Pantos and Christmas shows in and around Stirling to get you in the festive spirit

Nothing gets you feeling ready for Christmastime quite like a traditional pantomime or festive sing-along performance.

Brido Hingwy as Maw Goose in the MacRobert Arts Centre's 2022 pantomime. Image: Corner Shop PR
Brido Hingwy as Maw Goose in the MacRobert Arts Centre's 2022 pantomime. Image: Corner Shop PR
By Isla Glen

Sleigh bells are jingling and the festive season is fast approaching, which means pantomime season is almost upon us.

From classic Christmas songs to fairy-tale retellings, we’ve rounded up the best festive shows to head along to in Stirling and Stirlingshire. (Oh, yes we have!)

Snow White, Stirling

In this year’s family panto, Snow White of The Seven De’Wharffs, Nanny Maria Shut-Yon-Trapp must outsmart the Baroness Fantasia De’Wharff to save Snow White and her siblings.

It is being staged at the Macrobert Arts Centre between November 27 and December 31.

Off-peak tickets cost £25 or £22 concession, peak tickets are £27 or £24 concession, and premium is priced at £29 or £26 concession.

Cinderella, Gartmore

Cinderella and her glass slipper will be paying a visit to Gartmore this December. Image: Grumbus/Shutterstock

M&M Theatrical Productions is bringing Cinderella to Gartmore Village Hall.

Proceeds from refreshments ​purchased will go to Gartmore Primary School.

Tickets are £12, and the show takes place at 2pm on December 21.

The Snow Queen, Fintry

Classic Hans Christian Andersen story The Snow Queen tells the story of a girl embarking on a mission to free her best friend from an evil spell he is under.

Put on by the Fintry Amateur Dramatic Society, this show has plenty of catchy songs and wonderful dancing.

The Snow Queen is being hosted at the Menzies Hall from November 28 to 30 and December 5 to 7.

Adult tickets cost £12, while under-18s are set at £8.

A Christmas Carol, Stirling

The miserable Scrooge will be visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future at Stirling Castle this year.

The Chapterhouse Theatre Company production takes place from December 19 to 22 in the Great Hall.

Tickets are £19, £17 for a concession, or £15 for those under 15.

Phil Cunningham Christmas Songbook, Stirling

The accordion is bandleader Phil Cunningham’s main instrument

If Christmas classics and contemporary carols bring you festive cheer, Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook at the Albert Halls on December 20 is a must this year.

Vocalists include Eddi Reader, Karen Matheson and Kris Drever, with instrumental support from Phil, John McCusker, Ian Carr, Kevin McGuire and the Songbook Brass Band.

Tickets cost between £26 and £30.

The Jingle Belles Ultimate Christmas Party, Stirling

A host of modern Christmas songs, from Mariah Carey and Slade to Wizzard and Shakin’ Stevens, will bring a heap of festive spirit to the Albert Halls.

The Jingle Belles trio are performing on December 21 at 7pm.

Tickets cost £26.50.

