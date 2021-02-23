Perth museum plans ambitious celebration of artist Joan Eardley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Tayside museum will take part in a nationwide celebration of acclaimed Scottish artist Joan Eardley.

The impressionist painter, described by National Galleries Scotland as one of the most popular artists of the 20th Century, is well known for her work depicting storm-battered north-east coastlines and Glasgow street children.

© SYSTEM

To mark 100 years since her birth, the Scottish Women in Arts Research Network are planning a major celebration of her life and work.

Instead of focusing on one main exhibition, the retrospective will be held at venues across the country including Perth Museum and Art Gallery.

It is hoped that the event will help lure visitors back to the George Street museum when pandemic restrictions allow.

A spokesman for operators Culture Perth and Kinross said: “The centenary offers us a fantastic opportunity to link with wider Eardley 100 celebrations that are happening across Scotland from Aberdeen to Dumfries, providing local audiences with a rare chance to view her stunning work here in Perth.”

Eardley’s work from the Fair City’s permanent collection will be complimented by some of her most iconic works from the National Galleries in Scotland, the Royal Scottish Academy and the University of Dundee, amongst others.

“The exhibition will offer visitors the opportunity to see some of Eardley’s most significant works, including her bold atmospheric paintings of the sea and her iconic paintings and sketches of children in the Townhead area of Glasgow,” the venue’s spokesman added.

The celebration, which is supported by Eardley’s family, is being put together by curator Anne Dulau of the Hunterian Museum in Glasgow.

“There’s been a huge interest from galleries and organisations around Scotland,” she said.

“We knew no one could do a big retrospective because of the circumstances, so we decided that the best thing to do would be to pool resources and try to mount events exploring Eardley from different perspectives.”

No date has been set for the exhibition launch, but it is hoped to be up and running around the centenary of her birth on May 18.

Born in Sussex, Eardley moved to Scotland in the late 1930s an went on to enrol at Glasgow School of Art.

She was considered a member of the post war British avant-garde, who portrayed the realities of life in the mid-20th century.

She died in August 1963, aged just 42.