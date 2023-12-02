Keeping it in the family: How Broughty Ferry’s Toymaster shop flies the flag for independent stores this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Keeping it in the family: How Broughty Ferry’s Toymaster shop flies the flag for independent stores this Christmas

The Stewart family's toy expertise keeps The Nappy Pin and Toymaster shops in Broughty Ferry and Cupar at the heart of their communities.

Image shows Anita Stewart, owner of The Nappy Pin and Toymaster in Broughty Ferry. Anita is holding a selection of Barbie Dolls and is smiling at the camera.
Anita Stewart is the owner of traditional toy shop Toymaster in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

While children everywhere are making their lists and checking them twice, one local family-run toy retailer is making final preparations for their most wonderful time of the year.

Anita Stewart and Angie Gilruth greet me with the same friendly smiles that meet all of their customers when they visit The Nappy Pin and Toymaster store on Broughty Ferry’s Gray Street.

They have built up a loyal customer-base over the years and the two early Christmas cards resting on the old-fashioned shop counter are testament to just how much their personal service means to local shoppers.

Image shows the interior of The Nappy Pin and Toymaster in Broughty Ferry. The shop is stocked and decorated for Christmas.
The Toymaster premises in Broughty Ferry are stocked up and ready for the Christmas rush. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“They like to see the familiar faces,” says Anita, “And a lot of our customers just come in to chat, you know?

“They just want some company they don’t necessarily buy anything, but we don’t mind. That’s that’s part of the family business, in a smaller community like this I think that’s quite important.”

Keeping it in the family

The Nappy Pin and Toymaster shop in Broughty Ferry has served the local community for more than 50 years. Established by Anita’s father Alex, the original shop was just one of the three units that have been knocked through to make up the current premises. Over the years, Anita’s mother Elaine and even her grannies Anne Stewart and Connie Black have worked behind the counter.

Image shows an old photograph of Nappy Pin and Toymaster owner Alex Stewart in his Cupar store.
Alex Stewart pictured in his Cupar store in 1995 – that year the Action Man helicopter was the must-have toy. Image: DC Thomson.

Anita herself joined the business when her father decided to open a Dundee branch and asked if she would like to run it. She was 22 at the time and has been part of the enterprise ever since. Her husband Paul came on board after they married.

Paul now runs the Cupar Nappy Pin and Toymaster, which is on Bonnygate, while Anita moved from the Dundee branch to Broughty Ferry when the Constitution Street shop closed six years ago.

“It has just always been in the blood I suppose for me,” she reflects. “I’ve grown up with always having the shops so I suppose it was a natural progression really for me to take it on after my dad retired.”

Visiting The Nappy Pin and Toymaster is like ‘stepping back in time’

Coming into the cosy shop on a freezing November day is a little bit like stepping back in time and that’s how Anita wants it to stay.

I remark on the beautiful old wooden cabinets behind the traditional shop counter and she says, enthusiastically: “We love them too and the amount of people that comment on them when they come in is massive. We want to look like an old-fashioned shop. I don’t want a sterile environment to work in – I want it to feel cosy and a bit quirky, really.

Image shows: Anita Stewart, owner of Toymaster in Broughty Ferry setting the shelves straight for Christmas.
Owner Anita Stewart stocks up with old favourites in preparation for the Christmas rush with old favourites. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

She believes she can offer something different to supermarkets and discount stores where “it’s just shelves of stock – it’s faceless really”.

The location in the heart of Broughty Ferry is part of her shop’s recipe for success.

Broughty Ferry is the perfect location

“I just think being in The Ferry is great,” she says. “We are lucky to have so many independent shops here and people come down to this location for that very reason.

“Broughty Ferry is a special place – it just is. The Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association supports us, doing events like the summer fete and the big Christmas Light Night all trying to bring business into the area.

“They do a lot to help – they put a lot of work into it and it’s great to know that we have the support there.”

The strong ties between local shop owners add another string to Toymaster’s bow, as do Anita’s loyal customers.

She says they continue to support her because: “They just like the face-to-face, they like to speak to somebody and the older generation are very aware that their loyalty makes a difference.

“They always come in and say we like to shop local – they know the importance of shopping local.

“My customers are very loyal and really support us, which is vital to our business.

Image shows the exterior of The Nappy Pin and Toymaster shop in Broughty Ferry. The shop has been serving local customers for more than 50 years.
The Nappy Pin and Toymaster shop has been at the heart of the Broughty Ferry community for more than 50 years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I think they know us now, it’s just nice,” continues Anita. “The odd one will bring in a card or a box of sweeties at Christmas – you do feel appreciated.”

Angie has worked with Anita for more years than she cares to remember. She values the connections that she has made with customers over the years.

“We’ve got an older lady who pulls up outside every year in a taxi,” she says. “She must be about 80 and she comes down every Christmas to get the few presents she needs to buy and it’s just nice to see her each year,” she says.

Anita and Angie first worked together at the Nappy Pin and Toymaster in Commercial Street, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Anita feels that the fact that the teams in Broughty Ferry and Cupar have been with the family business for so long sends a positive message to customers.

“The continuity of staff really helps a business,” she says. “It makes a huge difference to us. It becomes much more structured and organised when you know you can rely on your staff rather than changing about all the time and our customers like to see the familiar faces.”

