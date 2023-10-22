My Everyday Heirloom: Lesley Brown and her dad’s camera and photo album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My Everyday Heirloom: Lesley Brown and her dad’s camera and photo album

The camera and photographs from her father's time spent on National Service in Malaysia are now treasured possessions for Lesley.

Image shows Lesley Brown holding her Everyday Heirloom the camera that belonged to her late father. The camera, a Kodak Retina 1a is in the foreground with Lesley slightly blurred in the background.
Lesley Brown at home in Glenrothes with her late fathers Kodak Retina 1a Camera. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

Lesley Brown lost her father David when she was just six years old. Later, her mum passed on his camera and photographs and Lesley unearthed a fascinating chapter of his life. She tells us about how she came to inherit his Kodak Retina 1a and the pictures her father took while on National Service during the Malayan Emergency.
Lesley spoke to Nora McElhone.

I was born in the 1970’s and brought up in Woodside in Glenrothes by my mum Gina and dad David. Sadly, my dad died when he was 42 and it was a very difficult time for us as we were a very close family and losing dad left a big hole in our lives.

Image shows a black and white photograph of David and Gina Nisbet on the occasion of their engagement for the Everyday Heirloom story about Lesley's camera.
(Left) David Nisbet and his fiancée (and then wife) Georgina McKay on their engagement. The photograph was taken by a family member on the Kodak Retina 1a Camera that David carried through his National Service during the Malaya Conflict in the 1950’s. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Much later, my mum gave me an album of photos dad took when he did his National Service in the 1950s. He saw active service in Malaya (now Malaysia). Then, after I met Steven (Courier photographer Steven Brown) my mum gave the camera that took the photos to him. She knew he would appreciate it.

My mum, who is now 84, tells me my dad got the camera in Malaya from another solider. He was looking to sell it but dad didn’t have any money so offered cigarettes in exchange as they had plenty of those – it cost him 100 fags!

 dad didn’t have any money so offered cigarettes in exchange as they had plenty of those -it cost him 100 fags!

He used it to record his time in Malaya and I think he saw it as a great adventure. He had never even been to Edinburgh before he enlisted.

The album is a window into history. National Service was seen as what made boys into men, and an opportunity to see the world, but it’s hard to believe that young men were sent to active war zones without a choice. My son is 18 and I can’t imagine him going to fight a war without choosing that path for himself.

Part of our family

My mum had held on to the camera, but never used it herself. She tells me dad used it to record their engagement and our childhood photos, so it was an important part of our family.

Image shows Lesley Brown's Everyday Heirloom, the camera that belonged to her father and an album of photographs taken with the camera.
Lesley Brown at home in Glenrothes looking through some photographs her late father took with the Kodak Retina 1a Camera. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

To be honest, I don’t think any of us would know where to start if we were to try and use it now. And of course you would have to wait to see the results!

It’s a lovely thing to have both the camera and the photos dad took. He is in some of the photos and you can start to imagine what his life was like at that time. It’s extra special because Steven can also appreciate them and hopefully even work out how to use it!

Dad was in was in the 15-19th Royal Hussars Regiment, which was a tank regiment. The hussars were originally a cavalry regiment but the horses were replaced by tanks. I grew up with the knowledge that dad had been there and seen active service and to me, as a child, it was a war but I didn’t know any details until quite recently.

Image shows a black and white photograph of David Nisbet which was taken during his National Service in the 1950s.
David Nisbet’s self portrait taken with his Kodak Retina 1a Camera which is now a treasured heirloom for his daughter Lesley Brown. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

What I do know is that it was down-graded from a conflict and is now referred to as an emergency, I’m not sure how these things are worked out but it feels like it minimises the risks that he and others took – you can see from the photos there were tanks involved!

His role was to receive and send messages in Morse code – he was a signaller. While he was in Malaya his brothers were in Singapore and Korea doing their National Service. My granny must have been worried sick, but they all came home.

Lesley lives in Glenrothes with her husband Steven. She works full time as a planner with Scottish Water and has two children and three grandchildren.

Do you have an everyday heirloom that you still use? We would love to hear about it. Email Nora McElhone with your name and details of the object and why you love it so much.

