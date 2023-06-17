The Midwife’s Child: How a Scottish commando’s love story inspired a Second World War romance novel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

The Midwife’s Child: How a Scottish commando’s love story inspired a Second World War romance novel

The Midwife's Child by Amanda Lees is based on the true story of the late Broughty Ferry couple. John and Eci Mackay.

A close up photograph of The Midwife's Child author Amanda Lees. Amanda is smiling broadly.
Amanda Lees, author of The Midwife's Child.
By Nora McElhone

Amanda Lees came across the incredible tale of how John Mackay and his wife Edith met when she stumbled upon his obituary. Now she has taken their enduring love story and woven it into her latest novel, The Midwife’s Child.

With a focus on writing stories based around the Second World War, Hong Kong-based author Amanda knew that the story of how Edith (known as Eci) was rescued from an Auschwitz death march by commando John Mackay was too precious to ignore.

“I read an obituary for John and it sparked my interest so I then read as much about them as I could,” she explains. “I was deeply touched by their story and their enduring love for one another and wish I could have met them in person. Although I already had the plot for The Midwife’s Child, their love story inspired that of Maggie and Jamie, the main characters in the book.”

Finding solace in stories

Amanda, who has Scottish roots through her Glasgow-born mum, is a born storyteller. “We always had lots of books at home and I have had my nose in one as long as I can remember,” recalls the author. “I went to a convent boarding school in England from the age of ten, which I hated, and books saved me.

“I would read them under the bedclothes at night with a torch after lights out and under my desk when I was supposed to be doing my prep. I got top grades in my exams so it didn’t affect my schoolwork at all – although don’t tell your children that!” she laughs.

“In fact, I’ve learned more from books than from anything else.”

Writing wasn’t her first career choice, though. She became an actor before realising that: “writing was a far more creative way to earn a living.” More creative, perhaps, but not usually the easy option.

“All writing careers are a rollercoaster unless you’re extraordinarily lucky,” agrees Amanda. “I got one of those fabled huge advances for my first novels but then had to take ten years out to look after my daughter who was seriously ill. As a suddenly single mum, there wasn’t much time to do anything else but care for her. Now she’s thriving and so I went back to writing which, apart from her, is my biggest love.”

The Midwife’s Child is the third in a series of novels that Amanda has set during the Second World War. Each story is meticulously researched, with the plots based on actual events.

Picture shows the cover of the romantic thriller A Midwife's Child by Amanda Lees. The image is of an young woman standing in a road holding a baby. There are fighter planes in the sky overhead.
The Midwife’s Child by Amanda Lees.

“The main character of Maggie and some of the others had already appeared in the first two books although you don’t need to have read them to enjoy this one.

“When it comes to the characters, of course I have to imagine how they felt and what they said and did within their factual circumstances because I wasn’t there. That’s where my acting background really helps as I learned to build and create in-depth, realistic characters with detailed backstories.

“I also spend a huge amount of time observing people and always have done. You’ll find me in the kitchen at parties and people-watching in all kinds of situations.”

Searching for inspiration and characters in real life events doesn’t stretch to simply dropping someone into her books. She prefers to: “create composite characters out of several people…although I did once get an email from an ex-boyfriend who was convinced he was the hero in one of my early novels. He wasn’t.”

I did once get an email from an ex-boyfriend who was convinced he was the hero in one of my early novels. He wasn’t.

For The Midwife’s Child, as for all her novels, Amanda was determined to use primary source material in her research. “I read the original testimonies of people who had survived the death marches along with accounts from survivors of Auschwitz,” she explains. “I was privileged to meet several Hungarian-Jewish survivors both in the UK and Hungary who told me first-hand of their experiences and showed me their tattoos.

“I have never forgotten what they said and I hope I have done them justice in the book.”

Amanda was so entranced by hearing about John and Eci Mackay that she was determined to immortalise them in one of her books. “John and Edith’s story struck me as so redolent of the time,” she enthuses.

True love

“It was a story of honour, determination, resilience and, above all, true love. They were together for 71 Valentine’s Days and that says a lot. Very few couples stay together for that long these days and I loved how they met and how John fought to get Edith and her mother to safety in Scotland. They were obviously both strong, special people who deserve to be remembered.”

With the fourth story in the Resistance Stories currently being written and plans for book number five underway, Amanda has no plans to leave the Second World War era behind just yet. “The joy of writing about this era is that the people I write about, who are based on the real-life members of SOE, the Resistance, and the OSS, were so extraordinary.

“They were forever forced into situations where they had to improvise and often did so brilliantly. That these people were also women who were allowed on what was essentially the front line against such a vicious and powerful enemy only adds to the allure of this period for me.”

The Midwife’s Child by Amanda Lees is available now, £7.99, Bookouture.

More from The Courier

Owner, Khalid Mirza outside his store. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shopkeeper ready to bow out after 40 years' service
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Three men charged with serious assault in Perth city centre
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Perthshire walks: Climb Craig Varr next to Kinloch Rannoch village
Rebecca Baird in pale green sundress smiling among the ruins of the old nunnery on Iona.
REBECCA BAIRD: Scottish island solo trip shook me out of bad body image funk
Arbroath's crazy golf course has stayed locked during this week's heatwave. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Families miss out during heatwave as £200,000 Arbroath crazy golf course hits staffing troubles…
Dreel Lodge has an outstanding beachfront setting. Image: Savills.
Wonderful Anstruther house has beach on two sides and its own castle
RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie at the RNLI College in Poole, Dorset. Image: PA
National RNLI chief sails into storm of anger from Arbroath campaigners over replacement boat…
Debby Graham ordered thousands of pounds worth of Amazon deliveries on her victim's bank card
Jail for Angus woman who furnished her home in £7k Amazon scam
Niall William Andrew Elliott is on this years' Honours List. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
From tears at Olympic gold to breaking bad news - Broughty Ferry doctor Niall…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driver Picture shows; Shah Al Faysal. Orchil Road Auchterarder. Supplied by Facebook/DCT Media Date; 16/06/2023
Ex-Gleneagles head chef avoids ban after driving into Auchterarder house