Keeping the independent shops alive

The shop owner is well aware that many of her customers are part of the older generation and that will be the main challenge for the Stewart family over the coming years.

“All independents are suffering from the younger mentality of just going on their phone to order something and it will arrive the next day.

“I don’t think they realise that the more they do that the less chance they have of having independent shops left – the older folk definitely support us in The Ferry.”

Anita is pragmatic about the challenges, though, and is determined to offer something that simply isn’t available online or in big chains.

“Obviously you have got the big stores who are always discounting things and we can’t compete with that. So we try and steer clear of what they sell.

“We try to be more quirky, more niche, and more traditional. We stock nothing computer related, no PS or Nintendo!

“We are definitely an old-fashioned toy shop.”

What is Toymaster’s Christmas club?

Other services that set The Nappy Pin and Toymaster apart from larger companies include their Christmas club. People can pay a 10% deposit to secure an item for Christmas.

“We put the toy away so they know they have got it. We do the same for large nursery items and it doesn’t cost our customers any extra.”

“And we sometimes wrap them for Christmas!” adds Angie.

Anita says that she is also proud of the relationships she has built locally over the years. For example: “We have the support of Kingsway East Fire Station, they come here for their presents for the Christmas party. We pick, wrap and label all their gifts for their party. And they have been really supportive over the years, which is great.”

Image shows: shelves stacks with jigsaws and toys ready for Christmas.
The shelves are stacked with carefully chosen craft kits, puzzles and jigsaws suitable for every age. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Running the family shops under the Toymaster banner also helps Anita and Paul to compete in an ever-changing market.

“Toymaster is a buying group,” explains Anita, “there is a Toymaster show once a year down in Harrowgate and we do our buying for Christmas there.

“We are all independently owned but with the benefit of being part of a buying group. Say we wanted to order Lego; we would all go through the one group so that we could get a reasonable price.”

“The branding helps as well – Toymaster is still a recognised name.”

Ordering all her own stock and having close relationships with her chosen suppliers helps Anita to know the toys that she sells inside out.

Parents want toys to get their kids ‘away from screens’

“Product knowledge is vital,” she says. “People will come in and say I just need a gift for a five-year-old or for a seven-year-old, and we can give them options.”

This year Anita and Angie feel that parents are looking for more interactive toys that will encourage their kids away from computers. “They are looking for stuff that they can sit and do together,” explains Anita.

“It’s to get them off the screens,” says Angie, “things to do without their phones.”

With that in mind, there are a few toys with a distinctly retro feel back on the shelves this year.

Image shows: a box of fuzzy felt hospital, which is one of the popular toys for Christmas 2023 at Toymaster in Broughty Ferry.
Fuzzy felt is making a comeback for 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Fuzzy felt is a blast from the past and it’s back this year with a vengeance,” Anita points out.

“Also traditional board games like Ludo, Connect 4 and Snakes and Ladders.

“It’s about creating memories – Christmas is about that special family time, when you sit down together and play a board game.

“I think that people appreciate Christmas more now because we have had the Covid thing and now that time is even more precious.”

Anita’s top toy  recommendations for Christmas 2023:

  1. Lego – the enduring favourite never goes out of fashion.
  2. Orchard Toys – a range of beautifully made educational games for pre-school and primary aged children.
  3. Fuzzy Felt! That staple of many a 70s childhood is back with a vengeance this year.
  4. Barbie – The Barbie Movie has certainly increased sales of the perfect plastic mannequin and her pink accessories.
  5. Spirograph – another blast from the past that is being rediscovered by a new generation.

More from Lifestyle

Alison Gray with her medals and trophy.
Fife sportswoman's remarkable journey from heart transplant survivor to champion
Reo Martin in his boxing gloves and kit with dad John, mum Leanne and dog Buddy.
Boxing, football, half marathons - it's a sporting life for the Martins from Glenrothes
For this week's drive-thru review, food journalist Joanna Bremner and reporter Poppy Watson tested out the offering at Aran Bakery in Dunkeld.
Drive-Thru review: What did we think of our breakfast at Aran Bakery in Dunkeld?
The Seed is a striking Passivhaus with innovative co-living.
Inside the Seed: Spectacular Passivhaus that won Dundee Institute of Architects' Supreme Award
Meg Bellamy portraying the Princess of Wales in The Crown (Netflix/PA)
Kate’s fashion show and Charles’ wedding to Camilla will steal new Crown series
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan arrive for a special screening of Maestro at Picturehouse Central in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Carey Mulligan says amount of material to study for Maestro role was ‘daunting’
Analysis by the Tories has estimated it could until 2134 for the A9 to be fully dualled (PA)
A9 dualling could take more than a century to complete, Tories estimate
Nigel Farage is competing on I’m A Celebrity (ITV)
Nigel Farage row with campmates ‘will not phase him after death threats’
Nella Rose rowed with Fred Sirieix on I’m A Celebrity (ITV)
My life has been made hell by Fred Sirieix, says I’m A Celeb’s Nella…
Josie Gibson cries about leaving her son (Richard Goldschmidt/Alamy/PA)
Josie Gibson cries over leaving son for IAC: I shouldn’t have left him this…