power to appoint BBC chair should be curtailed
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be released later this year.
New artwork released for Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget starring Bella Ramsey
Fenton Bailey who directed Britney Spears in a documentary about her life said she is normal and boring (Archive/PA)
Britney Spears is a normal, sweet and shy person, says documentary director
MV Fingal as she is today - as Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel'. And when she was a lighthouse tender ship serving keepers.
How Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel' once served the country's lighthouse keepers
JJA Harwood, author of The Thorns Remain. Image: Harper Collins.
BOOKS: JJA Harwood on finding inspiration in Scottish folklore and the Highlands.
Looking to the distant Cairngorms.
WALK THIS WAY: The Ladder Hills in Aberdeenshire
MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Garden centre in fife
7 must-visit garden centres in Tayside and Fife - according to our readers
The Panzanella starter at The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews.
Restaurant review: Cross The Bridge for a luxurious Mediterranean dining experience in St Andrews
Cupar cyclist John McNally at home in Fife.
How 86-year-old Cupar cyclist John overcame horror crash to become oldest rider at the…

Most Read

1
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
2
2
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
3
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
4
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3
5
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
6
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
7
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
8
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
9
Joel Justice.
Dundee man tagged for injuring officer in violent pub struggle
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

Humza Yousaf at Just Bee event in Dundee.
Humza Yousaf told Dundee charity event he 'absolutely' attended meeting on day of same…
Max Kucheriavyi challenges Daniel MacKay at Hampden.
Max Kucheriavyi at Hampden: Scottish Cup semi-final heartache for Falkirk but St Johnstone loan…
Jim Goodwin takes a selfie with a young Dundee United fan.
17 best images as Dundee United delight young fans at Tannadice open training session
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Busy level crossing on Dundee to Perth line closed for safety reasons
Two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy.
Man, 48, arrested in connection with two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy
Jake (Jamie Sives) and Max (Mark Bonnar in Guilt.
TELLYBOX: Guilt is so good, it's a marvel
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Doug Cocker artist interview Picture shows; Doug Cocker with his installation The Plural.. McManus Galleries What's New exhibition. Supplied by Kevin McGinley Date; Unknown
Angus artist Doug Cocker's sculptures were 'too scary' for RBS offices
George Cruickshanks appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth pervert told 'take responsibility' for young victims' suffering
Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde at a workshop session for No Love Songs.
The View rocker Kyle Falconer and partner Laura open up about postnatal depression and…
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Leaked designs show the shape of things to come in Arbroath's new £13m…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]