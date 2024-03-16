Dundee teen’s Crufts show dogs sense his autism and ADHD meltdowns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Dundee teen’s Crufts show dogs sense his autism and ADHD meltdowns

Ruaridh Findlay's dogs know when he needs help and pin him down until he is calm. Cheryl Peebles reports.
Cheryl Peebles
Ruaridh Findlay, 16, with his mum Lynsey Findlay and their dogs
With mum Lynsey and (from left) Toffee, Beauty and Star. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Dogs have been part of Ruaridh Findlay’s life from the day he was born.

His mum, Lynsey, has always had dogs, so as a baby he was surrounded by canine family members.

Ruaridh was ringside in his pram at dog shows as Lynsey competed with her collie.

And that’s led to Ruaridh, 16, developing a remarkable bond with their pets.

He has trained them to such a degree that he has competed at Crufts three times.

But even more importantly they instinctively know when to step in and help the Dundee teenager who has autism and ADHD.

Ruaridh Findlay has earned his dog-training stripes with three appearances at Crufts. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Labrador Beauty and golden retriever Toffee sense when Ruaridh is having what Lynsey describes as his “red mist” moments.

People with autism and ADHD – attention deficit hyperactivity disorder – can experience sensory overload. This can lead to frustration, anxiety, anger and meltdowns.

When that happens for Ruaridh, both Lynsey and his dad Michael know when their intervention will be more of a hindrance than a help.

A younger Ruaridh Findlay with dad Michael and mum Lynsey.
A younger Ruaridh Findlay with dad Michael and mum Lynsey. Image: Lynsey Findlay.

And that’s when they send in the dogs.

Lynsey said: “When he has a red mist moment the dogs can actually bring him out of it.

“If we go in he might not respond well to us but he does to the dogs.

‘They sense it’

“They actually do it off their own backs. They sense it, rather than being trained do so.”

Ruaridh said: “If everything is overwhelming me Toffee or Beauty will just pin me down and not let me move until I’ve calmed down.

“Beauty’s sister was the best at doing that, my dog Bonnie. She did the same, she would sit on me.”

Ruaridh Findlay with dog Star who he hopes to return to Crufts with.
With pug-labrador cross Star, the Findlays’ youngest dog. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Dogs are regarded by many as beneficial for children with autism due to their ‘sixth sense’ for detecting emotional changes.

As they communicate without language they can also be great companions for those who struggle with speech.

Their physical presence and loyalty can calm and reassure.

Ruaridh Findlay’s first Crufts in 2020

Some dogs are trained to be autism assistance dogs and respond to anxiety, meltdowns and physically harmful behaviour, much like Toffee, Beauty and before them Bonnie have learned to do themselves.

It was Bonnie that Ruaridh took to his first Crufts aged 12 in March 2020.

Ruaridh Findlay before Crufts 2020 with his dogs.
Ruaridh with Bonnie and Beauty before his first Crufts in 2020. Image: Lynsey Findlay.

Last weekend Ruaridh returned to Birminghan NEC, his dogs among over 19,000 canines to compete in the four-day event.

Crufts is regarded as the world’s top dog show and is watched by people across the globe. To qualify is the ultimate badge of honour for the dog show community.

Ruaridh competed in the Young Kennel Club competitions, a series of contests for children and young people in skills such as agility, jumping, obedience and flyball.

Ruaridh Findlay and coach Blair Cochran with a Crufts leaflet
Ruaridh Findlay with training coach Blair Cochran after that first Crufts appearance. Image: Lynsey Findlay.

He was only six years old when he started training and agility with the family’s dogs and joined the Blair Cochran Agility club.

At the age of nine he competed in his first dog show with Lynsey’s collie, Rua.

Lynsey says the shows have improved his focus and boosted his confidence – things he struggled with as a result of his autism and ADHD.

An early measure of his talents, with a certificate from Tealing Dog Training. Image: Lynsey Findlay.

