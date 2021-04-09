Perth’s museums and galleries reveal reopening date

Perth Museum and Art Gallery and The Fergusson Gallery will reopen on April 30 with new exhibits.

The well-loved Perth City Hall will be the subject of a photographic exhibition at the museum and gallery, Generations – Making MyMuseum.

Charting the varied cultural activities that have taken place in the building since it opened in 1910, subject matters range from roller discos to wrestling matches – and even Margaret Thatcher.

Work has already begun to transform the City Hall into a new heritage and arts attraction. The venue is scheduled to open in 2024.

Award-winning artist Philip Braham will present work in Closer to Home, an exhibition of paintings and photographs inspired by his recent move from Edinburgh to Crieff.

© Supplied by Supplied

Sure to be a favourite with bargain hunters of all ages, Going for the Messages: A History of Shopping in Perth will explore the city’s many retail businesses, following their development through the decades.

Intricate watercolour studies by children’s author and illustrator Beatrix Potter will also be on show alongside photographs she took while holidaying in Perthshire.

Scottish Colourists

Two new exhibitions await visitors to the Fergusson Gallery. A Scottish Colourist will explore the links between painter John Duncan Fergusson and his fellow Scottish Colourists, Samuel Peploe, George Leslie Hunter, and Francis Cadell.

Meanwhile, 1920s in Colour examines JD Fergusson’s interwar period, which was to become one of his most productive and creative.

© Supplied by Supplied

Entry to both venues continues to be free of charge and measure will be in place to ensure the health and safety of all visitors and staff. More details can be found here.

Future exhibits will include All Aboard! a feast of railway memorabilia, models, photos and video footage.

Later in the year, Perth Museum and Art Gallery will explore the Roman Empire, in ROMANS: Edge of Empire. Visitors can learn what life was like for Roman and Celtic living on the north-western edge of the vast Roman Empire.

The Joan Eardley centenary exhibition originally planned for the spring will now run from November 27 to March 31 2022.

Welcome back

Helen Smout, chief executive of Culture Perth and Kinross says: “I’m delighted we can welcome our visitors back with such a strong programme this year.

“The team are excited to present a very diverse range of exhibitions including content for those people wishing to explore the history of the region or those seeking to immerse themselves in some contemporary art.”

For those still unable to visit the galleries for any reason, there will continue to be a range of online content running alongside the exhibits.