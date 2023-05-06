Paul Whitelaw: Irvine Welsh’s hard-hitting police procedural Crime couldn’t be further from the kitschy glitz of Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Paul Whitelaw: Irvine Welsh’s hard-hitting police procedural Crime couldn’t be further from the kitschy glitz of Eurovision

Other top picks this week include a glimpse into the world of therapy and some of the treasures owned by the National Trust.

By Paul Whitelaw
Dougray Scott as Ray Lennox and Joanna Vanderham as Amanda Drummond in Crime. Image: Buccaneer Media/Off Grid Film and TV.
Dougray Scott as Ray Lennox and Joanna Vanderham as Amanda Drummond in Crime. Image: Buccaneer Media/Off Grid Film and TV.

Crime – Thursday, ITVX

Based on the novel by Irvine Welsh, who co-scripted this six-part adaptation, Crime stars Dougray Scott as Ray Lennox, an Edinburgh cop investigating the abduction of a young girl. Lennox is recovering from a severe nervous breakdown. It’s basically a standard police procedural warped through the prism of its author’s unremitting nihilism and recurring obsessions: Rebus without the chucklesome feelgood factor (the presence of Ken Stott as Lennox’s boss is no coincidence). Crime was first made available on subscription site BritBox in 2021. I don’t usually cover repeats, but this is its premiere on free streaming site ITVX, and I daresay some of you may have missed it. A second series is currently in production.

Eurovision Welcomes the World – Monday, BBC One, 6:30pm

The Eurovision festivities kick off with Rylan and Sunetra Sarker attending the spectacular opening ceremony in Liverpool. Later that night on BBC One at 9pm, Jason Manford and Chelcee Grimes present Eurovision Calling: Jason and Chelcee’s Ultimate Guide, a programme exploring how Eurovision became the world’s largest live music event. You can also enjoy the live semi-finals on Tuesday and Thursday, both of which go out on BBC One at 8pm, and ‘countdown show with a twist’ Eurovision: Everyone’s a Winner (Friday, BBC One, 7:30pm). The event should be taking place in Ukraine, who triumphed last year, but that, alas, is impossible. We are, however, promised some impassioned spoken word and musical pieces pledging solidarity with our absent friends.

Andrew: The Problem Prince – Monday, Channel 4, 9pm

Emily Maitlis reflects on why Prince Andrew agreed to be interviewed for the BBC. Image: Channel 4.

In the concluding episode of this documentary about the events surrounding Prince Andrew’s disastrous encounter with BBC journalist Emily Maitlis, we arrive at the actual interview itself. Andrew felt he was equipped to mount a defence of his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but he ended up making a total fool of himself with a bizarre string of counterclaims. Why on earth did he agree to the interview? Maitlis wonders if he was desperately trying to save his children from further humiliation. If so, it backfired. Prior to its broadcast, Andrew apparently felt that the interview had gone well. He is not, to put it mildly, a man troubled by much in the way of self-awareness.

The Greatest Auction – Tuesday, Channel 4, 8pm

AJ Odudu oversees the sale of some amazing items in The Greatest Auction. Image: Channel 4.

AJ Odudu hosts this brand new gavel-banging series in which millionaires, private collectors and heavy-duty antique dealers compete for possession of some extraordinary items at a specially created auction house. It’s an emotional experience for the various sellers, but also an opportunity to find out what their precious belongings are actually worth. In episode one, some Banksy experts risk their money and reputations on a piece of wall adorned with a work that’s been attributed to the elusive street artist. Other items up for grabs include a jar of pickled pig foetuses, an impressive collection of Buzzcocks ephemera, and – best of all – a fez that once belonged to legendary comedian Tommy Cooper.

The Kidnap of Angel Lynn – Tuesday, Channel 4, 9pm

Angel (left) and Nikki Lynn playing a game at their home in Leicester.

Three years ago, Angel Lynn was kidnapped by her abusive boyfriend. She fell out of his speeding van and suffered near fatal injuries. Preview copies weren’t available, but this sounds like an utterly devastating documentary. It gives voice to a young woman, a victim of coercive control, who is gradually learning how to live again. Angel was a fun-loving teenager when she first met her abuser. He took over her life. She was bombarded with degrading messages and isolated from her friends and family. That horrifying ordeal culminated in a crime that left her unable to walk, speak or feed herself. The story is told via Angel’s texts, social media posts and assistance from her loved ones.

Therapy: Tough Talking – Thursday, BBC Three, 9pm

Kema Kay has invited the cameras into his Therapy sessions. Image: Hayley, Middlechild Productions/Ali Hutchinson.

Rapper, actor and writer Kema Kay struggles with his mental health. In this documentary, he invites a film crew into his therapy sessions. Kay is an outwardly successful and talented young fella, but he’s dealing with a lifetime of trauma. I haven’t seen the programme, this one wasn’t available either, but I’m recommending it based on my long-standing trust of BBC Three as a reliable source of sensitive documentaries about mental health issues. It takes tremendous courage to admit that you need therapy, as there is still – even in this ostensibly enlightened age – so much stigma attached to opening up about our need for help. Projects of this nature are so important.

Hidden Treasures of the National Trust – Friday, BBC Two, 9pm

Conservators Nicole Ryder and Rebecca Hellen inspecting aportrait of Elizabeth I at Hardwick Hall, Derbyshire. Image: Blast Films.

This new series goes behind the scenes at one of Britain’s most important cultural institutions. Every year, millions of people flock to the historic homes and gardens owned by the National Trust, all of which are tended by a dedicated team of experts. In episode one, property curator Liz and senior paintings conservator Rebecca look after one of the finest surviving portraits of Elizabeth I, which is about to go on loan for a tour of North America. We also visit the home of Victorian horticulturalist James Bateman. His wondrous garden is missing one of its most important parts: an ornate wooden bridge. Meanwhile, a 17th century portrait hanging in a world-renowned library is in need of a clean.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]