She said: “Right from when he was tiny, I’ve always had dogs.

“When he grew up I let him take on the dogs rather than me doing it.

“He trained Beauty’s sister Bonnie, who he took to Crufts four years ago.

“He’s done all the training for the labs, Star and most of Toffee’s training himself.

Fulfilling grandfather’s last wish

“The agility training he does with Blair has helped him focus. When he first started he would wander but Blair has taught him to focus which is a lot to him personally as well as as a trainer.”

So to see her son step in the ring at Crufts had Lynsey bursting with pride.

Taking Beauty back to Crufts fulfilled the dying wish of Ruaridh Findlay’s late grandfather William Patterson. Image: Lynsey Findlay.

Especially as this time, he was fulfilling his grandfather’s last wish – to take 10-year-old Beauty to the show one final time before she becomes too old.

William Patterson died in May last year.

Lynsey said: “Ruaridh and my dad had a close relationship and two days before he passed he asked Ruaridh to get her back to Crufts.

“So it was quite emotional.”

Ruaridh came sixth in jumping with Toffee and with cousin Nikki, 23, and Toffee and Beauty, fifth in the pairs.

Ruaridh Findlay and cousin Nikki with dogs and rosettes at Crufts.
Ruaridh and cousin Nikki with Beauty and Toffee. Image: Lynsey Findlay.

In jumping, the dog must leap over and weave through obstacles as quickly as possible.

In pairs agility, one competitor does the agility course with their dog and the other a jumping course, with a baton change in the middle.

Toffee, 7, is Lynsey’s sister Michelle Patterson’s dog.

Agility training takes focus and patience. Image: Lynsey Findlay.

Lynsey said: “My sister does a lot of the training for Toffee but Ruaridh’s progressing Toffee in ways that we never thought possible.

“To see her running on Sunday was just mind-blowing.”

St Paul’s Academy pupil Ruaridh already has his sights set on returning to the Birmingham arena with the family’s youngest dog, Star, a pug-labrador cross.

He is working hard with her already, having honed his training techniques over the last 10 years.

The dogs are beloved members of the Findlay family. Image: Lynsey Findlay.

But over and above, the dogs are simply beloved and integral members of the Findlay household in Linlathen.

“They’re everything,” said Lynsey, a swimming teacher. “They’re part of the family, they’re just like having another child.”

Ruaridh agrees. “I don’t think I could ever live without a dog.”

Of the feeling when he’s performing agility with them, he said: “It’s amazing, it’s freeing just to run with a dog.”

More from Lifestyle

With mum Lynsey and (from left) Toffee, Beauty and Star. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The best food and drink to try in Dundee's West End
Dan Wootton apologises to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for ‘contributing to heartache’ (Gemma Gravett/GB News/PA)
Dan Wootton apologises for part in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ‘heartache’
Strathella Steading.
Superb steading conversion in rural Angus has beautiful backstory
Levi Roots
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Levi Roots evicted from Celebrity Big Brother house
A view of traffic approaching junction 10 of the M25 in Surrey on Monday March 11 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
First daytime closure of stretch of M25 ‘going to be a nightmare’, locals fear
Some of the coins painted by Yvonne Jack (Yvonne Jack/PA)
Essex artist paints famous UK landmarks on coins to show ‘beauty’ of miniature
Comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry (Rebecca Naen/Comic Relief/PA)
Sir Lenny Henry reveals Red Nose Day total has exceeded £37 million
Louis Walsh revealed on Celebrity Big Brother that he was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer (Matt Crossick/PA)
Louis Walsh reveals ‘rare’ blood cancer diagnosis on Celebrity Big Brother
Amy Dowden was treated for cancer (Doug Peters/PA)
Amy Dowden reveals she was hours away from organ failure during chemotherapy
Traffic approaching junction 10 of the M25 in Surrey (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Section of M25 closed with major disruption expected on diversion route

Conversation